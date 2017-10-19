Name Description

Vagif Aliyev Mr. Vagif Aliyev has served as Chairman of the Board - Representative of SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.S. within Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since October 23, 2009. He was Member of the Board of the Company between May 30, 2008 and October 23, 2009. He is Member of the Company’s Corporate Governance Committee (as of 2016) and Early Detection of Risk Committee. He has also been acting as Head of Investments Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic since 2005. He worked in Caspian Sea Oil & Gas Production Association, Azer Sea Oil Construction Trust, Construction and Mounting Department Number Three as an assembler, engineer, Senior Engineer and later as Section Manager between 1981 and 1990. He served as Head of Capital Construction Division of the Oil and Gas Production Department of Caspian Sea Oil & Gas Production Association from 1990 to 1991; as Senior Specialist in the Head Department on Capital Construction of Caspian Sea Oil & Gas Production Association from 1992 to 1994; as Head of Capital Construction Division of Management Apparatus of the Offshore Oil & Gas Production Association of SOCAR from 1994 to 2002, and as Head of Capital Investments and Projects Appraisal Division of the Ministry of Energy and Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan from 2002 until 2005. Mr. Aliyev received his degree in Hydraulic Engineering from Azerbaijan Civil Engineering Institute, currently known as Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, in 1981.

Anar Mammadov Mr. Anar Mammadov has served as General Manager of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since July 2016. He graduated from Azerbaijan State Medical University. Then he graduated from Faculty of Law of Baku State University. He accomplished his Ph.D. in College of Petroleum Studies in England which focused on oil supply, logistics, and trading. He performed his MBA (master's degree) at TRIUM Global Executive of Stern School of Business, New York University. Between 1995 and 1998, he has managed Avista Company as a founder. Between 1998 and 2007, he worked in Milio International as Regional Director. Between 2007 and 2009, he worked as CEO in Arxiel Carbonexis. Between 2009 and 2014, he worked in Socar Georgia as CEO. He continued his career as CEO again in Socar Greece between 2014 and 2016.

David Mammadov Mr. David Mammadov serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi. He has been serving on the Company’s board since May 30, 2008. He has also been acting as Vice President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic on Refining Issues since 2005. He began his career in New Baku Oil Refinery in 1976 as an operator, and later performed as Chief of Mounting, Deputy Head of Workshop and Head of Workshop. In 1994, he joined Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery, previously known as Azerneftyanajag, as Deputy Head Director, where he later acted as Chief Engineer until 2005. Mr. Mammadov received his degree in Chemical Engineering from Azerbaijan State Oil Academy (ASOA) named after M. Azizbekov in 1980.

Riza Bozoklar Mr. Riza Bozoklar has served as Assistant General Manager (Financial Affairs) of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since November 4, 2013. He is a graduate of the University of Bosphorus Industrial Engineering Department; he earned his MBA at Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi. Mr. Bozoklar completed Paris Essec University Delphi Management Program and is currently pursuing his PhD in Financial Economics at Dogus University. His 21 years of job experience has been in industrial field; he has spent 5.5 years working in Italy and France. His career began at the Italcementi Group, where he has served as CFO in the Group Companies of Fiat and Ata Holding, Delphi Automotive and finally Cimko AS, a joint venture of Sanko Holding and Barbetti. He holds a CPA degree.

Nihat Gurbuz Mr. Nihat Gurbuz has served as Assistant General Manager (Operations) of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since October 1, 2011. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Faculty of Chemical Engineering in 1975. During 1975-1983, he worked as Project, Planning and Operations Engineer at Sumerbank’s chemistry and textile plants. On August 22, 1983, he began to work at Petkim Aliaga Petrochemical Complex as a Production Engineer. Later, he served as Engineer, Chief Engineer, Assistant Manager and Manager of Production at VCM, PP and Ethylene plants. On October 13, 2004, he was appointed Head of Department responsible for the production in the plants and between June 4, 2008-October 1, 2011, he took the position of Production Group Manager responsible for production and maintenance.

Altay Ozgur Mr. Altay Ozgur has served as Assistant General Manager (Human Resources) of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since 2015. He graduated from the Guidance and Psychological Counseling Department of Middle East Technical University in 1995 and completed the Human Resources Certificate Program of Manitoba University in Canada in 2008. Mr. Ozgur started his professional career as Assistant Human Resources Specialist within the Ulker Group, followed by positions as Personnel Unit Head, Human Resources Manager, and Foreign Investments Human Resources Manager in the same group of companies between 1997 and 2008. His career path continued with the positions of Human Resources Department Manager and Department Head for Ziraat Bank from 2009 to 2011, and as the Human Resources and Administrative Department Manager for OMP Petrol Ofisi between 2012 and 2013. Mr. Ozgur also held the position of Human Resources Coordinator for SOCAR Turkiye A.S. in 2014. He has 18 years of experience in the areas of Recruitment Processes Management, Performance Appraisal and Career Planning Management, Management of Organizational Development Projects of Human Resources, Establishment and Management of Compensation Systems, and Procedures, Regulations, and Preparation for Process Flows, Payroll, and Personnel Implementation Management.

