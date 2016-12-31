Name Description

Theodor Seitz Dr. Theodor Seitz has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at PATRIZIA Immobilien AG since 2003. He was Member of its Supervisory Board at the Company from 2002. He is a tax consultant and a lawyer. Dr. Seitz also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CDH AG.

Wolfgang Egger Mr. Wolfgang Egger has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Patrizia Immobilien AG since August 21, 2002. He has been responsible for Corporate Communications, Corporate Development, Corporate Social Responsibility, Institutional Clients, Marketing and Research at the Company. Mr. Egger is the founder of Patrizia Immobilien AG.

Alfred Hoschek Mr. Alfred Hans Hoschek has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at PATRIZIA Immobilien AG since June 4, 2015. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board since 2015. He was Member of the Management Board and Chief Investment Officer at the Company from March 1, 2008 till November 30, 2008. He is Management Control Director, responsible for control concepts, purchase/investment management, project financing and investments of the Company. After studying to be an engineer at the Munich Technical University and following further training in business management, Mr. Hoschek joined Patrizia in 1993. He first of all worked for the Company as a commercial manager. In 1995 he took over management responsibilities both within the holding Company and in several of the subsidiaries. He is a Member of the Management Board at eurobilia AG in Cologne. Furthermore, Mr. Hoschek has served as Director of Immobilienportfolio IPO Berlin GmbH, Wohnungsportfolio WPO Berlin GmbH, Wohnungsportfolio WPO Immobilienservice GmbH and Verwaltung EHG Erste Hanseatische Grundvermoegen GmbH. In addition, Mr. Hoschek has been Managing Director and sole shareholder of AHO Verwaltung GmbH.

Uwe Reuter Mr. Uwe H. Reuter has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PATRIZIA Immobilien AG since June 22, 2017. He serves on the Management Board of VHV Holding AG, He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HV Allgemeine Versicherungs AG, VHV Hannoversche Leben, Hannoversche Direktversicherung AG, VHV solutions GmbH, VHV Vermoegensanlage AG and VAV Versicherungs AG, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of E + S Rueckversicherung AG and Gruppo ITAS Assicurazioni. He is also Member of the Advisory Board of NORD/LB, Hannover.

Karim Bohn Mr. Karim Bohn has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of PATRIZIA Immobilien AG since November 13, 2015. Previously he served as Member of the Management Board at the Company from November 1, 2015 till November 13, 2015. He has been responsible for Board and Committees, Controlling & Accounting, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, IT, Procurement & Services as well as Risk Management at the Company. He has experience as Chief Financial Officer in the property industry, having served in this role from September 2012 in his position as managing director of Sueddeutsche Wohnen GmbH. Prior to this, he was a Director at the property group Vitus Immobiliengruppe, a function he also performed at the formerly MDAX-listed housing association GAGFAH Group. He is a management graduate.

Klaus Schmitt Mr. Klaus Schmitt has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at Patrizia Immobilien AG since January 1, 2006. He has been responsible for Human Resources, Legal, Management of Operating Business Fields, Regulations & Taxes, Strategy and M&A at the Company. Mr. Schmitt's jobs have included working for Dyckerhoff & Widmann AG, as well as for Siemens Real Estate GmbH & C. OHG as a lawyer and for four years as Head of the legal department. Mr. Schmitt took over the management of the legal department in 2003 and has worked as Managing Director within strategic subsidiaries of Patrizia Immobilien AG. He studied Law at Universitaet Bayreuth and at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen,