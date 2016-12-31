Name Description

David Lowden Mr. David S. Lowden serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Pagegroup Plc., with effect from 31 December 2015. David was a member of the Board of Taylor Nielson Sofres plc, the marketing services business, from 1999 to 2009, becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2006. Before joining Taylor Nielson Sofres plc David held senior financial positions in Asprey plc, A.C. Nielsen Corporation and Federal Express Corporation. He has been Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, Berensden plc; Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, William Hill plc.

Stephen Ingham Mr. Stephen J. Ingham serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pagegroup Plc. Steve joined Michael Page in 1987 as a consultant with Michael Page Marketing and Sales. He was responsible for setting up the London Marketing and Sales business and was promoted to Operating Director in 1990. He was appointed Managing Director of Michael Page Marketing and Sales in 1994. Subsequently Steve took additional responsibility for several businesses. He was promoted to the Board as Executive Director of UK Operations in February 2001 and subsequently to Managing Director of UK Operations in May 2005. Steve was appointed Chief Executive Officer in April 2006. He has been Non- Executive Director, Debenhams plc. Member of the Corporate Partnership Board, Great Ormond Street Hospital. He has 30 years’ service with the Group and recruitment industry and 11 years as a CEO of a public company, now FTSE 250, with strong IR skills, delivering shareholder value.

Kelvin Stagg Mr. Kelvin John Stagg is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Pagegroup Plc. Kelvin joined PageGroup plc in July 2006 as Group Financial Controller and Company Secretary. He was appointed Acting Chief Financial Officer in October 2013. He held the title of Company Secretary until December 2013. In June 2014 Kelvin was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Group, Kelvin spent six years at Allied Domecq and three years at Unilever in a variety of finance functions. He has significant international experience and has high levels of compliance, change management, large teams and systems experience, across almost every finance discipline. He is a Chartered Management Accountant. He has more than ten years in the Group with a detailed knowledge of the Group’s operations.

Patrick Hollard Mr. Patrick Hollard serves as Executive Board Director, Latin America, Middle East and Africa of the Company. He was Executive Board Director, Latin America, Southern & Western USA of Pagegroup Plc. Patrick joined Michael Page in France in 1996, having worked previously for KPMG Peat Marwick. Prior to that, he had been Vice- President of AISEC International, the student-led organisation, from 1991 to 1992. Appointed director in 1999, he moved to Sao Paulo to launch Michael Page Brazil, and then launched offices in Mexico in 2006, Argentina in 2008, Chile in 2010 and Colombia in 2011. Appointed Regional Managing Director in 2007, he is now responsible for PageGroup’s operations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Gary James Mr. Gary James serves as Executive Board Director, Asia Pacific of Pagegroup Plc. Gary joined Michael Page Finance in London in 1984. He was appointed director of Michael Page UK Sales and Marketing in 1994 and Managing Director of Michael Page UK Marketing in 1997. In 2002 he transferred to the USA on his appointment as Managing Director of our business in North America. He was appointed Regional Managing Director of the Asia Pacific region in August 2006.

Olivier Lemaitre Mr. Olivier Lemaitre serves as Executive Board Director, Continental Europe of Pagegroup Plc. Olivier joined Michael Page Finance in Paris in 1997, having worked previously as a Controller for Renault in Poland. In 1999, he moved to Sao Paulo to launch Michael Page Brazil, before returning to Europe in November 2002 to lead our Michael Page Frankfurt office. He was appointed managing director of Michael Page Germany in 2004. In 2007, he was appointed Regional Managing Director in charge of Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Since 2012 he has been responsible for PageGro

Oliver Watson Mr. Oliver Watson serves as Executive Board Director, UK, USA and Canada of Pagegroup Plc. Oliver joined Michael Page in 1995 as a consultant in London. He was appointed director of Michael Page UK Sales in 1997 and then managing director in 2002. In 2006, he was appointed Regional Managing Director for Michael Page UK Sales, Marketing and Retail. In 2007, he launched Michael Page Middle East and has since developed our office network across the region. In 2009, he became Regional Managing Director for Michael Page UK Finance, Marketing and Sales, Middle East, Scotland and Ireland. He is now responsible for PageGroup’s operations in the UK, USA and Canada.

Elaine Marriner Ms. Elaine Marriner serves as Company Secretary of Pagegroup Plc., since December 2013. Prior to this appointment Elaine was Company Secretary and General Counsel of HMV Group plc. She has over 25 years’ experience as a Chartered Secretary.

Simon Boddie Mr. Simon Boddie serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Pagegroup Plc., since September 24, 2012. Simon qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse. He was Group Finance Director of Electrocomponents plc until 2015. Prior to that Simon held a variety of senior finance positions with Diageo over a 13-year career, latterly Finance Director of Key Markets. He has been Chief Financial Officer, Coats Group plc.

Patrick De Smedt Mr. Patrick J. M. De Smedt serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Pagegroup Plc. Mr. Patrick spent 23 years at Microsoft during which time he founded the Benelux subsidiaries, led the development of its Western European business and served as Chairman of Microsoft for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Since leaving Microsoft in 2006, Patrick has served on the boards of a number of European public and private companies. He has deep knowledge of international markets and information technology, and experience as a non-executive in diverse industry sectors. He has been Non- Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman of Victrex plc; Senior Independent Director of KCOM Group plc; Senior Independent Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman of Morgan Sindall Group plc; Non- Executive Director of Kodak Alaris Holdings Ltd; Non-Executive Director of Nexinto GmbH.

Danuta Gray Ms. Danuta Gray serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Danuta was Chairman of Telefonica O2 in Ireland until December 2012, having previously been its Chief Executive from 2001 to 2010. Prior to that Danuta was Senior Vice President for BT Europe in Germany and during her career gained experience in sales, marketing, customer services and technology and in leading and changing large businesses. She previously served for seven years on the Board of Irish Life and Permanent plc and was a Director of Business in the Community Ireland and Aer Lingus plc. She has been Non- Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chairman, Old Mutual plc; Non- Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Aldermore Bank PLC; Non- Executive Director of Paddy Power Betfair plc*; Non-Executive Director, Direct Line Insurance Group plc; Member of the Defence Board, UK Ministry of Defence.

Michelle Healy Ms. Michelle Healy serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Pagegroup Plc. Before joining ISS in April 2015 Michelle was Director, Group Integrated Change Programme at SABMiller plc. Prior to this, Michelle was General Manager UK & Ireland for British American Tobacco plc, having previously held a number of senior roles within the Group. Michelle’s earlier career included assignments with Kerry Group plc and Trust Management Consultants in Germany. She is Group Chief People & Culture Officer, ISS World Services A/S.

Sylvia Metayer Ms. Sylvia Metayer has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 1 September 2017. Sylvia is currently Chief Executive, Worldwide Corporate Services Segment of the Euronext Paris listed company Sodexo SA. She is also a member of the Sodexo Group Executive Committee. Sylvia brings extensive experience to the PageGroup Board, having held a variety of finance and general management roles in companies operating in a number of different sectors, including Mattel Inc, Vivendi SA and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt & Co. Her understanding of international markets is extensive and includes the US, Europe, China, India and South East Asia. Sylvia holds a chartered accountancy degree, is a Trustee of the Quebec-Labrador Foundation, and sits on the Research Orientation Committee of the Foundation of HEC Business School in Paris.