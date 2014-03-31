Edition:
Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs75.55
Open
Rs76.15
Day's High
Rs76.70
Day's Low
Rs74.05
Volume
212,103
Avg. Vol
287,876
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Pravin Patel

78 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board

Kavita Shirvaikar

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-Time Director

Shobha Shetty

2006 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rupen Patel

49 1995 Managing Director, Executive Director

Sunil Sapre

2017 Additional Whole-Time Director

C. Singh

2016 Additional Whole-Time Director - Operations

Khizer Ahmed

75 2005 Independent Non-Executive Director

Srinivasa Jambunathan

77 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Pravin Patel

Shriman Pravin A. Patel serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Patel Engineering Ltd., effective September 27, 2013. Shri. Patel is the guiding light and founder of the company, Pravin Patel is a visionary with inborn leadership traits. A graduate in Town Planning from USA and with a degree in Financial Management from the London School of Economics, he is credited. with implementing pioneering technologies in the field of construction in India. He has also driven the company’s inorganic growth with the acquisition of two US based companies. He holds other directorships in: ASI RCC India Ltd. and Patel Energy Ltd.

Kavita Shirvaikar

Shobha Shetty

Rupen Patel

Shriman Rupen P. Patel serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. He with a hands-on managerial style, Mr. Patel fashions end oversees the execution of the company’s strategies. An MBA (USA), he tours overseeing the supervision of all sites and strives to develop and enhance the company’s core competencies. He holds other directorships in : ASI-RCC India Ltd. and Advanced Magnetics Ltd.

Sunil Sapre

C. Singh

Khizer Ahmed

Shriman Khizer Ahmed serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. Mr. Ahmed is a veteran Central Banker with erudite knowledge in Banks Management both National & International. He is also a Director of Wall Street Finance Ltd.

Srinivasa Jambunathan

Shriman Srinivasa Jambunathan serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. He is a gold medalist in Mathematics from Madras University. He has also training in Corporate Governance at IIM , Bangalore. He is an IAS officer f Maharashtra Cadre, who retired as CMD of export credit guarantee corporation, Govt. of India. He also served as additional chief secretary (Home) Maharashtra for nearly three years.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Pravin Patel

160,000

Kavita Shirvaikar

--

Shobha Shetty

--

Rupen Patel

12,033,700

Sunil Sapre

--

C. Singh

--

Khizer Ahmed

--

Srinivasa Jambunathan

--
Insider Trading

