Pravin Patel Shriman Pravin A. Patel serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Patel Engineering Ltd., effective September 27, 2013. Shri. Patel is the guiding light and founder of the company, Pravin Patel is a visionary with inborn leadership traits. A graduate in Town Planning from USA and with a degree in Financial Management from the London School of Economics, he is credited. with implementing pioneering technologies in the field of construction in India. He has also driven the company’s inorganic growth with the acquisition of two US based companies. He holds other directorships in: ASI RCC India Ltd. and Patel Energy Ltd.

Rupen Patel Shriman Rupen P. Patel serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. He with a hands-on managerial style, Mr. Patel fashions end oversees the execution of the company’s strategies. An MBA (USA), he tours overseeing the supervision of all sites and strives to develop and enhance the company’s core competencies. He holds other directorships in : ASI-RCC India Ltd. and Advanced Magnetics Ltd.

Khizer Ahmed Shriman Khizer Ahmed serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Patel Engineering Ltd. Mr. Ahmed is a veteran Central Banker with erudite knowledge in Banks Management both National & International. He is also a Director of Wall Street Finance Ltd.