Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pradeep Jaipuria
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Vedji Ticku
|49
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
C. Murugesh
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sunder Genomal
|60
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
M. Cariappa
|43
|2012
|Senior General Manager - Sales & Marketing
|
V Ganesh
|2017
|Executive Director - Manufacturing & Operations, Director
|
Shamir Genomal
|31
|2014
|Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Director
|
Nari Genomal
|2008
|Non-Executive Director
|
Ramesh Genomal
|1994
|Non-Executive Director
|
Timothy Wheeler
|2006
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sandeep Maini
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Rukmani Menon
|2014
|Independent Director
|
B. Prabhakar
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Vikram Shah
|2015
|Independent Director
|
G. Albal
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pradeep Jaipuria
|
Vedji Ticku
|Mr. Vedji Ticku serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Page Industries Limited. He joined the Company as Regional Sales Manager for South Zone. He is a Bachelor of Electronics (Mechanical). After setting up the business in South, he was promoted as Senior Sales Manager, with additional charge of North Zone in the year 2001. Prior to joining the Company he was working with Eureka Forbes Limited. His Nature of Duties are to Direct and oversee sales and marketing function, develop and manage sales and marketing budgets and to research and develop strategies and plans to identify marketing opportunities. He has 19 years to experience in sales field.
|
C. Murugesh
|
Sunder Genomal
|Mr. Sunder Genomal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He is Master of Technology in Industrial Management Engineering, DeLaSalle University, Manila, Philippines where he was ranked among the top 3 students. Mr. Genomal is a member of the Young President’s Organisation and the World Presidents Organisation. He received an award during the 125th anniversary of Jockey International in 2001 for his dedicated association with Jockey International. Mr. Sunder Genomal laid the foundation of Page Industries Limited in 1994 and has been the key inspiration for the company’s personnel and his leadership has established foundation for company’s future. As Managing Director, he oversees the entire working and affairs of the Company’s management.
|
M. Cariappa
|
V Ganesh
|
Shamir Genomal
|Mr. Shamir Genomal has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Director of Page Industries Ltd., with effect from June 01, 2014. Mr. Shamir Genomal is a graduate of Bachelors in Business Administration from Babson College, Massachusetts. He joined the Company in 2008 as Operations-in-Charge and later got elevated to GMOperations in June, 2010. He has been with the organization over five years. Apart from the operations of the Company, he is also entrusted with the additional responsibility of the product development team, the Speedo brand team and the outsourcing team.
|
Nari Genomal
|Mr. Nari Genomal is Non-Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He served as Non Executive Chairman, has over 40 years experience in various facets of the textile industry. Mr. Nari Genomal is a Post Graduate in Commerce from the Letran College, Manila, Philippines. In the year 2001 which was the 125th anniversary of Jockey International Inc, he received an award for his dedicated work and association with Jockey International Inc.
|
Ramesh Genomal
|Mr. Ramesh Genomal is Non Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He has over 30 years experience in the textile and garmenting industry. Mr. Ramesh Genomal is a Post Graduate in Business Administration from the Hofstra University, New York. Mr. Ramesh Genomal has been elected as the Director of the Philippine- Indian Chamber of Commerce. In the year 2001 which was the 125th anniversary of Jockey International Inc, he received an award for his dedicated work and association with Jockey International Inc. He is responsible for the production process innovations in the company.
|
Timothy Wheeler
|Mr. Timothy Ralph Wheeler is Non-Executive Director of Page Industries Limited. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the USA. He has 3 decades of business experience and 25 years experience in textiles and apparels. He is a Post Graduate Majoring in Accountancy and Political Science. He is presently President (International Division), Jockey International Inc. He has been associated with Price Waterhouse & Co as a senior auditor, Lacoste, Dawson International Plc.
|
Sandeep Maini
|
Rukmani Menon
|
B. Prabhakar
|Mr. B. C Prabhakar is Independent Director of Page Industries Ltd. He has 42 years of experience in legal practice. He holds B.A & B.L from the University of Mysore.
|
Vikram Shah
|
G. Albal
|Mr. G. P. Albal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Page Industries Limited. Mr. Albal is a B.Tech in Textile Technology from Bangalore University, 1975 and has completed project management from Tata Management Training Centre , Pune. He has three decades of experience in textiles and apparels. He has been associated with Mafatlal, Arvind Mills and Orkay Mills, Voltas. He is also a member of the Association of Export Oriented Mills, Kolhapur and Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce, Mumbai.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pradeep Jaipuria
|163,333
|
Vedji Ticku
|18,633,200
|
C. Murugesh
|946,850
|
Sunder Genomal
|11,941,200
|
M. Cariappa
|--
|
V Ganesh
|--
|
Shamir Genomal
|5,764,290
|
Nari Genomal
|--
|
Ramesh Genomal
|--
|
Timothy Wheeler
|--
|
Sandeep Maini
|--
|
Rukmani Menon
|--
|
B. Prabhakar
|--
|
Vikram Shah
|--
|
G. Albal
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pradeep Jaipuria
|0
|0
|
Vedji Ticku
|0
|0
|
C. Murugesh
|0
|0
|
Sunder Genomal
|0
|0
|
M. Cariappa
|0
|0
|
V Ganesh
|0
|0
|
Shamir Genomal
|0
|0
|
Nari Genomal
|0
|0
|
Ramesh Genomal
|0
|0
|
Timothy Wheeler
|0
|0
|
Sandeep Maini
|0
|0
|
Rukmani Menon
|0
|0
|
B. Prabhakar
|0
|0
|
Vikram Shah
|0
|0
|
G. Albal
|0
|0