Ali Aslan Mr. Ali Ekrem Aslan has served as Assistant General Manager (Asset Management) of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since October 1, 2011. He graduated from Hacettepe University, Faculty of Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering in 1990. He began his professional life as an Operations Engineer in Nuh Cimento. He began to work in Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS in February 1993 and served as Engineer and Expert Engineer at PIF and LDPE plants between 1993-2003, Chief Engineer/Manager at LDPE-T Plant during 2003-2006, Production Planning and Control Manager between 2006-2008, and, in 2009, Business Transformation Manager directly responsible to General Manager. From November 2009 to October 1, 2011, he worked as Business Transformation & ERP/MES Group Manager in the Company.

Natig Damirov Mr. Natig Damirov has served as Assistant General Manager (Purchasing) of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since April 22, 2011. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Department of Industrial Engineering. In 2003, he began his career at TEKFEN-AZFEN Alyans in Baku as a Coordinator/Quality Control Engineer. Later on, in 2005, he worked as Project Manager in Baku-Yevlakh DAN Ltd. In 2009, he began to work in Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS as a Purchasing Executive and become Purchasing Manager in 2010. Since 2011, he has been appointed Assistant General Manager of Procurement.

Ertugrul Altin Mr. Ertugrul Altin serves as Board Member of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi. He graduated from Yildiz Teknik Universitesi as Mechanical Engineer and received his Management Certificate from Marmara Contemporary Management Techniques Foundation and University of Maine (English), and also attended Master Program in European Community Institute at Marmara University. He began his career in 1990 at Family Business and worked as engineer, specialist, chief, manager, lastly as District Manager, 1996-2004 at IGDAS, General Manager of Bursagaz , 2004-2008 at Calik Group, freelance Consultant and wrote the book “Towards To European Grand Quality Awards for Four Years”, Case Study, Bursagaz. General Manager of Trakya Gaz and Gazdas 2009-2011 at Zorlu Group, General Manager of TANAP, took in part negotiation as a member SOCAR Turkey, 2011-2013 and SOCAR member of Technical Contract Committee for TANAP, 2013-2015. Working as Advisor to Minister at Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

Suleyman Gasimov Mr. Suleyman Gasimov serves as Board Member of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi. He is Member of Early Detection of Risk Committee of the Company. He graduated from the Azerbaijan National Economic Institute (now Azerbaijan State Economic University) in 1982 and from The Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2003. He worked at various positions (accountant, economist, deputy chief accountant, and chief accountant) at oil and gas industry from 1982 to 1991. In 1991-2003s, he was a chief accountant at Khazardenizneftgas (Caspian Sea Oil and Gas) Production Unit of Azerineft (Azeri Oil) Oil and Gas Production Department, Offshore Oil and Gas Production Unit. In 2004-2006, he worked as chief of division of Economics and Accounting Department of SOCAR, deputy chief of the Department, and chief of the Department. In 2006, he became the Company’s vice-president of economic issues. In 2006, he was awarded (Taraggi) Progress Medal, and in 2011 - (Shohrat) Glory Order. He is a Doctor of Economics and author of one scientific work and more than 15 scientific articles. Mr. Gasimov is the member of Yeni Azerbaijan Party.

Farrukh Gassimov Mr. Farrukh Gassimov has served as Board Member - Representative of SOCAR Turkey Enerji AS within Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since March 1, 2009. He has been acting as Deputy Head of the Legal Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) since 2006. From 1985 to 1991, he served as a Lecturer and Associate Professor at the Baku Public Administration and Politics University. He later served as Counsel and then as Deputy Head of the Legislation and Legal Expertise Division of the Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 1991. From 1992 until 1998, he acted as Head of Law Department of Baku Social Management and Political Science Institute, and from 1998 until 1999, as Senior Legal Adviser to PricewaterhouseCoopers Company in Azerbaijan. Mr. Gassimov worked as Senior Legal Adviser to KPMG Ltd Company in Azerbaijan in 1999, and served as an associate of the Berker & Botts LLP law firm in Azerbaijan between 2001 and 2004. He was Senior Legal Adviser to HGSM law firm from 2004 until 2006. Mr. Gassimov graduated from the Law Faculty of Azerbaycan Universiteti (Azerbaijan State University) in 1981, and later received his Ph.D. degree from the USSR Academy of Science in 1984. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company (as of January 22, 2010).

