Name Description

David Taylor Mr. David S. Taylor is a Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Taylor has been President and CEO since November 2015 and was elected Chairman of the Board effective July 1, 2016. Mr. Taylor joined the Company in 1980 and, since that time, has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility in North America, Europe, and Asia in virtually all of the Company’s core businesses. Prior to his current role, Mr. Taylor was Group President-Global Health & Grooming (2013 to October 2015), Group President-Global Home Care (2007 to 2013), and President- Global Family Care (2005 to 2007). Mr. Taylor also played a key role in the design of the Company’s portfolio optimization strategy. Mr. Taylor served as a Director of TRW Automotive Corporation from 2010 until May 2015. As a long-time employee and leader at the Company, Mr. Taylor brings vast global and business experience to the Board, as well as a deep knowledge of the Company. Mr. Taylor has significant leadership, strategy, risk management, consumer industry, marketing and international experience.

Jon Moeller Mr. Jon R. Moeller is Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer of the Procter & Gamble Company. He has also served as Vice President and Treasurer of the company.

Steven Bishop Mr. Steven D. Bishop is Group President - Global Health Care of the Company.

Giovanni Ciserani Mr. Giovanni Ciserani is Group President - Global Fabric and Home Care and Global Baby and Feminine Care of the Procter & Gamble Company. He holds Directorship - ABM Ariel Handwash, P&G Rome, Italy, ABM Dash Laundry, P&G Rome, Italy, BM Dash Laundry, P&G Rome, Italy, Associate Marketing Director, Paper Italy, FATER Joint Venture, Pescara, Italy, Marketing Director, Pampers Western Europe, P&G Schwalbach, Germany, General Manager, Baby Care Western Europe, P&G Geneva, Switzerland, Vice President - E urope Baby Care, P&G Geneva, Switzerland, Vice President & General Manager UK & Ireland, Brooklands, UK.

Mary Lynn Ferguson-McHugh Ms. Mary Lynn Ferguson-McHugh is Group President - Global Family Care and Global Brand Creation and Innovation, P&G Ventures of the company. Ms. Ferguson-McHugh was Group President - Europe of the Procter & Gamble Company.

Juan Posada Mr. Juan Fernando Posada is President - Latin America Selling and Market Operations of the Company.

Matthew Price Mr. Matthew S. Price is President - Greater China Selling and Market Operations of the Company.

Carolyn Tastad Ms. Carolyn M. Tastad is a Group President - North America Selling and Market Operations of the Procter & Gamble Company since February 1, 2014. Ms. Tastad began her P&G career in 1983. She has deep experience leading sales and market development organizations for P&G businesses in the U.S., Canada, Europe and globally, and has worked in a range of businesses including deep experience in Health and Beauty.

Valarie Sheppard Ms. Valarie L. Sheppard is Senior Vice President, Comptroller & Treasurer of the Procter & Gamble Company. She was First Elected to Officer Position in 2005.

Kathleen Fish Ms. Kathleen B. Fish is a Chief Technology Officer of the Procter & Gamble Company., since February 1, 2014. Ms. Fish joined P&G in 1979 and has led R&D teams in most of P&G's leading core categories over her 34-year career, including Baby Care, Hair Care and Fabric Care. Most recently, she led the R&D team behind the launch of Tide Pods and Downy Unstopables.

Mark Biegger Mr. Mark F. Biegger is a Global Human Resources Officer of the Procter & Gamble Company.

Marc Pritchard Mr. Marc S. Pritchard is Chief Brand Officer of the Company.

Yannis Skoufalos Ms. Yannis Skoufalos is a Global Product Supply Officer of the Procter & Gamble Company. She was First Elected to Officer Position in 2011.

Deborah Majoras Ms. Deborah Platt Majoras is a Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of the Procter & Gamble Company. Ms. Majoras was Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission from 2004 until joining the Company in 2008.

Walter McNerney Mr. Walter James McNerney, Jr., is Lead Independent Director of the Procter & Gamble Company. Mr. McNerney is a Senior Advisor at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (a private equity investment firm). He retired as Chairman of the Board of The Boeing Company (aerospace, commercial jetliners and military defense systems) in 2016. He was President of The Boeing Company from 2005 to December 2013, Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to June 2015, and Chairman of the Board from 2005 to 2016. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. McNerney was CEO of 3M Company (a global technology company). Prior to his appointment as CEO of 3M Company, Mr. McNerney was employed by General Electric for nearly twenty years, where he held positions of increasing importance. He has been a Director of International Business Machines Corporation since 2009. Mr. McNerney brings a wealth of leadership, global, strategy, risk management, and technology experience to the Board. His extensive experience managing large, global manufacturing companies, as well as his insight into government affairs, enable him to advise the Board on a variety of strategic and business matters.

