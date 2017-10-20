Name Description

Sandor Csanyi Dr. Sandor Csanyi has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of OTP Bank Nyrt since 1992 and is responsible for the strategy and overall operations of the Bank. After graduation he worked at the Revenue Directorate and then at the Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance, after which, between 1983 and 1986, he was a departmental head at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry. He has held several other senior positions in the banking sector, including Head of Department at Hungarian Credit Bank Ltd. from 1986 to 1989, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at K&H Bank from 1989 to 1992. He is a member of the European Board of Directors for MasterCard, one of the world’s payment card companies, and is Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of MOL Plc, Co-Chairman of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ), and he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Hungarian Banking Association until April 2011. Dr. Csanyi holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from College of Finance and Accountancy (currently Budapesti Gazdasagi Foiskola - the Budapest Business School) (1974) and also holds an Economics degree from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem (1980). He is a Financial Economist, a Certified Price Analyst and a Chartered Accountant.

Tibor Tolnay Mr. Tibor Tolnay has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP Bank Nyrt since 1999. Between April 27, 2007 and April 29, 2011 he was Member of the Audit Committee at the Copmpany. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Magyar Epito Zrt. since 1994. Mr. Tolnay graduated from Budapesti Muszaki Egyetemen with a degree in Civil Engineering and then in Economic Engineering, and subsequently received a degree in Economics from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem.

Laszlo Bencsik Mr. Laszlo Bencsik has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Strategic and Financial Officer, Executive Director at OTP Bank Nyrt since August 2009. He joined OTP Bank in September 2003, when he became managing director of the Bank Operations Management Directorate, and the manager with responsibility for controlling and planning tasks. From 2000 until 2003 he was Project Manager at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company Inc. Between 1996 and 2000 he worked as Consultant at Andersen Consulting (Accenture). In 1996 he graduated from the Faculty of Business Administration at Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem, and in 1999 he obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the INSEAD Business School in France.

Tibor Johancsik Mr. Tibor Andras Johancsik has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of IT and Operations, Executive Director at OTP Bank Plc. since February 24, 2016. He started his professional career at the Institute for Computer Science and Control under the Hungarian Academy of Science (industrial automation). From 1994 he held leading positions at several foreign owned IT development companies and from 2001 he worked at different IT advisory positions. From 2003 as the managing director of JET-SOL Ltd. he took active part at IT system development at domestic and foreign owned companies. He graduated from the Budapest Technology University in 1988 and earned his second degree at the Foreign Trade Collage.

Istvan Gresa Dr. Istvan Gresa has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Credit Approval and Risk Management Division at OTP Bank Nyrt since March 1, 2006. He has been also Non-Executive Director at the Company since April 27, 2012. He worked at Budapest Bank from 1989 to 1993. Dr. Gresa has been employed by OTP Bank since 1993, initially as Director for Zala Country and then, from 1998, as Director of the Bank's West Transdanubian Region. From May 22, 2007 he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of OTP Healthcare Fund. He graduated from the College of Finance and Accountancy (currently Budapesti Gazdasagi Foiskola - the Budapest Business School) in 1974 and has a degree in Economics from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem 1980, where he went on to receive a PhD degree in 1983.

Antal Kovacs Mr. Antal Kovacs serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Retail Division, Executive Director. He was also Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from 2004 until April 15, 2016. He began his career at K&H Bank, where he held the position of Branch Manager from 1993 to 1995. In 1995 Mr. Kovacs was employed by OTP Bank first as a county director and from 1998 as the executive director of OTP Bank’s South Transdanubian Region. He graduated from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem with a degree in Economics in 1985.

Laszlo Wolf Mr. Laszlo Wolf has served as Executive Member of the Board of Directors and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Banking Division of OTP Bank Nyrt since 1994. He acted as Director of Treasury at OTP Bank from 1993 to 1994. Mr. Wolf worked as Head of Treasury at BNP-KH-Dresdner Bank from 1991 to 1993. Prior to this, he has worked for the Division of International Banking Relations of National Bank of Hungary for eight years. Mr. Wolf received a degree from the Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem in 1983.

Antal Pongracz Dr. Antal Pongracz has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director at OTP Bank Nyrt. From 1969 he worked as an analyst at the Petrochemical Investment Company, then as a group manager at the Revenue Directorate until 1975. From 1976 he held various executive positions at the Ministry of Finance. After that, he was the first Deputy Chairman of the State Office for Youth and Sports. Between 1988 and 1990 he was the first Deputy CEO of OTP Bank. Between 1991 and 1994 he was CEO, and then Chairman and CEO, of the European Commercial Bank Rt. Between 1994 and 1998 he was Chairman and CEO of Szerencsejatek Rt, then in 1998-99 he served as CEO of Hungarian carrier, Malev. Since 2001 he has been Executive Director of OTP Bank’s Staff Division. He has been a Member of OTP Bank’s Board of Directors since 2002. Since 12 April 2012 he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP banka Hrvatska d.d. He graduated from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem and earned PhD in 1971.

Gabor Horvath Dr. Gabor Horvath has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OTP Bank Nyrt since April 27, 2007. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board in 1995. He has been a Member of the Board of Directors of MOL Plc. since 1999. Between 27 April 2007 and 29 April 2011 he has been a Chairman of the Audit Committee. He worked for the Hungarian State Development Bank, from 1983 to 1986. After that, he worked for a legal co-operative office, from 1986 to 1990. Since 1990 he has worked as a private, Independent Lawyer and his clients include the Hungarian Ministry of Finance, the Hungarian State Institute for Research and the Municipality of Budapest. Dr. Horvath holds a degree in Law from the Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE), in Budapest.

