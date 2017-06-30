Name Description

Paul Jenkins Mr. Paul Thomas Jenkins (Tom) serves as Chairman of the Board of Open Text Corporation since 2013. He is Chairman of the Board of OpenText. From 1994 to 2005, Mr. Jenkins was President, then Chief Executive Officer and then from 2005 to 2013, Chief Strategy Officer of OpenText. Mr. Jenkins has served as a Director of OpenText since 1994 and as its Chairman since 1998. In addition to his OpenText responsibilities, Mr. Jenkins is Executive Fellow at the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary. Currently, Mr. Jenkins is also a member of the board of Thomson Reuters Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation, and TransAlta Corporation. He is the Chair of the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) and Canadian Chair of the Atlantik Brueke, a director of the C.D. Howe Institute, and a director of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (CCCE). Mr. Jenkins received an M.B.A. from Schulich School of Business at York University, an M.A.Sc. from the University of Toronto and a B.Eng. & Mgt. from McMaster University. Mr. Jenkins received an honorary doctorate of laws from the University of Waterloo and an honorary doctorate of Military Science from the Royal Military College of Canada. He is a recipient of the 2009 Ontario Entrepreneur of the Year, the 2010 McMaster Engineering L.W. Shemilt Distinguished Alumni Award and the Schulich School of Business 2012 Outstanding Executive Leadership award. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (FCAE). Mr. Jenkins was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration (CD) and the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal (QJDM). Mr. Jenkins is an Officer of the Order of Canada (OC).

Mark Barrenechea Mr. Mark J. Barrenechea serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Director of the Company. He was President of Open Text Corporation. He joined OpenText as President and Chief Executive Officer in January 2012. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Barrenechea was President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Graphics International Corporation (SGI). During Mr. Barrenechea’s tenure at SGI, he led strategy and execution, which included transformative acquisition of assets, as well as penetrating diverse new markets and geographic regions. Mr. Barrenechea also served as director of SGI from 2006 to 2012. Previously, Mr. Barrenechea served as Executive Vice President and CTO for CA, Inc. (CA) (formerly Computer Associates International, Inc.) from 2003 to 2006 and was a member of the executive management team. Before going to CA, Mr. Barrenechea served as Senior Vice President of Applications Development at Oracle Corporation, from 1997 to 2003, managing a multi-thousand person global team while serving as a member of the executive management team. From 1994 to 1997, Mr. Barrenechea served as Vice President of Development at Scopus, a software applications company. Prior to Scopus, Mr. Barrenechea was with Tesseract, where he was responsible for reshaping the company’s line of human capital management software as Vice President of Development. Mr. Barrenechea is currently a member of the board and audit committee of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Mr. Barrenechea holds a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from Saint Michael’s College.

John Doolittle Mr. John Marshall Doolittle serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is no longer Interim Principal Accounting Officer of Open Text Corporation. Mr. Doolittle is a senior executive with more than 20 years of financial experience, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mattamy Homes Limited, Canada’s largest new home builder, and with Nortel Networks Corporation, where he held senior global finance roles.

Muhi Majzoub Mr. Muhi Majzoub serves Executive Vice President - Engineering of Open Text Corporation. Prior to that he served as Senior Vice President, Engineering from June 2012 to January 2016. Mr. Majzoub is responsible for managing product development cycles, global development organization and driving internal operations and development processes. Mr. Majzoub is a seasoned enterprise software technology executive having recently served as Head of Products for NorthgateArinso, a private company that provides global Human Resources software and services. Prior to this, Mr. Majzoub was Senior Vice President of Product Development for CA, Technologies from June 2004 to July 2010. Mr. Majzoub also worked for several years as Vice President for Product Development at Oracle Corporation from January 1989 to June 2004. Mr. Majzoub attended San Francisco State University.

Aditya Maheshwari Mr. Aditya Maheshwari serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Maheshwari was an Audit Partner in the Technology, Media and Telecoms practice at KPMG LLP, Canada until February 5, 2016. With 15 years of experience at KPMG including international postings in the UK and India, Mr. Maheshwari has the experience of working with several large multinational companies under U.S. GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards. Mr. Maheshwari represented Canada on KPMG's global think-tank for the Technology sector and is the co-author of 11 technical and thought-leadership publications, published by KPMG, on revenue recognition for the Technology, Media and Telecoms sector. During his tenure in the UK, Mr. Maheshwari worked in KPMG's technical accounting group, International Standards Group, specializing in revenue recognition. Mr. Maheshwari is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario), Certified Public Accountant (Colorado) and Chartered Accountant (India).

