Name Description

John Begeman Mr. John A. Begeman serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Begeman was Lead Independent Director of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. He is a mining engineer with over 35 years of mining experience. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the Board and is a Director of Yamana Gold Inc. and Aberdeen International. He served as the President, CEO and Director of Avion Gold Corporation from 2008 until 2012 and as Chief Operating Officer of Zinifex Canada Inc. (formerly Wolfden Resources Inc.), where he was responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the company. He is a registered professional engineer in the State of Texas, holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering and Master of Science in Engineering Management from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as well as a Masters in Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.

Ewan Downie Mr. Ewan Stewart Downie serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Premier Gold Mines Limited. Mr. Downie President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since May 29, 2006; President of Zinifex Canada Inc. from May 2007 to October 2008; President and Chief Executive Officer of Wolfden Resources Inc. (mining company) from 1997 to May 2007.

Steven Filipovic Mr. Steven John Filipovic serves as Chief Financial Officer of Premier Gold Mines Limited. Mr. Filipovic is a Chartered Accountant; Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since June 28, 2012, Vice President, Finance of the Corporation from April 25, 2008 to June 27, 2012; Controller of the Corporation from May 29, 2006 to April 25, 2008; Chief Financial Officer of Zinifex Canada Inc. (mining company) from May 2007 to May 2008; Vice President of Finance and Controller of Wolfden Resources Inc. (mining company) from October 2004 to May 2007; and previously a director and/or officer of the following public companies: Mega Precious Metals Inc., Source Exploration Corp, Kings Bay Gold Corporation and T.B. Mining Ventures Inc.

Stephen McGibbon Mr. Stephen John McGibbon serves as Executive Vice President - Corporate and Project Development of Premier Gold Mines Limited. Mr. McGibbon is Professional Geologist, Executive Vice-President, Corporate & Project Development since August 2011, Executive Vice-President & Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation from September 2006 to August 2011, Chief Geologist & Exploration Manager, Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp from 2001 to June 30, 2006, Chief Geologist, Red Lake Mine, Goldcorp from 1994 to 2001.

Charles Ronkos Mr. Charles J. Ronkos is appointed as Executive Vice President - Project Development of Americas of the Company., effective September. 30, 2016. He has 38 years of exploration-oriented experience in the mining industry, primarily in gold deposits in the United States, Canada and Latin America through all stages of exploration and development. For more than 25 years, he held various geological and executive positions with Goldcorp, and predecessor companies Rayrock Resources Inc. and Glamis Gold, most recently as senior vice-president, exploration, at Goldcorp. In this role Mr. Ronkos was responsible for global exploration activities, mainly in the western hemisphere, and is associated with the discovery of more than 40 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion ounces of silver. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the Wittenberg University and graduated from the University of Nevada with a master of science degree in 1981. Prior to Goldcorp, Mr. Ronkos worked on and evaluated projects around the world, including assignments with Rio Algom, Battle Mountain Gold, Pegasus, Hecla and Cordex Exploration Co.

Brent Kristof Mr. Brent Kristof serves as Vice President - operations of the company. He is Vice-President Operations of the Corporation since December 2016; Chief Operating Officer of Klondex Mines Ltd. from April 2014 to March 2015; General Manager at Barrick's Porgera Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea from 2013 to 2014; General Manager of Barrick's Plutonic Mine in Western Australia from 2011 to 2013.

Shaun Drake Mr. Shaun Drake serves as Secretary of Premier Gold Mines Limited. Mr. Drake is President of DRAX Services Limited, a company providing corporate secretarial services since July 2013; an executive with DSA Corporate Services Inc. (formerly 6196322 Canada Limited), a company providing corporate secretarial services from February 2009 to June 2013; President of 6196322 Canada Limited, a company that was a partner of Marrelli & Drake Corporate Services (formerly Duguay & Ringler Corporate Services) (a company providing accounting and corporate secretarial services) from August 2004 to January 2009.

Claude Lemasson Mr. Claude Francois Lemasson serves as an Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lemasson was Independent Director of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. He serves as President and Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Eastmain Resources Inc. since April 2016. He was Director of Eastmain Resources Inc. since November 2015 and Independent director of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. from July 2013 to October 2014. he served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Guyana Goldfields Inc. from 2009 until 2012.

Ronald Little Mr. Ronald N. Little serves as Independent Director of Premier Gold Mines Limited. Mr. Little is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Orezone Gold Corporation since December 1, 2008. He is a professional engineer and geologist with more than 30 years of experience in mine operations, mine development, project finance and exploration. Mr. Little has spent the last 20 years focused on African projects and was the founder of Orezone Resources Inc., a company that developed Essakane, the largest gold mine in Burkina Faso that was taken over by IAMGOLD Corporation in a deal worth $350M in 2009. Mr. Little has been a director of other public and private companies and held senior operating positions in both major and junior gold producing companies. Mr. Little holds a bachelor of science in engineering (geology/mining) from Queen's University in Kingston (1985).

Anthony Makuch Mr. Anthony Makuch serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Makuch is President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. since July 2016. Executive Vice President / President of Canadian Operations of Tahoe Resources Inc., Lake Shore Gold Division from April 2016 until July 2016; President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Lake Shore Gold Corp. from March 2008 until March 2016. Also a director of Cordoba Minerals Corp.

John Seaman Mr. John W. Seaman serves as Independent Director of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. Currently, Mr. Seaman is President and Chief Executive Officer of a large private security company, Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation from August 2006 to June 2012 and Chief Financial Officer of Wolfden Resources Inc. from October 2002 to May 2007 and previously a director and/or officer of various small-cap public companies.