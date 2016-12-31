Name Description

Jean-Paul Agon Mr. Jean-Paul Agon has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since March 17, 2011. He was Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee, Director of the Company between April 25, 2006 and March 17, 2011, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee of the Company between 2005 and April 25, 2006, President of L'Oreal USA within the Company between October 2001 and 2005, Head of L'Oreal Asia Zone within the Company between 1997 and 2001, Managing Director of L'Oreal Germany within the Company between 1994 and 1997, International Managing Director for Biotherm of the Company between 1989 and 1994, General Manager of L'Oreal Paris between 1985 and 1989, General Manager of L'Oreal in Greece of the Company between 1981 and 1985. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee. He joined L'Oreal SA in 1978. After working as a sales representative for one year, he then took on marketing responsibilities. Mr. Agon also serves as Director of Air Liquide SA and Galderma Pharma SA, as well as Chairman of Fondation d’Entreprise L’Oreal. Mr. Agon graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 1978.

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe Mr. Peter Brabeck-Letmathe serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of L'Oreal S.A. He has been Member of the Company's Board of Directors since 1997. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee, Appointments and Governance Committee, and Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. He started his professional career at Nestle SA in 1968. He was appointed General Manager in 1992, then Chief Executive Officer of Nestle SA in 1997, Vice Chairman of the Board in 2001 and Chairman in 2005. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Credit Suisse Group, Chairman of the Board of Delta Topco Limited and Director of Exxon Mobil, among others. Mr. Brabeck-Letmathe graduated in Economics from Wirtschaftsuniversitaet Wien in 1968.

Jean-Pierre Meyers Mr. Jean-Pierre Meyers serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of L'Oreal S.A. since 1994. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee, and Appointments and Governance Committee, as well as its Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. He was Chief Executive Officer of Clymene SAS. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Tethys SAS and Director at Nestle SA. Mr. Meyers graduated in Economics from Universite de Paris.

Christian Mulliez Mr. Christian Mulliez has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since January 1, 2003. He joined the Company in 2002. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Finance of Sanofi-Synthelabo from 2000 to 2002 and Executive Vice President, Controller and Information Systems of Sanofi-Synthelabo from 1999 to 2000. He joined Synthelabo in 1984 as Financial Management Attache. In 1987, he became Treasurer; in 1990, Director of Accounting and Finance, and in 1997, Executive Vice President Administration and Finance of Synthelabo. He graduated from ESSEC Business School in 1982.

Jerome Tixier Mr. Jerome Tixier serves as Executive Vice President Human Resources and Advisor to the Chairman, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since October 1, 2011. He holds a Masters degree in Law (1975) and is a graduate of Sciences-Po (1976), the French school of Political Science. After graduating, he spent a year working in real estate in Texas and then in auditing with Price Waterhouse Coopers. Mr. Tixier joined the Company in 1980 to help create the Group's Internal Audit Department. Three years later, he joined Biotherm's sales department, working initially as a representative and then, for two years, as Regional Sales Director. In 1985, a new appointment took him to the Professional Products Division to become the Finance and Administration Director for France. In 1990, he was appointed General Manager of Kerastase for France. In 1993, Mr. Tixier moved to Human Resources as head of HR worldwide for the Professional Products Division. In 1999, he was appointed Human Resources Director of the Consumer Products Division. In 2007, he became Advisor to the President.

Laurent Attal Mr. Laurent Attal serves as Executive Vice President Research & Innovation, Member of the Executive Committee at L'Oreal S.A. He joined L'Oreal France in 1986 as a Sales Manager, then held various roles within the Active Cosmetics division, before being appointed Managing Director of the Vichy brand in 1994. Four years later, Mr. Attal was promoted to the position of Managing Director of the Active Cosmetics division. In 2002, he also took charge of the pharmaceutical laboratory Galderma, a joint venture between Nestle and L'Oreal. He became Chief Executive Officer of L’Oreal USA on July 1, 2005. He obtained Doctorate of Medicine degree from Faculte de Medecin de Paris. He also holds a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD.

