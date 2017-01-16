Edition:
On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)

OTB.L on London Stock Exchange

445.00GBp
4:14pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
447.50
Open
450.00
Day's High
450.00
Day's Low
442.25
Volume
361,671
Avg. Vol
293,722
52-wk High
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Segal

52 2015 Chairman of the Board

Simon Cooper

43 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Paul Meehan

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Smith

44 Chief Technology Officer

Alistair Daly

45 Chief Marketing Officer

Kirsteen Vickerstaff

36 General Counsel, Company Secretary

William Allen

50 Supply Director

Oliver Garner

35 International Director

Lee Ginsberg

59 2015 Non-Executive Director

David Kelly

41 Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Richard Segal

Simon Cooper

Paul Meehan

Mr. Paul Meehan has served as Chief Financial Officer of On The Beach Group Plc since January 16, 2017. Prior to that, Paul was a Director at Gala Coral Interactive (Gibraltar) Ltd. (now part of the newly merged Ladbrokes Coral Group plc). Paul joined Gala Interactive as Finance Director in April 2012, as part of a new management team, re-launching an online gaming business in Gibraltar. The business successfully launched three new online gaming sites, taking the largest brand to be UK market leader. In November 2014, Gala Coral's two businesses in Gibraltar (Gala Interactive and Coral Interactive) were integrated. Paul became Finance Director of the combined business which continued to deliver market leading growth. More recently, Paul was the director responsible for the interactive planning and integration aspects of the merger between Gala Coral Group Limited and Ladbrokes plc which was announced in June 2015 and completed in November 2016. Paul previously held CFO/FD positions in a number of businesses in the UK, including online, gaming and technology businesses.

Jonathan Smith

Alistair Daly

Kirsteen Vickerstaff

William Allen

Oliver Garner

Mr. Oliver Garner is the International Director of the Group, responsible for the strategic, operational development and performance of the Group's international business. Oliver joined the Group in 2014 from Expedia Inc, where he was Marketing Director EMEA, responsible for business performance in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Nordics and new and emerging markets. Oliver has also held senior managerial roles in both TUI and Thomas Cook, focusing particularly on their online channels of distribution.

Lee Ginsberg

David Kelly

