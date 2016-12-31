Name Description

Louis Gallois Mr. Louis Gallois serves as Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA. He was appointed Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Peugeot SA on December 18, 2012. He is Member of the Company's Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He began his career in the French Treasury Department. He subsequently became Chief of Staff for Jean-Pierre Chevcnement at the Ministry of Research and Technology then at the Ministry of Research and Industry (1981-1982) before serving as Head of the Industry Department (1982-1986) then Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Defense (1988-1989). From 1992 to 1996, he held the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Aerospatiale. After serving as President of SNCF-French Railways from 1996 to 2006, he was Executive Chairman of EADS (2006-2012) as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Airbus (2006-2007). From June 2012 to April 2014 he served in the French government as General Commissioner for Investment. Since April 2014, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PSA and, since 2011, has co-chaired La Fabrique de l’Industrie, a think tank that fosters discussion on challenges facing the industry and its future. Louis Gallois has also been President of Federation Nationale des Associations d’Accueilet de Réinsertion Sociale (FNARS) since June 2012. Mr. Gallois graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales in Economic Sciences and Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Carlos Tavares Mr. Carlos Tavares has held the position of Chairman of the Management Board of Peugeot SA since March 31, 2014. He has been Member of the Company's Management Board since January 1, 2014. Between February 20, 2014 and March 31, 2014 he served as Chief Operating Officer at the Company. Apart from his duties at the Company he is Chairman of the Board of Directors, PEUGEOT CITROEN AUTOMOBILES SA, Director of Banque PSA Finance; Director of FAURECIA, Prior to this he served as Chief Operating Officer of RENAULT and Member of the Managing Board of the RENAULT-NISSAN Alliance; Director of RENAULT NISSAN BV; Director of PCMA HOLDING BV; Director of AVTOVAZ; Director of ALPINE-CATERHAM; Chairman of the Management Committee of NISSAN AMERICAS, as well as Executive Vice-President, Planning, NISSAN MOTOR COMPANY. He held a number of different positions with the Renault Group from 1981 to 2004 before joining Nissan. In 2009, he was appointed Executive Vice President, Chairman of the Management Committee Americas and President of Nissan North America. He was named Group Chief Operating Office of Renault in 2011. Mr. Tavares graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris in 1981.

Jack Azoulay Mr. Jack Azoulay serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PEUGEOT SA since September 23, 2016. He began his career in 2002 at the Cour des Comptes (French Court of Auditors). He later joined the European Commission in Brussels, where he worked on the staff of Loyola de Palacio, Energy and Transport Commissioner. He was Advisor to the prefect of the Franche-Comté region and, from 2006 to 2010, Finance Inspector at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry. He then held the following positions at La Poste: Chief of Staff and Strategic Planner for the Mail Division (2010-2012), Executive Vice-President of the Mail Division, responsible for marketing and key accounts (2012-2014), and Executive Director of the Services Business Unit (2014-2016). Since September 2016, Jack Azoulay has served as Head of Industrial Shareholdings at the French Government Shareholding Agency (Agence des Participations de l’État – APE). He graduated from Universite Paris Dauphine, Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration,

Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni Ms. Marie-Helene Peuget-Roncoroni is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Etablissements Peugeot Freres of Peugeot SA. She has been Member of the Company's Supervisory Board since June 2, 1999. She is also Member of the Company's Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committee, as well as of the Company's Asia Business Development Committee. She currently serves Vice-Chairman and Director of FFP; Director of SAPAR; Director and Chief Operating Officer of ÉTABLISSEMENTS PEUGEOT FRCRES; Director of ASSURANCES MUTUELLES DE FRANCE; Director of ESSO SAF; Director of LISI; Director and Vice Chairman of the PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN Corporate Foundation, as well as Director of INSTITUT DIDEROT. She began her career in an international audit firm before holding positions in Corporate Finance, Industrial Relations and human resources within the Group. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Zhu Yanfeng Mr. Zhu Yanfeng has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board - Representative of Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co. Ltd (DMHK) of Peugeot SA since December 15, 2015. He has been Member of the Company's Supervisory Board since June 4, 2015. He is Member of the Nominating, Remuneration and Governance committee of the Company, as well as Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He started his career in 1983 at the FAW Group where he held a variety of key positions, including Director of the foreign trade and import-export subsidiary, Chief Executive Officer of FAW Car Co., Ltd and Chief Executive Officer of China FAW Group Corporation. In addition, Zhu Yanfeng has held numerous state-appointed positions in China FAW Group Corporation as well as in the province of Jilin. From December 2007 to May 2015, he occupied several posts in the Jilin provincial government, most notably as Vice-Governor. Since 6 May 2015, Zhu Yanfeng has been the Chairman and Party Secretary at Dongfeng Motor Corporation, and Chairman of Dongfeng Motor Group and Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co. He has also been an alternate member of the Central Committee since 2002. Mr. Zhu Yanfeng is a graduate of Zhejiang University with a Masters in Control Engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology

Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon Mr. Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Information Systems, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee at Peugeot SA since March 13, 2012. He is also Chairman of Banque PSA Finance (BPF). He held various management positions within the Group before becoming Group Financial Controller in 2007. Apart from his current duties at Peugeot SA he is Chairman of the Board of Directors, BANQUE PSA FINANCE; Director of AUTOMOBILES CITROEN; Permanent representative of Peugeot SA on the Board of Directors of AUTOMOBILES PEUGEOT; Director of FAURECIA; Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PSA INTERNATIONAL SA;Director of DONGFENG PEUGEOT CITROËN AUTOMOBILES COMPANY LTD; Director of CHANGAN PSA AUTOMOBILES CO. LTD; Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GEFCO SA; Chairman of MISTER AUTO; Chairman of CARONWAY; Chairman of A.S.M. Auto Sud Marche SAS. Having begun his professional career in organizational strategy at PSA, he joined Peugeot's Finance Department in Spain in 1992, first as Manufacturing Controller and then as Treasurer. In 1996, he joined PSA's Finance Department, in charge of the reorganisation of financial and accounting services in the European divisions, and in 1999 was appointed Financial Director of the UK divisions. In 2001, he joined Citroen where he was initially responsible for European imports, before being named as Managing Director of Citroen Belgium & Luxembourg, a role which he held until June 2006. He was then appointed as Director of Warranties for PSA Peugeot Citroen. Mr. Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon is a graduate of Universite Paris Dauphine and Lancaster University.

Jean-Philippe Imparato Mr. Jean-Philippe Imparato serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Peugeot brand of PEUGEOT SA since September 1, 2016. He joined the PSA Group in 1989. After holding positions as area manager and then regional director for the Peugeot and Citroën brands, he turned towards a more international career, becoming head of the Latin America region for Peugeot, then Quality Director and member of the DPCA Executive Committee in China. After a period in the corporate purchasing department as Supplier Quality Director, he held several international positions in sales, including head of Sales and Marketing for Citroen Italia, Director of International Operations for Peugeot and then Director of Sales, Europe. Mr. Imparato has been managing the Group’s proprietary dealership network, PSA Retail, since 2013

Xavier Chereau Mr. Xavier Chereau has served as Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA since September 2015. A graduate of a third HR cycle of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques of Paris, Mr. Xavier Chereau joined PSA Peugeot Citroën in 1994. He held various operational functions covering all human resources activities: employment, HR development and social relations. He has been in charge of human resources and social relations of industrial sites of Poissy and Tremery. In charge of the Group Social Responsibility between 2003 and 2006, he carried political diversity and gender equality of the company, as well as the global framework agreement CSR. Over this period, Mr. Xavier Chereau is the origin of the ISM (Higher Institute of Management) development program for future executives of the Group. In 2009, he was appointed HR Director of the Industrial Division and Group R&D, including the operational management activities prototypes, classifications and testing resources engineering. Mr. Xavier Chereau, in charge of the Human Resources Development Department and Management of the Top Management since 2013.

Maxime Picat Mr. Maxime Picat serves as Executive Vice President, Europe, Member of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee of PEUGEOT SA. since September 1, 2016. He is a Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA as of April 2, 2013, and has been the Chief Executive Officer of the Peugeot Brand since October 1, 2012. He was previously Managing Director of DongFeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles (DPCA) from January 2011, having previously held the post of deputy Managing Director between August 2008 and January 2011. He is a civil engineering graduate from the Ecole des Mines Paris and joined the Company in 1998. He has a broad industrial experience; after various jobs in manufacturing in Mulhouse, he became manufacturing manager at the Company's Sochaux plant before being appointed as managing Director for the manufacturing facility of Wuhan in November 2007.

