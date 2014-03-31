Name Description

Chandra Birla Shri. Chandra Kant Birla is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He is a Industrialist having business experience. His Directorship inlcudes Hindustan Motors Ltd., National Engineering Industries Ltd., AVTEC Ltd., Hyderabad Industries Ltd., Birlasoft (India) Ltd., The Indian Smelting & Refining Co. Ltd., Birla Associates Pvt. Ltd. (Singapore), Nigeria Engg.Works Ltd. (Nigeria), Birlasoft Inc. USA, Birlasoft (U.K.) Ltd. London, Birla Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

Manohar Pachisia Shri. Manohar Lal Pachisia is Managing Director, Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He has an experience of over 47 years and is experienced and controls the affairs of the Company as whole. He has in a sustained way contributed significantly towards improvement in performance of the company. His Directorship includes GMMCO Ltd., National Engg. Industries Ltd., Birla Buildings Ltd., Soorya Vanijya & Investment Ltd., Gwalior Finance Corp. Ltd., Birlasoft (India) Ltd., National Bearing Co. (Jaipur) Ltd., Birlasoft Enterprises Ltd., Nigeria Engineering Works Ltd. (Nigeria), Rivers Vegetable Oil Co. Ltd.

Michael Bastian Shri. Michael John Bastian is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. His directorship includes Hindustan Copper Ltd., Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Artson Engineering Ltd., National Textile Corporation Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Amitabha Ghosh Shri. Amitabha Ghosh is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Orient Paper and Industries Ltd. He is Chartered Accountant having experience in finance and banking. His directorship inlcudes Century Leasing Co. Pvt. Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd, Joonktpllee Tea & Industries Ltd, Heidelberg Cement India Ltd {formerly Mysore Cements Ltd), Peninsula Land Ltd, Palit Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, Sahara India Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Sahara Prime City Ltd, Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd, Shreyas Relay System Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, Xpro India Ltd Zenith Fibres Ltd, Sahara Infrastructure & Housing Ltd, Sahara Hospitality Ltd.