Name Description

Robert Dench Mr. Robert G. (Bob) Dench is Chairman of the Board of Paragon Group of Companies PLC. During an extended career with Barclays he held a number of senior positions in the UK and overseas, leaving in 2004. He is Non-executive director of AXA UK PLC and Chairman of AXA Ireland Limited and other AXA Group companies.

Nigel Terrington Mr. Nigel S. Terrington is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Paragon Group of Companies PLC. Mr. Terrington’s early career began in investment banking, which included working for UBS. He joined Paragon Group in 1987, shortly becoming Treasurer, before being appointed as Finance Director and then Chief Executive. He has been Chairman of the CML, Chairman of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (‘IMLA’), Chairman of the FLA Consumer Finance Division and a Board member of the FLA. Nigel is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He is Member of HM Treasury’s Home Finance Forum, the Bank of England’s Residential Property Forum and the Chairman’s and Executive Committees of the CML.

Richard Woodman Mr. Richard J. Woodman is a Group Finance Director, Director of Paragon Group Of Companies PLC. Mr. Woodman joined the Group in 1989 and has held various senior strategic and financial roles, including Director of Business Analysis and Planning and Managing Director of Idem Capital. He has taken a lead role in the Group’s strategic development and, in particular, in the loan portfolio acquisition programme through Idem Capital. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

John Heron Mr. John A. Heron is Managing Director - Paragon Mortgages, Executive Director of Paragon Group of Companies PLC. Mr. Heron joined the Group in January 1986 following a number of years in the building society industry and is the Group’s longest serving employee. He played a pivotal role in re-establishing the Group’s mortgage lending operations in 1994 as Managing Director of Paragon Mortgages and, in particular, the development of the Group’s buy-to-let lending programme. He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. He is Chairman of the CML buy-to-let panel and a member of the IMLA board.

Hugo Tudor Mr. Hugo R Tudor is Non-Executive Director of The Paragon Group Of Companies PLC. He spent 26 years in the fund management industry, originally with Schroders and most recently with BlackRock, covering a wide range of UK equities. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Accountant and brings an investor perspective to the Board. He is Director of Damus Capital Limited.

Fiona Clutterbuck Ms. Fiona J. Clutterbuck is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of The Paragon Group Of Companies PLC, since 1 July 2015. Fiona Clutterbuck has many years of corporate finance experience at leading UK and international investment banks, specialising in financial institutions. During her career she has held the positions of Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Advisory at ABN AMRO Investment Bank, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Financial Institutions Group at HSBC Investment Bank and was a director at Hill Samuel Bank Limited. She is Head of Strategy, Corporate Development and Communications at Phoenix Group and director of other Phoenix Group companies. Senior independent director at WS Atkins PLC.

Alan Fletcher Mr. Alan K. Fletcher is Independent Non-Executive Director of Paragon Group Of Companies PLC. Mr. Fletcher has considerable experience in financial services, including pension fund trusteeship and investment fund management. He was Chairman of Neville James Holdings prior to its acquisition by Challenger International of Australia, following which he was Sales and Marketing Director of Challenger Group Services and a director of Challenger Life (UK) between 2002 and 2003. He was Chairman of the professional training company, Fresh Professional Development, between 2003 and 2010 and was a member of the General Synod of the Church of England between 2007 and 2010 Alan has also served as Director of Paragon Pension Trustees Limited, the Corporate Trustee of the Group’s pension plan, since 2011. He is Trustee of the Church of England Pensions Board since 2009, member of its Pensions Committee, Chairman of its Investment Committee and member of its Ethical Investment Advisory Group. Chairman of the Diocese of Leicester Investment Committee and member of the Finance Committee of Leicester Cathedral. He is Director of CEPB Mortgages Limited since February 2010.