Jean-Christophe Quemard Mr. Jean-Christophe Quemard serves as Executive Vice President - Middle East and Africa, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee of Peugeot SA since September 1, 2014. He previously served as Executive Vice President - Programs, Member of the Executive Committee since September 1, 2010. Prior to that he served as Head of Purchasing and Member of the Extended Executive Committee since January 1, 2008, and became an Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company in June 2009. He joined the Company in 1986 and took on various management positions in the Peugeot Manufacturing Division. In 1995, he moved to the Production Engineering Methods and Industrial Equipment Department, and then became Manager of Logistics Engineering and Research and Development Manager for production plants outside France within the Automobile Platforms and Technologies Department. Currently he is a Permanent representative of Automobiles Peugeot on the Board of Directors of TUNISIENNE AUTOMOBILE FINANCICRE IMMOBILICRE ET MARITIME (STAFIM). Prior to this he acted as Director of BMW PEUGEOT CITROËN ELECTRIFICATION; > Chairman of the Board of Directors of GM PSA PURCHASING SERVICES; Director of DONGFENG PEUGEOT CITROËN AUTOMOBILES COMPANY LTD; Director of PCMA HOLDING BV; Director of IFPEN (2015) and Executive Vice-President of PSA Programs. In 2002, he was appointed Director of the Peugeot 308 Project within that same department. Mr. Quemard graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Petroles et des Moteurs (ENSPM) with a degree in Economics and Management.

Christophe Bergerand Mr. Christophe Bergerand has served as Executive Vice President - Operations Director of Russia, Ukraine and CIS Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA since January 2014. After two years with small and medium sized companies in the tourism sector, Christophe Bergerand joined Automobiles Peugeot in 1988. He held a number of functions with Market Area, France, in the provinces and Paris, working with the head office, regional entities and subsidiaries. His last post before leaving to work outside France was as director of Darl’Mat in Paris in 2000. In 2001, he was appointed director of Peugeot Portugal and, in 2003, managing director of Peugeot Italy. On 1 February 2008, Christophe Bergerand was named sales director, France, for Peugeot. In March 2010, he became director of Peugeot Citroën Retail.

Yannick Bezard Mr. Yannick Bezard was appointed Executive Vice President - Purchasing, Member of the Executive Committee at Peugeot SA on September 1, 2010. He is a senior civil servant with the title of Inspecteur General des Finances. He previously served as Head of the Housing and Regulated Savings Department (1994-1998), then Deputy Director of the Insurance Unit in the French Treasury Department (1998-2000), Deputy Chief of Staff for Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry Christian Sautter (2000), Deputy Director of the French Treasury’s Debt, Development and Emerging Markets Department (2000-2001), Advisor on Economic and Financial Affairs to Prime Minister Lionel Jospin (2001-2002), then Head of the French Treasury’s Investments Office (2002-2003). Appointed Deputy Managing Director of Agence des Participations de l’Etat (APE) in 2003, he served as Managing Director from 2007 to 2010, when he became Minister-Counsellor for Economic and Industrial Affairs and Head of the Regional Economic Office in Beijing. He was appointed Head of Public Finances in August 2012 and Head of the French Treasury in July 2014. Mr. Bezard graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Emmanuel Delay Mr. Emmanuel Delay has served as Executive Vice President - Operational Director India - Pacific, Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA since July 214. After beginning his international career with Societe Generale and General Electric in London, he spent seven years with Booz & Co based in Paris then Chicago, leading strategy and transformation projects for global automotive clients. He joined Nissan in Tokyo in 2002. After several positions including international CFO of their General Overseas Markets, Emmanuel was appointed Head of the financial planning and accounting functions of Nissan Group in 2006. In 2010, he moved back to Europe as SVP, Administration & Finance for Nissan Europe. He joined Royal Philips in Amsterdam in 2012 as EVP Finance and Group Controller.

Carlos Gomes Mr. Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes serves as Executive Vice President - Latin America, Member of the Executive Committee of PEUGEOT SA since June 1, 2010. He started his career in the automotive field in 1988 at Citroën Portugal. He has held several senior management positions at Renault. In 1998, he joined Fiat Group. He has held several director positions including CEO for France and Spain as well as coordinator for the South Europe region. He graduated from Instituto Universitario de Lisboa ISCTE.

Patrice Lucas Mr. Patrice Lucas has served as Executive Vice President - Programs & Strategy, Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA, since June 2014. After various jobs in Quality at Valeo, he joigned PSA Peugeot Citroen in 2006 where he was Director Interior Equipment / Cockpit Engineering and Director LCV Programs in 2010.

