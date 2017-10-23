Name Description

Naguib Sawiris Eng. Najib Onsi Najib Sawiris serves as Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE. He is also the recipient of numerous honorary degrees, industry awards and civic honors, including the (Legion d’honneur) from the French Republic for services rendered to France and the (Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam) award conferred upon him in 2006 by General Pervez Musharref for services rendered to the people of Pakistan in the field of telecommunication, investments and social sector work. Eng. Sawiris holds a diploma of Mechanical Engineering with a Masters in Technical Administration from the Swiss Institute of Technology (Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule Zuerich - ETH) Switzerland and a Diploma from the German Evangelical School, Cairo, Egypt.

Tamer Al-Mahdi Mr. Tamer Al Mahdi serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding S.A.E since May 15, 2016. He was Deputy CEO and Chief Operating Officer at the Company since January 18, 2015 till May 15, 2016. He has over 22 years of experience in the telecom industry with a special focus on developing and implementing corporate strategies including building Greenfield operations and transforming existing assets. Mr. Al-Mahdi began his career in the telecom field in 1992 to hold several executive and managerial positions, mainly as the Regional Director for AT&T and then Lucent Technologies focusing on program management, technologies & solutions. In 2003, he joined Orascom Telecom Group as Chief Technology Officer. From mid 2008 until 2012, he served as the CEO of Djezzy, the largest mobile operator in Orascom Telecom Holding. Finally, he became the CEO of O Capital.

Yousef Moawad Mr. Yousef Fayez Shoukry Moawad serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Executive Member of the Board at Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding S.A.E. since 2013. He was Chief Financial Officer at the Company till 2013. In January 2010, he worked as CEO in HAWA LTD, the holding company of the two TV channels ON TV- ON TV live. From January to December 2009, he was the Chief Financial Officer of ASEC Cement, from July 2004 to December 2008 and CFO and Board Member of LINKdotNet, Orascom Telecom’s subsidiary. From December 2000 to July 2004, he served as Finance Manager of Al-Ahram Beverages Company Heineken Egypt and from January 1998 to December 2000 as head of corporate finance of White House Securities Company. In 1997, Mr. Moawad joined Arthur Anderson and worked as a consultant to the Egyptian Government and as a financial analyst to US Aid in the privatization projects. From 1995 to 1997, he worked as a financial analyst for projects financing in the Export Development Bank of Egypt. Mr. Moawad is a member in several boards of Joint Stock Companies, most importantly, MENA Submarine cables, LINKdotNet, Link Egypt Services, Orascom Telecom Ventures, Link Development, Connect Ads and Into Net. He holds Bachelors in Accounting from Helwan University in 1994.

Khaled Bichara Eng. Khalid Jalal Bichara is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE. Previously, he served as the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board until June 11, 2012. He was Group President and Chief Operating Officer of VimpelCom Ltd. as well as Group Executive Chairman of Orascom Telecom Holding (OTH). He was appointed Chief Operating Officer of OTH in April 2009. He was previously COO of Wind Telecommunicazioni S.p.A. Wind. Eng. Bichara headed the fixed line and portal business unit at Wind from 2005 until he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer of the company. Prior to joining Wind, he was the cofounder, Chairman and CEO of LlNKdotNET LDN, the private Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the Middle East. In 2001, following negotiations, Microsoft chose to partner with LDN headed by Eng. Bichara to launch MSN Arabia, the Middle East-based global portal, bringing internet experience of MSN to users in the region. He currently serves as a board member of various telecom and IT companies, including. SUPERNAP International S.A, Joyent Inc., Chairman of the board of DADA S.p.A. as well as the chairman of the board of Italiaonline S.p.A. He is also a board member of Orascom Construction Limited, a company dually listed on NASDAQ Dubai and the Egyptian Stock Exchange. He is also a member of the Advisory Board for the Computer Science and Engineering Department of the American University in Cairo. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the American University in Cairo. He is an active member of the Software Community in the Middle East, a founding member of the Egyptian Software Association and the Internet Society of Egypt.

Mohammed Shaker Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Mahmoud Shaker is Non-Executive Member of the Board for Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law, Cairo University in 1955. He also obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Political Science from the Graduate Institute of International Studies, University of Geneva, in 1975. He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1956. As an ambassador, he served at the United Nations at New York from 1984 until 1986, Vienna from 1986 until 1988 and in London from 1988 until 1997. During his tenure in Vienna, he was a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA. Two years before, he was the representative of the Director General of the IAEA to the United Nations (1982 – 1983). At present, he is Chairman of the Board of a number of think tanks and academic institutions including the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, which is a non-governmental Think Tank; National Center for Middle East Studies, and Regional Information Technology Institute. He is also a member of the Board of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority. Dr. Shaker is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of a number of philanthropic organizations namely Sawiris Foundation for Social Development and Magdy Yacoub Foundation for Heart Research. He also presided over two international conferences the Review Conference of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty NPT 1985 and the United Nations Conference on the promotion of Peaceful Uses of the Nuclear Energy in 1987. He was a member of the United Nation’s Secretary-Generals Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters Between 1993 and 1998. He was a member of the United Nation Experience Group on Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Education (2001 – 2002). He was awarded with the Order of the Republic of Second Grade in 1976 and Order of Merit of First Grade in 1983.