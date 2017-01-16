Mr. Paul Meehan has served as Chief Financial Officer of On The Beach Group Plc since January 16, 2017. Prior to that, Paul was a Director at Gala Coral Interactive (Gibraltar) Ltd. (now part of the newly merged Ladbrokes Coral Group plc). Paul joined Gala Interactive as Finance Director in April 2012, as part of a new management team, re-launching an online gaming business in Gibraltar. The business successfully launched three new online gaming sites, taking the largest brand to be UK market leader. In November 2014, Gala Coral's two businesses in Gibraltar (Gala Interactive and Coral Interactive) were integrated. Paul became Finance Director of the combined business which continued to deliver market leading growth. More recently, Paul was the director responsible for the interactive planning and integration aspects of the merger between Gala Coral Group Limited and Ladbrokes plc which was announced in June 2015 and completed in November 2016. Paul previously held CFO/FD positions in a number of businesses in the UK, including online, gaming and technology businesses.