Yann Vincent Mr. Yann Vincent has served as Executive Vice President - Director Supply Chain & Manufacturing, Member of the Executive Board of Peugeot SA, since June 2014. He is a graduate of the Paris Ecole Centrale (1980) and holder of an MBA from INSEAD (1989). Mr. Yann Vincent joigned Renault in 1982 where he held various functions. He became Director of Quality in 2005 and Chief Operating Officer of AvtoVAZ in March 2008. He joined Alstom Transport in 2009 where he was appointed Chief operating Performance and Member of the Executive Committee.

Gilles Le Borgne Mr. Gilles Le Borgne serves as Executive Vice President, Quality and Engineering of Peugeot SA since September 2016. He was Executive Vice President of Research and Development and a Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA from April 2, 2013. He holds a Masters degree in Physics from Universite de Rennes 1 and a Post-graduate degree in materials science, and is a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure de Ceramique Industrielle, Limoges. He has worked at Peugeot SA since 1987 and his previous roles include Project Leader for the new EMP2 modular platform from 2010 until 2013, Manager of vehicle and platform pre-projects from 2002 until 2007, Design Manager for Platform 1 (Citroen C3 and C2, Peugeot 207, etc.) from 2000 till 2002, and Architect for Platform 1 and Citroen C3 and C2, from 1997 until 2000. On 1st January 2015, Gilles Le Borgne was named President of Comité Technique Automobile (CTA) in the French Automotive Plateform (PFA).

Denis Martin Mr. Denis Martin serves as Executive Vice-President, China and ASEAN of Peugeot SA since September 2016. He was Executive Vice President - Operational Director Europe, Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeot SA from June 2016. Between September 1, 2010 and June 2014 he acted as Executive Vice President - Industrial Operations Department, Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is a graduate of Universite Paris Dauphine. He previously served as Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Member of the Executive Committee since June 1, 2009 and he was Director of Human Resources of the Company from February 16, 2009 until June 1, 2009. He joined Alstom in 1982 as a Management Controller. In 1988, he was recruited by Magneti Marelli as Director of Human Resources for the dashboard division. He then served as Site Human Resources Manager and Site Manager. In 1999, he was appointed Managing Director of Philips Consumer Communication and in 2003, he became Managing Director of Valeo Lighting France. In 2005, he was Head of Material at SNCF and he joined PSA Peugeot Citroen S.A. in 2008 to manage the Company’s assembly plant at Rennes.

Gregoire Olivier Mr. Gregoire Olivier serves as Executive Vice-President of Mobility Services of PEUGEOT SA since September 2016. He was Executive Vice President - China, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee of Peugeot until September 2016. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President in charge of Automobile Programs and Strategy from 2007. He has been Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee of Peugeot SA since February 6, 2007. Apart from his current duties at the Company he is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PEUGEOT CITROEN (China) AUTOMOTIVE TRADE CO; Vice-Chairman of DONGFENG PEUGEOT CITROËN AUTOMOBILES COMPANY LTD; Vice Chairman of CHANGAN PSA AUTOMOBILES CO. LTD ;, as well as Executive Vice President of PSA (Shanghai) Management Co. Ltd. He began his career in 1985 at the Ministry of Industry as Technical Advisor to the Prime Minister, responsible for Industry, Energy and Environment. In 1991, he joined Pechiney, where he served as Managing Director of Aluminum (Greece), Manager for the Chicago factory of American National Can and Vice President Strategy for ANC in Chicago. In 1998, Mr. Olivier joined SAFT, a division of Alcatel, where he served as Head of Division and then Managing Director. In 2001, he was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Sagem, and in 2005 he became a Member of the Safran Management Board and Chairman and Managing Director of Sagem Communication. From September 2006 until 2007, he was Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Faurecia. Mr. Olivier holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, an Engineering degree from Ecole des Mines de Paris and is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique. He also serves as Vice-Chairman of Changan PSA Automobiles Co Ltd, Chairman of Peugeot Citroen (China) Automotive Trade Co., and Director of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Company Ltd.

Olivier Bourges Mr. Olivier Bourges serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Group General Counsel of Peugeot SA, since October 1, 2014. He began his career with the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance, at the Treasury department in 1992 as Deputy Director of the Banks Agency. In 1996, he became Alternate Executive Director representing France on the Board of the World Bank in Washington, DC. In 1998, he became Deputy Director of the Housing Finance Agency. He joined the Renault group in 2000 as Vice President, Investor Relations. He became Vice President, Vehicle profitability in 2003 before being VP, Corporate Planning and Program Management Office at Nissan North America in Nashville, TN. In 2008, he became Senior VP, Corporate Controller of Renault. One year later he returned to the French Ministry of the Economy and Finance as a Deputy Director, Agency for State Holdings (APE). Since 2013 he has been Deputy Director of Public Finance.