Gary Weiss Mr. Gary Weiss serves as Senior Vice President, General Manager - Discovery and Analytics of the Company. Prior to this role, Mr.Weiss held the position of Senior Vice President, Cloud Services from September 2014 to May 2016 and SVP of Information Exchange from July 2012 to September 2014. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Weiss worked at CA, Inc. (formerly Computer Associates International, Inc.) from 2003 to 2011. During his tenure at CA, Mr. Weiss held various executive level positions, including SVP of Sales for the Security business, SVP, Business Development and Alliances, and was a member of the Senior Leadership team at CA from 2009 to 2011. Mr. Weiss has also worked as an independent consultant to small- to mid-size security organizations for many years. He began his career in Information Technology in 1993 as one of the first sales executives at Security Dynamics (later renamed RSA Security) before joining e-Security in 2001 to lead the North American Sales, Channel, and Technology Services. Mr. Weiss holds a B.A. from Tulane University.

Prentiss Donohue Mr. Prentiss Donohue serves as Senior Vice President - Professional Services of the company. He brings over 20 years of experience in support and services management. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Donohue served as Group Vice President and General Manager of Advanced Customer Services for Oracle Corporation from January 2010 to March 2016, where he was responsible for driving Oracle’s innovative software, systems and cloud services. From April 1998 to December 2010, Mr. Donohue worked at Sun Microsystems in various leadership roles, including in Managed Services Management and Corporate Marketing. Mr. Donohue served on the board of directors of Summit Charter School until May 2016. Mr. Donohue holds a BA from the University of Colorado and has completed executive leadership programs at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and the University of Hong Kong.

Simon Harrison Mr. Simon Harrison serves as Senior Vice President - Enterprise Sales of the company. Prior to this, Mr. Harrison, who joined the Company through its acquisition of IXOS AG, has held a number of senior leadership roles, including serving as its Senior Vice President of Fast Growth Markets from 2014 to 2015 and as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Sales for the EMEA region from 2012 to 2014. Mr. Harrison holds an honors degree in Computer Science from Leeds University.

James McGourlay Mr. James McGourlay was Senior Vice President - Global Technical Services of the Company. Prior to this, Mr. McGourlay was the Company's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Customer Service from February 2012 to May 2015. Mr. McGourlay joined OpenText in 1997 and held progressive positions in information technology, technical support, product support and special projects, including, Director, Customer Service and Vice President, Customer Service in 2005.

Douglas Parker Mr. Douglas M. Parker serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of the company. Prior to this role, Mr. Parker held the position of Vice President, General Counsel & Assistant Secretary from November 2009 to June 2015, where he was responsible for a variety of corporate legal, litigation management, and governance activities. Mr. Parker also served as Executive Sponsor to OpenText Brazil operations in 2014 and is a graduate of the OpenText Leader’s Circle program. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Parker worked for Nortel Networks Corporation in a variety of senior legal roles, including Managing Attorney, where he was responsible for the company’s global M&A legal function from June 2007 to September 2009. Mr. Parker holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business, the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen’s University, and a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree from Trinity College, the University of Toronto.

Leslie Sarauer Ms. Leslie Sarauer serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of the company. She brings with her over 25 years of diverse experience as a Human Resource leader in both the corporate and professional services settings. Prior to joining OpenText, Ms. Sarauer held various senior leadership roles at Agrium Inc., including Senior Director, Corporate HR & Organizational Development from July 2012 to August 2014; Senior Director, Wholesales Human Resources from September 2006 to June 2012; and Senior Director, Total Compensation from January 2003 to August 2006. Ms. Sarauer also held various roles at Mercer Human Resources Consulting, including Principle Consultant, Executive Compensation from April 1997 to August 2002. Ms. Sarauer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Bachelor of Laws from Queen’s University. She also attended the Advanced HR Executive Program at the Ross School of Business of the University of Michigan.

George Schulze Mr. George Schulze serves as Senior Vice-President - Business Network Sales of the company. Mr. Schulze came to OpenText through its January 2014 acquisition of GXS Inc. (GXS). Mr. Schulze joined GXS in 2005 as Vice President of Sales for the Americas region. During Mr. Schulze’s 30-year career in Information Technology serving Fortune 500 companies, he has performed a wide variety of roles including Vice President and Managing Director of Sales at BearingPoint and Managing Director of KPMG. He has also previously served as Vice President/General Manager of the Americas for 724 Solutions, Vice President of Global Sales for SCC Communications and held various sales management positions at Tandem Computers Inc., Digital Equipment Corporation and Wang Laboratories Inc. Mr. Schulze holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University.

