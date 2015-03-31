Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)
PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,724.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Rajendra Shah
|84
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Ravi Bhagavathula
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Executive Director - Finance
Prajeet Nair
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
S. Sridhar
|2016
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
Vivek Dhariwal
|46
|2012
|Executive Director - Technical Operations, Whole-time Director
Aijaz Tobaccowalla
|46
|2015
|Executive Director
Sunil Lalbhai
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
Pradip Shah
|62
|2014
|Independent Director
Uday Khanna
|65
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Nutan Shirke
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Rajendra Shah
|Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. R.A. Shah Chairman of the Company, is a leading Solicitor and a Senior Partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., a firm of Advocates & Solicitors. He specializes in a broad spectrum of corporate laws in general, with special focus on Foreign Investments, Joint Ventures, Technology and License Agreement, Intellectual Property Rights, Mergers and Acquisitions, Industrial Licensing and Anti Trust Laws, Company Law and Taxation.
Ravi Bhagavathula
Prajeet Nair
S. Sridhar
|Mr. S. Sridhar is a Managing Director and Whole time Director of the Company. Mr. Sridhar has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Pfizer Limited for a period of 7 years and was appointed as the Executive Director on the Board of Directors of the Company in May 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession with over 20 years of experience.
Vivek Dhariwal
|Mr. Vivek Dhariwal is Executive Director - Technical Operations, Whole-time Director of Pfizer Limited. Mr. Dhariwal holds a Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and a Masters Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Kentucky, Lexington, USA. Mr. Dhariwal has substantial and experience in manufacturing and supply chain management. Mr. Dhariwal has a wide range of Industrial experience in Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Speciality Chemicals and Bulk and Heavy Chemicals. Mr. Dhariwal was earlier the Director, Manufacturing at Baxter (India) Private Limited and was responsible for India and Philippine markets. Mr. Dhariwal has held senior positions in Baxter (India) Private Limited and ICI Plc, U.K.
Aijaz Tobaccowalla
|Mr. Aijaz Tobaccowalla is Executive Director of Pfizer Limited. He is no longer Managing Director effective October 16, 2015. Mr. Tobaccowalla is a Science graduate with a in Computer Science and a minor in Mathematics. Mr. Tobaccowalla also holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Stern School of Business, New York University. Mr. Tobaccowalla is an experienced and has worked in the United States, Europe and Asia supporting established and emerging markets. Mr. Tobaccowalla is a Director on the Board of Wyeth Limited.
Sunil Lalbhai
Pradip Shah
|Mr. Pradip P. Shah is Independent Director of the Company with effect from 10th November, 2014. Mr. Shah holds a MBA from the Harvard Business School. He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Cost Accountant and ranked first in India in the Chartered Accountancy Examination. Mr. Shah is the ex-Managing Director of CRISIL, India’s first and the credit rating agency. Prior to founding CRISIL, Mr. Shah assisted in founding the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) in 1977. Mr. Shah has also served as a consultant to USAID, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. Mr. Shah is a Director on the Board of several reputed companies. He is also a member of managing committees of two chambers of commerce. Mr. Shah is presently the Chairman of Indasia Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
Uday Khanna
|Mr. Uday Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Director of Pfizer Limited. Mr. Khanna is a Chartered Accountant. Mr. Khanna is the Chairman of Lafarge India Private Limited and also Chairman of Bata India Limited. Prior to this was the Managing Director and CEO of Lafarge India till July 2005. Mr. Khanna joined the Lafarge Group in Paris on June 1, 2003 as Senior Vice President for Group Strategy, after a long experience of almost 30 years with Hindustan Lever Ltd. / Unilever in a variety of financial, commercial and general management roles both nationally and internationally. Mr. Khanna’s last position before joining Lafarge, was Senior Vice President Finance, Unilever - Asia, based in Singapore. Mr. Khanna has earlier been on the Board of Hindustan Lever Ltd. (Hindustan Unilever Ltd.) as Director - Exports. Mr. Khanna has also worked as Vice Chairman of Lever Brothers in Nigeria and General Auditor for Unilever-North America based in the USA. Mr. Khanna was the President of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry in 2008 and 2009 and is currently Vice President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry and on the Managing Committee of the Associated Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Nutan Shirke
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Rajendra Shah
|1,550,000
Ravi Bhagavathula
|--
Prajeet Nair
|--
S. Sridhar
|25,492,000
Vivek Dhariwal
|18,456,000
Aijaz Tobaccowalla
|72,761,000
Sunil Lalbhai
|235,000
Pradip Shah
|--
Uday Khanna
|1,580,000
Nutan Shirke
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Rajendra Shah
|0
|0
Ravi Bhagavathula
|0
|0
Prajeet Nair
|0
|0
S. Sridhar
|0
|0
Vivek Dhariwal
|0
|0
Aijaz Tobaccowalla
|0
|0
Sunil Lalbhai
|0
|0
Pradip Shah
|0
|0
Uday Khanna
|0
|0
Nutan Shirke
|0
|0