Yves Bonnefont Mr. Yves Bonnefont has served as Chief Executive Officer - DS Brand, Member of the Executive of Peugeot SA since June 1, 2014. Between April 2, 2013 and June 1, 2014 he acted as Committee Executive Vice President of Strategy and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He was appointed as Director of Strategy of the Company in January 2012. In 1994, Mr. Bonnefont started his career at PSA in manufacturing in Rennes and in the technical center of Velizy. After four years with Arthur Andersen where he led the automotive practice in France, he joined McKinsey in 2001 and was elected partner in 2006. Since 2010, he had been a member of the global committee in charge of the election of new partners. Since 2007, Mr. Bonnefont had chaired the global knowledge committee of McKinsey automotive practice. He is a graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Linda Jackson Ms. Linda Jackson has served as Chief Executive Officer, Citroen Brand, Member of the Executive Committee of Peugeo SA since June 1, 2014. From July 2010 to May 2014, she was Managing Director of Citroen UK and Ireland. She joined Citroen in 2005 where she was the Financial Director of Citroen UK. In 2009 she became Finance Director of Citroen France. Ms. Linda Jackson holds an MBA from the University of Warwick. She held various positions in Finance and Sales at MG Rover Europe between 1977 and 2004

Catherine Bradley Ms. Catherine Bradley serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PEUGEOT SA since February 23, 2016. Between 1981 and 1991, she held a variety of positions in the investment banking and mergers & acquisitions departments at Merrill Lynch. She was appointed Executive Director, in charge of investment banking at SBC (UBS) in 1991, and became Head of European Strategy for the Equity Advisory team at BNP Paribas in 1994. In 2000, she was named Managing Director of Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, before joining Crédit Suisse as Managing Director in 2003, first in London as Head of Coverage, and then in Hong Kong, where she served as Head of the Equity-Linked Group for Asia-Pacific from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, she was appointed Head of Equity Advisory, Global Markets for the Asia-Pacific region at Société Générale. She is currently an independent director, notably on the Board of the Financial Conduct Authority, the UK financial regulator, and on the Board of WS Atkins, an engineering consultancy specializing in transport and energy. She graduated from HEC Paris with a major in Finance and International Affairs.

Pamela Knapp Ms. Pamela Knapp has been an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA since May 31, 2011. She is also a Member of the Company's Finance and Audit Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Nominating, Remuneraton and Governance Committee. Apart from her duties at the Company she is Director of COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN; Director of HKP AG and Director of PANALPINA AG. Ms. Knapp is a graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program and holds a Masters in Economics from the University of Berlin. She began her career at Deutsche Bank AG, then worked as an M&A consultant before taking on various management roles at Siemens AG, including Chief Financial Officer of the Power Transmission & Distribution division from 2004 to 2009. From 2009 until October 2014, she was Chief Financial Officer, responsible for Finance, Financial Controlling and Accounting, Personnel and Administration at GfK SE.

Helle Kristoffersen Ms. Helle Kristoffersen serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PEUGEOT SA since April 27, 2016. On 1 September 2016, she was named Vice-President, Strategy and Chief Administrative Officer of a new business division which covers Total’s “low carbon” operations (natural gas, solar energy, energy trading and marketing, and energy efficiency services). As the division’s Chief Administrative Officer, she leads the following departments: finance, legal, HR, information systems, corporate communication, security and strategic markets. She previously served as Senior Vice-President, Strategy & Business Intelligence, at Total. She spent most of her career at Alcatel, now Alcatel-Lucent, which she joined in 1994. After holding a number of positions in the group, she served as Vice-President, Corporate Strategy, from 2005 to 2008 and then Senior Vice- President, Vertical Markets, from January 2009 to December 2010. She holds France’s highest honour, as a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur. She is a is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure and Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE).

Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux is Senior Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA. He was first elected to the Company's Supervisory Board on May 23, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Company's Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Audit and Finance Committee. He currently serves as Chairman of NOTUS Technologies, Director of PARROT SA, Chairman of CREDIT FR, as well as Vice Chairman, Treasurer and Member f the MEDEF Bureau. Prior to this he acted as Chairman of OMET Telecom (Virgin Mobile) and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Seloger,com. Mr. Roux de Bezieux graduated from ESSEC Business School with a Masters degree in International Marketing and held various roles at L’Oreal from 1986 to 1996. He was the founding Chairman of The Phone House, which was sold to Carphone Warehouse, and then became Managing Director for Europe of Carphone Warehouse from 2000 to 2003 and Chief Operating Officer from 2003 to 2006.