Gordon Davies Mr. Gordon Allan Davies serves as Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Open Text Corporation., effective January 4, 2016. He has been the Company's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary since September 2009. He also serves as the Corporation's Compliance Officer and, effective February 2014, has responsibility for the global human resources department. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Davies was the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Nortel Networks Corporation. During his sixteen years at Nortel, Mr. Davies acted as Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary during 2008, and as interim Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary in 2005 and again in 2007. He led the Corporate Securities legal team as General Counsel-Corporate from 2003, with responsibility for providing legal support on all corporate and securities law matters, and spent five years in Europe supporting all aspects of the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) business, ultimately as General Counsel, EMEA. Prior to joining Nortel, Mr. Davies practiced securities law at a major Toronto law firm. Mr. Davies holds an LL.B and an MBA from the University of Ottawa, and a BA from the University of British Columbia. He is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada, the Canadian Bar Association, the Association of Canadian General Counsel and the Society of Corporate Secretaries and Governance Professionals.

David Jamieson Mr. David Jamieson is Chief Information Officer of the company. He brings over 25 years of experience in leading Information Technology organizations through the ever-changing technology landscape. Prior to joining OpenText, Mr. Jamieson worked at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he served as Director of Information Technology for four years before being appointed as the Vice President of Information Management and Technology in 2005. Mr. Jamieson has held senior positions with companies, such as Universal Studios Canada from 1999 to 2001, EDS/SHL Systemhouse from 1996 to 1999, and Canadian Pacific Railway from 1988 to 1996. Mr. Jamieson holds a Bachelor of Applied Science, Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and received his Professional Engineer designation in 1990.

Adam Howatson Mr. Adam Howatson serves as Chief Marketing Officer of the company. to becoming CMO, Mr. Howatson held a number of positions at OpenText, which include serving in Engineering from March 2013 to September 2014, Office of The President/PMO during 2012, and Product Management from 2006 to 2012. Prior to that, he also held roles in Technical Marketing, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Information Technology. Mr. Howatson currently serves as a director of LogiSense Corporation and ScribbleLive Inc. Mr. Howatson also served on the national board of directors for the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) from June 2013 to September 2014. Mr. Howatson holds certifications from the University of Waterloo and the Canadian Forces College.

Randy Fowlie Mr. Randy Fowlie serves as Lead Independent Director of Open Text Corporation. He has served as a director of OpenText since March 1998. Mr. Fowlie is currently the President and CEO of RDM Corporation, a leading provider of specialized hardware and software solutions in the electronic payment industry. RDM Corporation trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Mr. Fowlie operated a consulting practice from July 2006 to December 2010. From January 2005 until July 2006, Mr. Fowlie held the position of Vice President and General Manager, Digital Media, of Harris Corporation, formerly Leitch Technology Corporation (Leitch), a company that was engaged in the design, development, and distribution of audio and video infrastructure to the professional video industry. Leitch was acquired in August 2005 by Harris Corporation. From June 1999 to January 2005, Mr. Fowlie held the position of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Inscriber Technology Corporation (Inscriber), a computer software company and from February 1998 to June 1999 Mr. Fowlie was the Chief Financial Officer of Inscriber. Inscriber was acquired by Leitch in January 2005. Prior to working at Inscriber Mr. Fowlie was a partner with KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, where he worked from 1984 to February 1998. Currently, Mr. Fowlie is also a director at RDM Corporation. Mr. Fowlie received a B.B.A. (Honours) from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. In the last five years, Mr. Fowlie also served as a director of DALSA Corporation and Semcan Inc.

Stephen Sadler Mr. Stephen J. Sadler serves as Director of Open Text Corporation. He has served as a director of OpenText since September 1997. From April 2000 to present, Mr. Sadler has served as the Chairman and CEO of Enghouse Systems Limited, a publicly traded software engineering company that develops geographic information systems as well as contact center systems. Mr. Sadler was previously Chief Financial Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer of GEAC Computer Corporation Ltd. (GEAC). Prior to Mr. Sadler’s involvement with GEAC, he held executive positions with Phillips Electronics Limited and Loblaws Companies Limited, and was Chairman of Helix Investments (Canada) Inc. Currently, Mr. Sadler is a director of Enghouse Systems Limited. Mr. Sadler holds a B.A. Sc. (Honours) in Industrial Engineering and an M.B.A. (Dean’s List) and he is a Chartered Professional Accountant. In the past five years, Mr. Sadler also served as a director of Frontline Technologies Inc. (formerly Belzberg Technologies Inc.).

