Name Description

Padam Gupta Shri. Padam Chand Gupta is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PC Jeweller Ltd. His other directorships includes: Jagram Finvest Private Limited, Shivani Sarees Private Limited. He has completed basic education. He has more than 20 years of experience in the jewellery industry. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for run business venture.

Sanjeev Bhatia Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia is Chief Financial Officer of PC Jeweller Ltd. He holds a bachelor's degree in arts, from University of Delhi, New Delhi, a master's degree in arts from University of Delhi, New Delhi and a master's degree in business administration from University of Delhi, New Delhi. He is an associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has more than 25 years of experience in the finance sector. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Sanjeev Bhatia was associated with the State Bank of India. He joined the Company in August 2008 and currently supervises the finance department of the Company and is also in charge of overall project management.

Ramesh Sharma Shri. Ramesh Kumar Sharma is Chief Operating Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He holds B.Com. & M.Com. from University of Rajasthan, Jaipur and Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.

Vijay Panwar Shri. Vijay Panwar is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PC Jeweller Ltd. He is a qualified Company Secretary, holds a bachelor's degree in science from M. J. P. Rohilkhand University, Bareilly, a bachelor's degree in law from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut and a master's degree in business administration from Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Genus Paper Products Limited and Mast Mobile Media Private Limited. He has more than six years of experience in legal and secretarial functions. He joined the Company in February 2008 and is currently responsible for the legal and secretarial functions of the Company.

Balram Garg Mr. Balram Garg is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of PC Jeweller Ltd. His other directorships includes: Trigun Infrastructures Private Limited, Amar Garments Private Limited, Shivani Sarees Private Limited. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi, New Delhi. He has more than 25 years of experience in the jewellery industry.

Krishan Khurana Shri. Krishan Kumar Khurana is Non-Executive Independent Director of PC Jeweller Ltd. He holds a master's degree in arts from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. Mr. Khurana also holds a bachelors degree in law from the University of Delhi. Mr. Khurana is a practising advocate of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of New Delhi. He represents the State of Punjab in his capacity as an Additional Advocate General. He has over 25 years experience in legal services industry. He joined the Board on September 20, 2011.