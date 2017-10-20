Name Description

Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Mr. Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho serves as Chairman of the Board of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since September 14, 2015. He currently holds the positions of (i) member of the Board of Directors of BM & FBOVESPA, a publicly held company where he also holds the position of coordinator of the Sustainability Committee; (ii) Coordinator of the Audit Committee of Companhia Brasileira de Distribution; (iii) Professor of Economics, Administration and Accounting at the University of Sao Paulo, (iv) Director of the Institute of Accounting, Actuarial and Financial Research- FIPECAFI, a non profit organization; (v) member of the Accounting Pronouncements Commitee CPC - Brazil, nonprofit organization, where he also serves as vice chair of international relations; (vi) Member of the Board of Directors of the NGO Fundacao Amazônia Sustentável – FAZ, non-profit organization. He graduated in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo, and a Masters and Ph.D. in Accounting and Controlling from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Pedro Pullen Parente Mr. Pedro Pullen Parente serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since May 31, 2016. He began his career in Banco do Brasil in 1971 and in 1973 was transferred to Banco Central. He was consultant at International Monetary Fund and in public institutions in Brazil including Secretaries of State and National Constituent Assembly having served in various positions in the area Economic development of the Government. He was Minister of State between 1999 and 2002. He was member of the Board of Petrobras from March 24, 199 to December 12, 2002 and was Chairman of the Board since March 25, 2002. He was COO of Grupo RBS from 2003 to 2009 and was Chairman and CEO of Bunge Brasil from January 2010 to April 2014. He is currently Member of the Board of SBR-Global as well as being a Partner Director Of the Prada group of consulting and financial advisory companies. He is also President of BM&FBOVESPA's Board of Directors since March 2015.

Ivan de Souza Monteiro Mr. Ivan de Souza Monteiro serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since February 6, 2015.

Joao Adalberto Elek Mr. Joao Adalberto Elek, Jr. serves as the Chief of Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since January 13, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Fibria Celulose where he exercised the functions of Investor Relations, Control, Risk Management and Finance Officer. He also served as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of telecomunicacoes operator NET. He also served as Executive Board member and Chief Financial Officer of American operator AT&T for Brazil and Latin America respectively. He also holds more than 20 years of experience in Citibank where he served as Chief Financial Officer in retail area. He has graduated in Engineering from Pontifica Universidade Catolica and post graduated from Columbia Business School. He holds an MBA from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Nelson Luiz Costa Silva Mr. Nelson Luiz Costa Silva serves as the Chief Strategy, Organization and Management System Officer of Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - Petrobras since August 11, 2016. He hold s a degree in Naval Engineering from Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo in 1977.

Roberto Moro Mr. Roberto Moro serves as Chief Technology and Production Development Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since February 6, 2015. He has been working in Petrobas for 33 years where he held various managerial positions in Engineering. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Gama Filho with specialization in Project Management.

Jorge Celestino Ramos Mr. Jorge Celestino Ramos serves as Chief Refining and Natural Gas Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since March 30, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Supply Officer of the company. He has worked in Petrobras for 32 years where he held various managerial positions in the area of supply. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and Oil Processing Engineering from CENPRO, specialization in ethanol production technology from COPPE/UFRJ and MBA in Business Administration and Marketing.

Hugo Repsold Mr. Hugo Repsold Junior serves as Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Board of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras. Prior to this, he served as Gas and Energy Officer of the company. He worked for 30 years with the Company, where he has held various managerial positions in the areas of Exploration and Production, Strategy and Business Performance and Gas and Energy. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Federal Fluminense University (UFF), in Economics from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) and a Masters in Energy Planning for the Energy Planning Program of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (Coppe / PPE / UFRJ).

Solange da Silva Guedes Mrs. Solange da Silva Guedes serves as Exploration and Production Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras since February 6, 2015. She has worked in this company for 30 years and has held various managerial positions related to Exploration and Production.

Jeronimo Antunes Dr. Jeronimo Antunes serves as the Director of Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - Petrobras since May 2, 2016. He holds a degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Universidade Sao Marcos, Masters and Ph.D. in Accounting from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira Mr. Marcelo Mesquita de Siqueira, Filho serves as the Director of Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - Petrobras since December 5, 2016.

Francisco Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis Mr. Francisco Petros Oliveira Lima Papathanasiadis serves as the Director of Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - Petrobras.

Betania Rodrigues Coutinho Ms. Betania Rodrigues Coutinho serves as the Director of Brazilian Petroleum Corporation - Petrobras since April 29, 2016.