Jurgen Tinggren Mr. Jurgen Tinggren serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Tinggren has served in various executive leadership capacities for Schindler Group internationally, ultimately as chief executive officer. Previous to Schindler Group, Mr. Tinggren gained extensive management experience at Sika AG, based in Switzerland, Sweden and North America, as well as Booz Allen & Hamilton. He is currently a non-executive member of the board of directors of Johnson Controls International where he also serves as chair of the audit committee, Sika AG (a public specialty manufacturing company, based in Switzerland), and the Conference Board. He received an M.B.A. from Stockholm School of Economics and New York University Business School.

Gail Hamilton Ms. Gail E. Hamilton serves as Independent Director of Open Text Corporation. She has served as a director of OpenText since December 2006. For the five years prior thereto, Ms. Hamilton led a team of over 2,000 employees worldwide as Executive Vice President at Symantec Corp (Symantec), an infrastructure software company, and most recently had “P&L” responsibility for their global services and support business. During her five years at Symantec, Ms. Hamilton helped steer the company through an aggressive acquisition strategy. In 2003, Information Security magazine recognized Ms. Hamilton as one of the “20 Women Luminaries” shaping the security industry. Ms. Hamilton has over 20 years of experience growing leading technology and services businesses in the enterprise market. She has extensive management experience at Compaq and Hewlett Packard, as well as Microtec Research. Ms. Hamilton received both a BSEE from the University of Colorado and an MSEE from Stanford University. Currently, Ms. Hamilton is also a director of the following public companies: Ixia, a provider of application performance and security solutions, Westmoreland Coal Company and Arrow Electronics, Inc, a distributor of components and computer systems. In the last five years, Ms. Hamilton also served as a director of Surgient, Inc., which was acquired by Quest Software.

Brian Jackman Mr. Brian J. Jackman serves as Independent Director of Open Text Corporation. He has served as a director of OpenText since December 2002. Mr. Jackman is the President of the Jackman Group Inc., a private consulting firm he founded in 2005. From 1982 until his retirement in September 2001, Mr. Jackman held various positions with Tellabs Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, most recently as Executive Vice President of the company, and President, Global Systems and Technologies division, and as a member of the board of directors of the company. Prior to joining Tellabs Inc., Mr. Jackman worked for IBM Corporation from 1965 to 1982, in a variety of systems, sales and marketing positions. Mr. Jackman also serves as a director of PC-TEL, Incorporated. In the last five years, he was a director of Keithley Instruments, Incorporated until it was acquired in December 2010. Mr. Jackman received a B.A from Gannon University and an M.B.A from The Pennsylvania State University.

Michael Slaunwhite Mr. Michael William George Slaunwhite serves as Independent Director of Open Text Corporation. He has served as a director of OpenText since March 1998. Mr. Slaunwhite is presently the Executive Chairman of Halogen Software Inc. Mr. Slaunwhite had served as CEO and Chairman of Halogen Software Inc., a provider of talent management software, from 2000 to August 2006, and as President and Chairman from 1995 to 2000. From 1994 to 1995, Mr. Slaunwhite was an independent consultant to a number of companies, assisting them with strategic and financing plans. Mr. Slaunwhite was the Chief Financial Officer of Corel Corporation from 1988 to 1993. Mr. Slaunwhite holds a B.A. Commerce (Honours) from Carleton University.

Katharine Stevenson Ms. Katharine B. Stevenson serves as Independent Director of Open Text Corporation. She has served as a director of OpenText since December of 2008. Since 2011, she has been a director of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and currently serves as a member of the CIBC Audit and Governance Committees. She has been a director of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Valeant) since 2010, serving on its Audit and Risk and Special Finance Committees, and since 1997 a director of CAE Inc., currently serving as Chairman of its Audit Committee. Valeant, CIBC and CAE Inc. are publicly listed companies. Ms. Stevenson also served as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc, until its sale to Astellas Pharma Inc. in 2010. She was formerly a senior finance executive of Nortel Networks Corporation from 1995 to 2007, serving as global treasurer from 2000 to 2007. From 1984 to 1995, she held a variety of positions in investment and corporate banking at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Ms. Stevenson holds a B.A. (Magna Cum Laude) from Harvard University. She is certified with the professional designation ICD.D, granted by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).