Frederic Roze Mr. Frederic Roze serves as Executive Vice President Americas Zone, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since May 17, 2013. He joined the Company in 1986 and became Product Manager Lascad - France. He graduated from HEC in Industrial Economics (1983) and from Universite Paris Dauphine with a Masters degree in Economics (1984). He was Executive Vice President-North America, Member of the Executive Committee within the Company between July 1, 2009 and May 17, 2013, General Manager of Europe - Consumer Products Division - France within the Company between 2007 and July 1, 2009, General Manager of West Europe Zone - Consumer Products Division - France within the Company between 2004 and 2007, General Manager of Consumer Products Division and Professional Products - Spain within the Company between 2002 and 2004, General Manager of L’Oreal Argentina within the Company between 1999 and 2002, Managing Director Gemey - France within the Company between 1996 and 1999, Managing Director CPD (Produits Grand Public) - Russia within the Company between 1993 and 1996.

Jochen Zaumseil Mr. Jochen Zaumseil serves as Executive Vice President Asia, Pacific Zone, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since September 1, 2016. He was Executive Vice President Western Europe Zone, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. from May 17, 2013. His career began in 1983 when he joined the Company as Product Manager for Lancome at L'Oreal France. Two years later he moved to L'Oreal Austria where he held the position of Commercial and Marketing Manager for Lancome. In 1987, he left Europe to head west to L'Oreal Mexico where he remained for two years as General Manager of Helena Rubinstein and Ralph Lauren. He then returned to his home country, Germany, where, for the next seven years, he held the position of General Manager of Germany’s L'Oreal Professional Products. He returned to Latin America in 1998 as General Manager of L'Oreal Venezuela until October 2000, when he became President & CEO of L'Oreal Canada. After four years in Canada, he left North America, to hold the position of President and CEO of L'Oreal Japan for two years, before coming back to France in 2006 as Managing Director of L'Oreal Asia. He was appointed to the Group Executive Committee in January 2007. In January 2010, the Asia zone included three new countries: India, Australia and New Zealand, and became L'Oreal Asia-Pacific Zone, comprised of 14 subsidiaries. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales in 1983. Within the Company, he was Executive Vice President for the Asia-Pacific Zone, Member of the Executive Committee between January 2010 and May 17, 2013, Managing Director of L’Oreal Asia, Member of the Management Committee between January 10, 2007 and January 2010, Managing Director of L’Oreal Asia between 2006 and January 2007, President and CEO of L’Oreal Japan between 2004 and 2006, President & CEO of L’Oreal Canada between 2000 and 2004, General Manager of L’Oreal Venezuela between 1998 and 2000.

Nicolas Hieronimus Mr. Nicolas Hieronimus serves as President Selective Divisions, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since 2014. He was Vice President of Selective Divisions and Member of the Executive Committee within the Company between May 17, 2013 and 2014, President of L’Oreal Luxury, Member of the Executive Committee within the Company between January 1, 2011 and May 17, 2013, Managing Director of Professional Products, Member of the Management Committee of the Company between 2008 and January 1, 2011, General Manager of L’Oreal Mexico within the Company between 2005 and 2008, General Manager, L'Oreal Paris France within the Company between 2000 and 2005, General Manager of the Garnier Maybelline division in UK within the Company between 1998 and 1999. In 1985, he worked for 18 months for the French Embassy in Honduras, Central America. He joined the Company in 1987 as Product Manager for Garnier hair styling products, as part of the Group's Consumer Division. He graduated from ESSEC Business School in 1985.

Brigitte Liberman Ms. Brigitte Liberman has served as President Active Cosmetics Division, Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal S.A. since January 2007. Ms. Liberman began her career as a representative for Henkel in 1980 before joining the company's marketing department. In 1986, she joined L’Oreal SA through Laboratoires Goupil before spending four years as Marketing Director for Biotherm International then moving to Vichy International, the brand in the Active Cosmetics Division. She graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Rouen in 1980. She was President - Active Cosmetics Division within the Company between 2005 and January 2007, General Manager for Laboratoires Vichy within the Company between 2004 and 2005, General Manager, Active Cosmetics France and Benelux within the Company between 2001 and 2004.

Ana Amaral Mrs. Ana Sofia Amaral serves as Director - Employee Representative of L'Oreal S.A. since July 15, 2014. Scientific and Technical Affairs Director for L'Oreal Portugal, Ana Sofia Amaral was appointed in 2014 by L'Oreal's Instance Europeenne de Dialogue social/European Works Council as Director representing the employees. She is a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee.