Jean-Francois Kondratiuk Mr. Jean-Francois Kondratiuk has held the position of Member of the Supervisory Board - Employees Representative of Peugeot SA, since April 24, 2013. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy Committee, as well as of the Company's Asia Business Development Committee. Since joining the Group in 1970, Jean-François Kondratiuk, who holds a high school diploma in sciences, has been a methods engineer in charge of special projects in the Methods Department at the Poissy production plant. He has served as employee representative, trade union representative (Force Ouvriere) at the PCA Poissy plant, employee representative on the Health, Safety and Working Conditions Committee and Secretary of the European Works Council. He resigned from these positions when he was appointed as employee representative on the Supervisory Board by the European Works Council in June 2014.

Robert Peugeot Mr. Robert Peugeot has been a Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of FFP of Peugeot SA since February 6, 2007. He is also Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Finance and Audit Committee. Between 1998 and 2007 he served as Vice President of Innovation and Quality and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Apart from his current duties at Peugeot SA he acts as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FFP; Director of FAURECIA; Member of the Supervisory Board of HERMCS INTERNATIONAL; Director of ETABLISSEMENTS PEUGEOT FRCRES; Director of SOFINA; Director of IMERYS; Director of HOLDING REINIER SAS; Director of DKSH AG; Managing Director of SARL CHP GESTION; Managing Director of SC RODOM; Chairman of FFP INVEST; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FINANCICRE GUIRAUD SAS. Mr. Robert Peugeot graduated from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France with an MBA and from Ecole Centrale de Paris with a degree in Engineering.

Henri Reichstul Mr. Henri Philippe Reichstul is an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Peugeot SA since May 23, 2007. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy Committee , as well as Member of the Company's Asia Business Development Committee. He currently serves as Director of BRF – Brazilian Food; Director of SEMCO PARTNERS; Director of REPSOL YPF SA; Director of LATAM AIRLINES GROUP and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FIVES GROUP. Mr. Reichstul holds a Bachelors degree in Economics of the Universidade de Sao Paulo and completed his Ph.D. at the University of Oxford on Economics. He taught Economics and then worked in Brazil as a Senior Civil Servant before holding various mandates, including Chairman of Petrobras from 1999 to 2001.

Anne Valleron Ms. Anne Valleron serves as Member of the Supervisory Board - Employee Shareholders Representative of Peugeot SA, since April 24, 2013. She is also Member of the Company's Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committee, as well as Member of the Company's Audit and Finance Committee. Apart from her current duties at the Company she acts as Vice-Chairman and Director of CETIM (Centre d’Etudes des Techniques et Industries Mecaniques); Advisor to the Ile-de-France Economic and Social Council; President of the management employees section of the Nanterre Labour Tribunal (Conseil des Prud’hommes) and General Secretary of the CFE CGC trade union group for the Hauts-de-Seine departement. Ms. Valleron is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Lyon engineering school. She began her career in 1976 with Automobiles Citroen. After holding positions in diesel engine research and development, she was first promoted to the position of XU Petrol Engine Department head and then to EW Engine Project Manager. She is currently involved in project management with the Research and Development Department. In 2015, she obtained an Executive Director Certificate from Institut Francais des Administrateurs (IFA) in partnership with Sciences Po.

Florence Verzelen Ms. Florence Verzelen has held the position of Member of the Supervisory Board - Representative of SOGEPA at Peugeot SA, since April 29, 2014. She is also Member of the Company's Finance and Audit Committee, as well as of the Company's Asia Business Development Committee. Since 2015, she has been Chief Operating Officer of Engie Europe, in charge of operations, business development and innovation, and Chief Executive Officer of Engie Russia. After graduating from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, Ms. Florence Verzelen joined the Project Finance Department of Societe Generale Investment Banking in New York. She then moved to the European Commission, working in the Directorate General for Trade and then the Directorate General for Competition, before joining the staff of the junior minister for European Affairs, in charge of industrial and trade matters. She joined the Engie Group (GDF Suez) in 2008. She was responsible for mergers and acquisitions from 2008 to 2010, and then headed the subsidiary in Qatar from 2010 to 2013. From 2013 to 2015, she was Procurement Performance Plan Director and Deputy Procurement Director.