Agnes Rudas Ms. Agnes Rudas has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employees' Representative, Head of Presidential Cabinet Office at OTP Bank Plc. since April 15, 2016. Prior to this, she was Director of Human Resources at the Company. She has been working at OTP Bank Plc. since 1992, first as a head of department of the Secretariat and from 1994 she performed the management of organizational development, process management and efficiency improvement projects. She has been Member of the Board of Directors of OTP Voluntary Pension Fund since January 1, 2008. Since April 12, 2012 she has been Member of the Supervisory Board of OTP Banka Slovensko a.s. She graduated from the College of Finance and Accountancy in 1979 with a degree in Business Economics. She is a Chartered Accountant.

Mihaly Baumstark Mr. Mihaly Baumstark has been Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Nyrt since 1999. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from 1992. He was employed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry between 1978 and 1989. When he left, he was Deputy Head of the Investment Policy Department of the Ministry. After this he was managing director of Hubertus Ltd., and from 1999 to 2012 he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and then Chairman & CEO of Csanyi Winery Ltd. He graduated in Agricultural Engineering from Szent Istvan Egyetem (1973) and in Economics from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem(1981).

Tibor Biro Dr. Tibor Biro has been Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Nyrt since 1992. He has been Member of the Remuneration Committee since 2009 and Nomination Committee since 2014 at the Company. He was the Head of the Financial Department of the City Council of Tatabanya from 1978 to 1982. From 1982, he was a professor at the College of Finance and Accounting, and between 1990 and 2013 Head of Department at the Budapest Business School. Since his retirement in 2015, he has been a visiting lecturer, and working actively in his auditing and consulting company. From 2000 onwards, for a period of ten years, he was a member of the Presidium of the Budapest branch of the Chamber of Hungarian Auditors, and also worked as a member of the Chamber’s Education Committee for five years. He graduated from Budapesti Gazdasagi Egyetem (Budapest Business School) in 1982 with a degree in Economics, and from Budapesti Corvinus Egyetemin in 1978. He has been a Certified Auditor and Chartered Accountant since 1986.

Tamas Erdei Mr. Tamas Erdei has been Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Nyrt since April 27, 2012. He commenced his career at OTP Bank Nyrt, where he held various management positions (finally he served as a Bank Branch Manager). Afterwards, he worked at the Ministry of Finance for two years, where he was responsible for the banking supervision. He has been employed at the Hungarian Foreign Trade Bank Ltd since 1983. He served as a Managing Director from 1985; he was a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) between 1990 and 1994 and then, in 1994 he became the Chief Executive Officer. From 1997 till the end of March 2012, he was acting as a Chairman and CEO. Between 1997 and 2008 he was elected Chairman of the Hungarian Banking Association. He is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of International Children's Safety Service. He graduated at the College of Finance and Accountancy (currently Budapesti Gazdasagi Foiskola - the Budapest Business School) in 1978.

Laszlo Utassy Dr. Laszlo Utassy has been Non-Executive Member of the Board of Director at OTP Bank Nyrt since 2001. He is also Advisor to the Company's Chairman. Since January 1, 2011 he has been Chairman & CEO of Merkantil Bank Ltd. He has been Chief Executive Officer of OTP Garancia Insurance Ltd. since 1996, and later he served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Utassy has also been the Chairman of the Association of Hungarian Insurance Companies (MABISZ) since 2001. He worked for the State Insurance Company and AB-AEGON Rt., from 1978 to 1995. Dr. Utassy holds a Law degree from Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE), in Budapest.

Jozsef Voros Dr. Jozsef Voros has been Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors of OTP Bank Nyrt since 1992. He is the General Deputy Rector of University of Pecs, where he has taught since 1994. Prior to that, he was Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics of Janus Pannonius University from 1990 to 1993. Dr. Voros attended a course in management for senior executives at Harvard Business School in 1993. He holds a degree in Economics from the Budapest University of Economics (Budapesti Corvinus Egyetem), a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Magyar Tudomanyos Akademia (Hungarian Academy of Sciences). In addition, he holds a Doctorate of Science degree from Magyar Tudomanyos Akademia (1993).

Andras Michnai Mr. Andras Michnai has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employees' Representative of OTP Bank Nyrt since April 25, 2008. Mr. Michnai has been employed by the Bank since 1974. Until 1981, he worked at different branches, later he served as instructor and deputy director responsible for managing the network of the Bank. In 1994, he was promoted to deputy managing director and supervised the network management. Since 2005, he has been running the Compliance Department of OTP Bank. Mr. Michnai is also a chartered accountant. He received a degree in Business Economics from the Budapest College of Finance and Accounting (currently Budapesti Gazdasagi Foiskola - the Budapest Business School) .

Dominique Uzel Mr. Dominique Uzel has been Member of the Supervisory Board at of OTP Bank Nyrt since April 26, 2013. He joined Gan in 1991 as head of the agricultural division. Five years later he left France to join Gan Espana, where he headed the subsidiary’s department responsible for planning and auditing, then became technical director of the newly established Groupama Seguros. In 2008 he was appointed managing director of the insurance business, in which capacity he was instrumental in the launch and roll-out of Click Seguros, a marketing tool on the Spanish insurance market. In July 2010 he joined the international board of Groupama SA as Managing Director for direct insurance, but he also continued to be responsible for the management of the direct insurance division in Spain and Poland. Since October 1, 2011 he has worked as the Chief Operating Officer. He graduated as an agricultural development engineer, and then obtained a Masters degree in Agricultural and Food Industry Management at the ESSEC Business School.