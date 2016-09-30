Name Description

Zitulele Combi Mr. Zitulele Luke Combi is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Pioneer Food Group Ltd. He was the executive chairman of Thembeka Capital Ltd. He holds a diploma in public relations and was awarded the EY South African of the Year Award in 2000, as well as the World Entrepreneur of the Year in Managing Change Award in 2001. Mr Combi is a member of the Institute of Directors and serves on various listed and unlisted companies’ boards. Director since 29 March 2010.

Phildon Roux Mr. Phildon Martin Roux is noo longer Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Pioneer Food Group Limited., effective 1 October 2017. He joined Pioneer Foods from Tiger Brands where he held the position of business executive: consumer brands as well as serving as an executive director. He has in excess of two decades of experience in the FMCG industry in various senior positions, including Chief Operating Officer: Africa for Coca Cola SABCO and non-executive director of Oceana Group Ltd. Director since 1 April 2013.

Felix Lombard Mr. Felix Lombard, MCom (Tax) CA(SA), is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He started his career with the Group in 1995 as head of information systems at Bokomo and then Pioneer Foods. He was until recently the Business Executive for the Groceries Division and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the group from 1 July 2017. In addition to his finance responsibilities, he is accountable for IT and M&A.

Piet Burger Mr. Piet Burger is Executive of Supply Chain of the company. He has 22 years’ experience in the supply chain and manufacturing environments. He is responsible for Group procurement, logistics, sustainability, safety, health and environment and manufacturing. He has been with the Group for 11 years.

Tertius Carstens Mr. Tertius Alwyn Carstens, BEng (Chem), MBA, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company., effective 1 October 2017. He currently serves as Business Executive - Essential Foods of the company. He has been with the group since 1994 and has previously been an executive director on the Board of Pioneer. He has been a member of the senior executive leadership team for more than 15 years and is currently the Business Executive responsible for the Essential Foods Division - the largest operating division and profit contributor within the group.

Dale Fobian Mr. Dale Fobian is Executive Human Resources - Group Services of the company. He has 25 years human resources experience. He is the executive responsible for Group Services, leads the organisation’s Human Resources Forum and co-ordinates human resources functional strategy. He has been with the Group for 22 years.

Thushen Govender Mr. Thushen Govender is Business Executive - International, Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions. He joined the Group in 2013 from Tiger Brands, where he served as the executive: business development, strategy and investor relations. His career commenced at Deloitte South Africa. He later transferred to the United States to gain international experience. Over the past 10 years, he has been involved in business development and strategy within various emerging markets while working for Stanbic Africa and Tiger Brands respectively. He joined the Group in October 2013.

Nico Moloto Mr. Nico Moloto is Group Executive - Sustainability and Stakeholdersof the Company. Nico joined the Group in 2015 and his immediate impact was noted throughout leading to his promotion to the executive level.

Martin Neethling Mr. Martin Neethling has been appointed as Business Executive - Groceries of the Company., effective 01, July 2017. Martin’s career spans 30 years, during which time he has held various senior positions within the retail, advertising and FMCG sectors. He has served as the Chief Marketing Officer of Pioneer Foods for the past two years and has a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Economics, Politics, Business Admin), as well as a Masters in Business Administration.

Jay-Ann Jacobs Ms. Jay-Ann Jacobs is Group Executive: Legal and Compliance And Company Secretary of Pioneer Food Group Ltd. She practised as a corporate and commercial attorney for 12 years prior to joining Pioneer Foods, four of which she was a director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr Inc. in Cape Town. She has been with the Group for six years.

Gerrit Pretorius Mr. Gerrit Boel Pretorius, M.D., is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Pioneer Food Group Limited. He is an electrical engineer by qualification and profession. He was an executive director and CEO of Reunert Ltd until retiring in August 2010 after 37 years of service. Since his retirement, he has been appointed as a non-executive director to the boards of various companies. Director since 17 February 2012.

Jannie Mouton Mr. Jannie F. Mouton is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the PSG Group. He currently serves as a director on the boards of various PSG Group companies, including Curro Holdings, PSG Konsult, Zeder Investments and Capitec Bank. Director since 19 November 2015.

Norman Celliers Mr. Norman Celliers is Non-Executive Independent Director of Pioneer Food Group Limited since October 1, 2012. He holds a BEng (Civil) degree from Stellenbosch University and an MBA from the University of Oxford (England). His professional experience includes engineering, management consulting and private equity in South Africa and abroad. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Zeder Investments Ltd since 2012 and serves on numerous boards, including Capespan Group Ltd (chairman) and Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. Director since 1 October 2012.

Abdus Salam Mohammad Karaan Professor Abdus Salam Mohammad Karaan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Pioneer Food Group Ltd. He joined the Development Bank of Southern Africa as an economist and later returned to Stellenbosch to join the Rural Foundation as Head of Research. In 1997, he joined Stellenbosch University as a lecturer in Agricultural Economics. In October 2008, he became the Dean of the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University. He is a member of the National Planning Commission and holds other directorships in the agribusiness sector. Director since 29 March 2010.

Nonhlanhla Mjoli-Mncube Ms. Nonhlanhla Sylvia Mjoli-Mncube is Non Executive Independent Director of Pioneer Food Group Ltd. She is a fellow of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Aspen Global Leadership Institute, USA. She is the former economic advisor to the Presidency and former deputy chair of the Construction Industry Development Board. Ms Mjoli-Mncube serves on the boards of several listed companies and has held various executive positions. She is also a former recipient of the SABC Businesswoman of the Year Award and currently manages her own construction company. Director since 25 November 2004.

Lindiwe Mthimunye-Bakoro Ms. Lindiwe E. Mthimunye-Bakoro is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has extensive governance, finance and business experience, having worked in investment banking and served on the boards of various listed and unlisted companies including Woolworths, Group 5, Sea Harvest, PetroSA and Hyundai Automotive South Africa. Director since 1 November 2016.

Sango Ntsaluba Mr. Sango Siviwe Ntsaluba is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the founding Chief Executive Officer and executive chairman of NMT Capital. He currently serves as a director on the boards of Barloworld, National Housing Finance Corporation and Basil Read. Director since 19 November 2015.

Andile Sangqu Mr. Andile H. Sangqu is Non-Executive Independent Director of Pioneer Food Group Ltd. Drawing on multiple years of financial management experience at some of South Africa’s revered corporations, Mr Sangqu has garnered a deep understanding of the commercial market and business landscape. He has completed an Executive Development Programme (EDP) at Wits University as well as a Masters Degree in Business Leadership at Unisa’s Graduate School of Business Leadership in 2001. He completed a High Performance Board (HPB) programme at IMD Lausanne campus in Switzerland in October 2013. Mr Sangqu served as deputy director-general (Finance and Corporate Services) of the Department of Public Works and was the former CEO of Prodigy-Coris Asset Management. He was also the managing director of Budget Foods (Pty) Ltd and currently serves as Executive Head of Anglo American South Africa. Director since 24 February 2006.