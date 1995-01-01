Name Description

Devendra Shah Mr. Devendra Shah is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He was appointed on our Board on December 29, 1992. He discontinued his pursuit for graduation in commerce from Pune university. He has an experience of 23 years in the industry in which our Company operates.

Shirish Upadhyay Mr. Shirish Upadhyay is Senior Vice President - Planning of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Sardar Patel University and a master’s degree in business administration from Bhavnagar University. He joined our Company on September 9, 2010. At our Company, he is repsonsible for strategic planning of various operations of our Company. He has over 17 years experience in the dairy industry of which, 12 years were with GCMMFL (Amul).

Mahesh Israni Mr. Mahesh Israni is Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from Pune University. He joined our Company on October 16, 2012. At our Company, he is responsible for the over all company business strategy, brand and category development and route to market strategy. He started his career with Unilever on September 14, 1987 as a trainee territory sales incharge and has also worked with Pidilite Industries as chief rurban from June 22, 2009 to October 15, 2012.

Rachana Sanganeria Ms. Rachana Sanganeria is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Mumbai University and a bachelor’s degree in law from Mumbai University. She is a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She was appointed as our company secretary with effect from December 2, 2013. She holds over 11 years of experience as a company secretary and has worked for various companies throughout her career. She has worked as a management trainee with Raymond Limited from April 1993 to April 1995 after which, she has worked with Elixir Netcom Solutions Private Limited from July 1, 1995 to September 30, 1999 as their company secretary. She has also worked with Parle International limited as an assistant company secretary from August 8, 2000 to February 28, 2001. Subsequently, she served as the company secretary of M/s Bailley Beverages Limited. She has worked as a consultant with Mirah Group from March 2004 to July 2008. Further, she has worked as a legal manager and company secretary for Aanya Real Estate Private Limited from August 18, 2008 to March 10, 2010, after which, she worked with Elixir 360 as their company secretary and legal head from June 24, 2010 to October 25, 2013.

Pritam Shah Mr. Pritam Shah is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He was appointed on our Board on December 29, 1992. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Pune University. He has an experience of 23 years in the industry in which our Company operates.

Ramesh Chandak Mr. Ramesh Chandak is Additional and Nominee Director of the company. He is the nominee of IDFC PE on our Board and was appointed on our Board on September 9, 2015. He holds a master’s degree in commerce from Nagpur University and is also a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India since May 12, 1976.

B. M. Vyas Mr. B.M. Vyas is Non-Executive Director of the company. He was appointed on our Board on July 22, 2010. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Sardar Patel University. He has an experience of 44 years in the dairy industry and has been associated with GCMMFL (Amul) for the majority of his career. He is currently an independent dairy consultant.

Narendra Ambwani Mr. Narendra Ambwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was appointed on our Board on May 26, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He has also served as managing director of Johnson & Johnson’s consumer group. He has an experience of 39 years in the consumer product industry.

Nitin Dhavalikar Mr. Nitin Dhavalikar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was appointed on our Board on July 28, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in commerce from Pune University. He is also a qualified chartered accountant.

Sunil Goyal Mr. Sunil Goyal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was appointed on our Board on January 15, 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Seth Motilal College, University of Rajasthan and is also qualified as a chartered accountant.