Ilhami Ozsahin Mr. Ilhami Ozsahin serves as Board Member of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi. He was Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company and Member of Early Detection of Risk Committee of the Company until 2016. He graduated with a degree in Electronic Engineering from Istanbul State Architecture Engineering Faculty (Yildiz Teknik Universitesi). In 1976, Mr. Ozsahin started his professional career at TEK as a System Operating Engineer. In 1995 he was appointed to TEAS Load Dispatching Department Chair, at the end of 2000 he was appointed as Counselor in General Management of TEA. From 1995 to 2000, he also served as Chair in TEA Environment Department and Scientific Inspection and Efficiency Department. From 2002 to 2003, he served as Energy Specialist in Energy Market Regulatory Authority and in March 2003 he was appointed as General Manager and Board Chair in Turkiye Elektrik Iletim AS and retired in 2009. During his career, he attended various domestic and overseas short-term education activities and also long-term education in Japan about energy planning and coordination and in England about Energy Management.

Tevfik Bilgin Mr. Tevfik Bilgin has served as Independent Board Member of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since 2016. He is Chairman of the Company’s Corporate Governance Committee (as of 2016). and Member of the Company's Audit Committee (as of 2016). He graduated from Middle East Technical University Faculty of Economics and Administrative Sciences Department of Public Administration. He received his Master’s degree from Department of Business Administration of the University of Iowa , USA. He has been worked as Sworn Bank Auditor at Prime Ministry Under-secretariat of Treasury between 1992 and 2001 and worked as Assistant Financial Controler at Anatolian Group from 2001 to 2003. He became CEO of T.Halk Bankasi in 2003 and then he has presided the Saving Deposit Insurance Fund between 2003 and also served as Chairman at Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency between 2003 and 2012. Tevfik Bilgin has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nuh Cimento San. A.S. since 2013.

Mehmet Bostan Mr. Mehmet Bostan has served as Independent Board Member of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sikreti since 2016. He is Chairman of the Company’s Early Detection of Risk Committee. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Economics, Department of International Relations and received his masters degree from Istanbul Bilgi Universitesi Department of Business Administration (English). He began his career in 1995 and worked as Corporate Banking Official at Denizbank, Marketing Manager at BNP Ak Dresdner Bank, Manager at Turkiye Sinai Kalkinma Bankasi and last Head ofTurkey Operations Representative at Dresdner Bank AG. Mehmet Bostan became Assistant General Manager (Financial) at Gunes Sigorta on 2009. After this work he became General Manager at Vakif Emeklilik worked six years. Mehmet Bostan was appointed to Turkcell as Independent Board Member by Capital Markets Board and appointed to Privatization Administration as President with the Official Gazette of the Republic of Turkey dated 26 February 2016.

Mehmet Ceylan Mr. Mehmet Ceylan has served as Independent Board Member of Petkim Petrokimya Holding Anonim Sirketi since 2016. He is Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee (as of 2016). Upon his graduation from the department of Mechanical Engineering, Konya State Engineering Architectural Academy (Selcuk Universitesi) in 1979, he secured his Master’s degree from the same department of Istanbul State Engineering and Architectural Academy (Yildiz Teknik Universitesi). Having taken office as an assistant and a lecturer in Zonguldak Karaelmas University between 1981 and 1985, he completed his studies in the School of Foreign Languages, the Middle East Technical University and continued to serve for academic studies as a Research Associate in the same university. In 1986, he was assigned as an Assistant Expert for the Under-secreteriat of State Planning Organization, and appointed as a Planning Expert in 1991. After securing his second master’s degree from the department of Economics in the Western Illinois University, USA between 1989 and 1991, he resumed his duty at the State Planning Organization. He embarked on a political career as a part of the local elections held on April 18, 1999, and served as a Mayor of Safranbolu for one term. He was elected as a Member of the Parliament for the constituency of Karabuk twice. He served as a member of the Planning and Budgeting Commission and the EU Harmonization Commission, and as a Vice President of the Turkey-EU Joint Parliamentary Commission during the 22nd term as a deputy. During the 23rd term as a member of the parliament, he acted in his capacity as a Deputy President of the Foreign Affairs Commission, and as a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. He founded and presided the Turkey-Saudi Arabia Friendship Group for 8 years. He acted as the Deputy Minister of Development between September 2011 and September 2015. He has served as the Deputy Minister of Environment and Urbanization since January 2, 2016.