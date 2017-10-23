Edition:
India

Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)

ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs154.25
Open
Rs156.25
Day's High
Rs158.00
Day's Low
Rs151.00
Volume
68,800
Avg. Vol
76,366
52-wk High
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

K Thirani

Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Sanjeev Bhardwaj

Chief Financial Officer

Sanjay Kumar

Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Parmod Sagar

52 Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Rajgarhia

67 Executive Director

Swaran Sarin

69 Executive Director

Verena Buzzi

40 2017 Additional Director

Reinhold Steiner

Non-Executive Director

Michael Williams

Non-Executive Director

Rama Bajoria

72 Non-Executive Independent Director

A Jain

Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

K Thirani

Sanjeev Bhardwaj

Sanjay Kumar

Parmod Sagar

Mr. Parmod Sagar has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company effective 4th March 2018. He is currently serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Mr Parmod Sagar is a Mechanical Engineer. He has having experience of 34 years. He started his carrier in continue casting department of a Steel plant and continue in steel industry till 1992. He has been associated with the Company since 1992.He has been serving on the Board of the Company since 2013. Under his leadership, the Company has grown from being essentially an Indian company of about Rs. 362 Crores to a global corporation having gross turnover of Rs. 530 Crores (approx.)  Mr Parmod Sagar has been highly instrumental in the progress made by the Company over the years. He has vastly contributed in successfully implementation of various projects and in their growth. His technical expertise, industry experience and marketing knowledge have immensely helped the Company in production, maintenance and market development.

S. Rajgarhia

Swaran Sarin

Verena Buzzi

Ms. Verena Buzzi serves as Additional Director of the Company. Ms. Verena Buzzi is PHD in Economics. She has worked with Deloitte and has been associated with RHI group since 2003. She has successfully handled various projects in RHI and is a part of RHI growth for last 13 years.

Reinhold Steiner

Michael Williams

Rama Bajoria

A Jain