Francis Blake Mr. Francis S. Blake is Director of the Company. Mr. Blake is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of The Home Depot, Inc. (a national retailer). He served as the Chairman of the Board from 2007 until his retirement in February 2015 and as Chief Executive Officer from 2007 to November 2014. He previously served as a Director of Southern Company (a super-regional energy company) from 2004 to 2009. Mr. Blake has been a Director of Delta Airlines since July 2014 and was appointed Lead Director in May 2016. He has been a Director at Macy’s, Inc. since November 2015. Mr. Blake brings extensive leadership, strategy, risk management and marketing experience to the Board. He contributes his deep knowledge of the retail consumer industry and evolving marketing practices to the Board. Mr. Blake also brings an extensive amount of government experience, having previously served as General Counsel for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Deputy Counsel to Vice President George H. W. Bush, and Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Angela Braly Ms. Angela F. Braly is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Braly is the former Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of WellPoint, Inc. (a healthcare insurance company), now known as Anthem. She served as Chair of the Board from 2010 until August 2012 and as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2007 through August 2012. She previously served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Public Affairs Officer of WellPoint from 2005 to 2007, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri from 2003 to 2005. Ms. Braly has been a Director of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. since November 2013, Brookfield Asset Management since May 2015, and ExxonMobil Corporation since May 2016. Ms. Braly has a vast amount of leadership, consumer industry, and marketing experience. She also brings a significant amount of government experience, given her prior role as General Counsel and Chief Public Affairs Officer for WellPoint, where she was responsible for the company’s government relations efforts, among other areas.

Kenneth Chenault Mr. Kenneth I. Chenault is an Independent Director of the Procter & Gamble Company. Mr. Chenault is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Express Company (a global services, payments, and travel company), where he has served in various roles of increasing responsibility since joining the company in 1981. Mr. Chenault assumed his current responsibilities as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2001. He has been a Director of International Business Machines Corporation since 1998. Mr. Chenault has significant leadership, strategy, risk management, and financial experience. With more than 35 years of experience delivering products and services to consumers and businesses all across the world, he brings consumer and business insights, marketing and digital expertise, as well as a global perspective, to the Board.

Scott Cook Mr. Scott D. Cook is an Independent Director of the Procter & Gamble Company. Mr. Cook is Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Intuit Inc. (a software and web services company), which he co-founded in 1983. He served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Intuit from 1983 to 1994 and as Chairman of the Board of Intuit from 1993 through 1998. Mr. Cook served on the Board of eBay Inc. from 1998 to July 2015. Mr. Cook has a wealth of leadership, technology, consumer industry, strategy, risk management and marketing experience that he brings to the Board. He also brings valuable innovation experience and insight to the Innovation & Technology Committee as well as the full Board.

Terry Lundgren Mr. Terry J. Lundgren is an Independent Director of the Procter & Gamble Company. Mr. Lundgren is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Macy’s, Inc. (a national retailer), where he has served in various roles of increasing responsibility since joining Federated Department Stores in 1975. Mr. Lundgren held the title of President of Macy’s until April 2014. Mr. Lundgren assumed his current responsibilities as Chairman in 2004 and Chief Executive Officer in 2003 and has announced plans to step down as CEO in early 2017, but he will remain as Executive Chairman. He was a Director of Kraft Foods Group from 2012 to 2015. Mr. Lundgren brings extensive leadership, strategy, and risk management experience to the Board. With over 35 years in the retail industry, he contributes his deep knowledge of the consumer industry and dynamic marketing practices, including digital marketing, to the Board.

Margaret Whitman Ms. Margaret C. Whitman is an Independent Director of the Procter & Gamble Company. Ms. Whitman is President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (multinational information technology enterprise). She served as President and Chief Executive Officer for the Hewlett-Packard Company from 2011 through 2015, as well as Chairman of the Board from 2014 through 2015, and President and Chief Executive Officer of eBay Inc. from 1998 to 2008. Since November 2015, she has been a Director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Chairman of the Board of HP Inc. She served as a Director of Zipcar, Inc. from 2011 to March 2013. She also served as a Director of the Company from 2003 to 2008, having resigned in preparation for her 2010 California gubernatorial bid. Ms. Whitman has extensive leadership, strategy, risk management and consumer industry experience. Her current and prior management roles also provide her with significant marketing, innovation and technology experience.

Patricia Woertz Ms. Patricia A. Woertz is an Independent Director of the Procter & Gamble Company. Ms. Woertz is the Retired Chairman of the Board and former Chief Executive Officer of Archer Daniels Midland Company (“ADM”) (agricultural processors of oilseeds, corn, wheat, etc.), where she joined in 2006 as Chief Executive Officer and President and was named Chairman in 2007. Ms. Woertz stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of ADM in January 2015 and as Chairman in January 2016. Prior to joining ADM, Ms. Woertz was with Chevron Corp. for 29 years and retired as EVP Global Downstream. She began her career as a certified public accountant with Ernst & Ernst. Ms. Woertz has been a Director of Royal Dutch Shell plc since June 2014 and 3M Company since February 2016. Ms. Woertz has significant leadership, strategy and risk management experience. Having started her career as a CPA, and with a broad executive experience at Chevron and ADM, she also brings a significant amount of international, marketing, government relations, and finance experience.