Francoise Bettencourt Meyers Ms. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers serves as Director of L'Oreal S.A. since 1997. She has been Member of the Company's Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee since April 2012. She is also Chairperson of Societe Immobiliere Sebor SAS, Tethys SAS, Financiere de l'Arcouest SAS and Fondation Bettencourt Schueller.

Beatrice Guillaume-Grabisch Ms. Beatrice Guillaume-Grabisch serves as Director of L'OREAL S.A. since April 2016. She is a member of the Audit Committee. She is General Manager of Nestlé Germany.

Georges Liarokapis Mr. Georges Liarokapis serves as Director - Employee Representative of L'Oreal S.A. since July 15, 2014. Coordinator of Sustainability for L'Oreal Western Europe, Georges Liarokapis was appointed in 2014 by the CFE-CGC as a Director representing the employees. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Jean-Victor Meyers Mr. Jean-Victor Meyers serves as Director of L'Oreal S.A. since February 13, 2012. He studied economics and management, in France and in the United States. Over the last two years, in the context of his professional experience, Mr. Meyers spent several months with L’Oreal Group’s divisions, in France and abroad. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Tethys, the Bettencourt family holding, since January 2011, and is also Chairman of Exemplaire SAS. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Sophie Bellon Ms. Sophie Bellon serves as Independent Director of L'Oreal S.A. since April 22, 2015. Chairwoman of the Board of Directors (since January 2016) and responsible for Research-Development-Innovation Strategy at Sodexo which she joined in 1994, after a career in the United States in finance, as a Mergers & Acquisitions advisor, then in the fashion sector as an agent for major international brands,

Charles-Henri Filippi Mr. Charles-Henri Filippi serves as Independent Director of L'Oreal S.A. since November 30, 2007. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee, Appointments and Governance, as well as Member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. He started his career as Senior Civil Servant from 1979 until 1987. He then joined CCF which became HSBC France in 2000. He was appointed Managing Director of CCF in 1995 and then Member of the Executive Committee from 2001 to 2004 and Chairman of the Board and Managing Director (CEO) of HSBC France from 2004 until 2007. He was then Chairman of the Board of HSBC France from September 2007 until December 2008. Mr. Filippi holds a number of other positions, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Euris and Femu Qui SA, as well as Director of France Telecom and Piasa SA. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Xavier Fontanet Mr. Xavier Fontanet serves as Independent Director of L'Oreal S.A. since 2002. He has also been Chairman of the Company's Appointments and Governance Committee since 2011. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Essilor International in 1991, and Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1995, then he became Chairman and Managing Director in 1996, serving until 2009. As of January 1, 2010 until January 2, 2012, he was the Chairman of the Board of Essilor International SA. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Schneider Electric SA as of December 15, 2011 and is also Director of Essilor International SA. He graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.

Belen Garijo Mrs. Belen Garijo serves as Independent Director of L'Oreal S.A. since April 17, 2014. Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Merck Healthcare, a company bringing together all the pharmaceutical businesses of German Merck group and a member of this group's Executive Committee, Belen Garijo has been a Director of L'Oréal since 2014 and is a member of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. She is also a Director of BBVA (Spain).

Bernard Kasriel Mr. Bernard L. Kasriel serves as Independent Director of L'Oreal S.A. since 2004. He is also Member of the Committee for Strategy and Sustainable Development of the Company and Chairman of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee. He worked at the Industrial Development Institute from 1970 to 1975. He was Managing Director of Braud from 1972 to 1974. He was Deputy Managing Director of the Societe phoceenne de metallurgie from 1975 to 1977. He joined Lafarge in 1977, and was appointed Deputy Managing Director in 1982. Between 1987 and 1989, he worked in the United States. He then served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Lafarge from 1989 to 2003, and then as Managing Director from 2003 to 2005. He also serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Arkema SA and Nucor. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Polytechnique and holds a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Virginie Morgon Mrs. Virginie Morgon serves as Independent Director of L'Oreal S.A. since April 26, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Chief Executive Officer of Eurazeo which she joined in 2008 after working for 16 years at Lazard, Virginie Morgon has been a Director of L'Oreal since 2013. She is also a Director of Accor and a member of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi.