Edition:
India

Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)

ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

100.95INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.65 (+3.75%)
Prev Close
Rs97.30
Open
Rs97.30
Day's High
Rs100.95
Day's Low
Rs96.70
Volume
212,846
Avg. Vol
335,418
52-wk High
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chandra Birla

60 1978 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ram Dutta

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Manohar Pachisia

69 Managing Director, Executive Director

B. Gilra

2008 Key Management Personnel

Gauri Rasgotra

2014 Independent Director

Michael Bastian

70 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Amitabha Ghosh

85 2001 Independent Non-Executive Director

Basant Jhawar

72 1983 Independent Non-Executive Director

Narendra Sisodia

68 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Chandra Birla

Shri. Chandra Kant Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He is a Industrialist having business experience. His Directorship inlcudes Hindustan Motors Ltd., National Engineering Industries Ltd., AVTEC Ltd., Hyderabad Industries Ltd., Birlasoft (India) Ltd., The Indian Smelting & Refining Co. Ltd., Birla Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore), Nigeria Engg.Works Ltd. (Nigeria), Birlasoft Inc. USA, Birlasoft (U.K.) Ltd. London, Birla Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

Ram Dutta

Manohar Pachisia

Shri. Manohar Lal Pachisia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He has an experience of over 47 years and is experienced and controls the affairs of the Company as whole. He has in a sustained way contributed significantly towards improvement in performance of the company. His Directorship includes GMMCO Ltd., National Engg. Industries Ltd., Birla Buildings Ltd., Soorya Vanijya & Investment Ltd., Gwalior Finance Corp. Ltd., Birlasoft (India) Ltd., National Bearing Co. (Jaipur) Ltd., Birlasoft Enterprises Ltd., Nigeria Engineering Works Ltd. (Nigeria), Rivers Vegetable Oil Co. Ltd.

B. Gilra

Gauri Rasgotra

Michael Bastian

Shri. Michael John Bastian is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. His directorship includes Hindustan Copper Ltd., Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Artson Engineering Ltd., National Textile Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Amitabha Ghosh

Shri. Amitabha Ghosh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He is Chartered Accountant having experience in finance and banking. His directorship inlcudes Century Leasing Co. Pvt. Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Joonktpllee Tea & Industries Ltd, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd {formerly Mysore Cements Ltd), Peninsula Land Ltd, Palit Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, Sahara India Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Sahara Prime City Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Shreyas Relay System Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Xpro India Ltd Zenith Fibres Ltd, Sahara Infrastructure & Housing Ltd, Sahara Hospitality Ltd.

Basant Jhawar

Shri. Basant Kumar Jhawar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. His directorship inlcudes Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Co. Ltd. (Thailand), Usha Martin Ltd., Usha Martin Agro Ltd., Reliance Chemotex Inds. Ltd., Usha Communication Technology Ltd. BVI.

Narendra Sisodia

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chandra Birla

80,000

Ram Dutta

--

Manohar Pachisia

28,232,200

B. Gilra

--

Gauri Rasgotra

--

Michael Bastian

--

Amitabha Ghosh

--

Basant Jhawar

--

Narendra Sisodia

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading