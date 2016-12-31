Name Description

Anna Kowalik Ms. Anna Kowalik has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since October 9, 2015. She was Secretary of the Supervisory Board at the Company from July 17, 2013. Since July 17, 2013 she has also been Member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. From 1990 to 1991 she worked for Agency for Foreign Investments. Since 1991, she has served at the Ministry of Privatization and since 1996, at the Ministry of Treasury as Legal Adviser in the Department of Privatization and Corporate Governance. During her professional career, she held the position of the Supervisory Board in the companies such as Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT SA, Kombinat Koksochemiczny Zabrze SA, Pabianickie Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polfa SA, Innowroclawskie Zaklady Chemiczne Soda Matwy SA. She is also a Lecturer at the courses for Members of the Supervisory Board and Management Team. She graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski. She is Legal Adviser.

Henryk Baranowski Mr. Henryk Baranowski has been Chairman of the Management Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since March 31, 2016. He is a graduate of Faculty of Electrical Engineering at Politechnika Warszawska with specialty of power engineering. He also completed postgraduate studies in business management of power utilities on the energy market at Politechnika Warszawska and postgraduate studies in financial management of companies at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. He also completed Executive MBA program at Business School of Politechnika Warszawska, HEC School of Management, London Business School and Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration. From November 2015 till March 2016 Mr. Baranowski held a position of the Undersecretary of the State in the Ministry of State Treasury supervising works of Key Companies Department and Corporate Governance Department. In years 2013-2015 he was employed as the Director for Business Development, and later as the Director for Sales and Marketing of Energy Sector at Alstom Power Polska. From 2006 to 2008 he held a position of Vice President of the Management Board in PGE, and in years 2001-2006 President of the Management Board in Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne-Info Sp. z o.o. In period 1990-2001 he was associated with Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A., where he held a position of, among others, ICT Director.

Emil Wojtowicz Mr. Emil Wojtowicz has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. with effect from March 15, 2016. He graduated in Finance and Banking from Szkola Glowna Handlowa. He holds ACCA and CFA certificate. Since 2009 he has been Partner and Vice Chairman of the Management Board of SmartCon Sp. z o.o. From 2007 to 2008 he was Vice Chairman of the Management Board of PGE and from 2001 to 2007 he served at Deloitte. From 1998 to 2001 he served at Ernst & Young Management Consulting Services.

Ryszard Wasilek Mr. Ryszard Wasilek has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Operations at PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since February 14, 2017. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Development the Company from March 7, 2016. He graduated from Politechnika Szczecinska and completed postgraduate studies at Politechnika Warszawska. Since 2003 he has been Chairman of Przedsiebiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej Sp. z o.o. in Stargard. From 1990 to 1994 he was Vice President of the city of Stargard, and from 1994 to 2003 he served as General Director and Chairman of the Management Board of KielArt Sp. z o.o.

Wojciech Kowalczyk Mr. Wojciech Kowalczyk has served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Capital Investments of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since February 14, 2017. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Planowania i Statystyki w Warszawie (currently Szkola Glowna Handlowa), from Foreign Trade Faculty. Since March 2016 Mr. Kowalczyk was the Undersecretary of the State in the Ministry of Energy. Between November 2014 and March 2016 he was the Secretary of the State and the Government Plenipotentiary for the restructuring of coal mining within structures of the Ministry of Economy, subsequently the Ministry of State Treasury and the Ministry of Energy. In years 2012-2014 Mr. Kowalczyk was the Undersecretary of the State in the Ministry of Finance, where he supervised the development of financial market, banking, insurance and capital sector and public debt. In years 2011-2012 he worked at Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego, inter alia, as a Vice President of the Management Board, responsible for financial markets, bank products and investment projects. In years 1995-2001 and 2004-2010 Mr. Kowalczyk was employed in Bank Handlowy, where he was responsible for bank’s activities at the debt securities market. In years 2001-2004 he worked as a Director of Debt Securities Market at Merrill Lynch International in London.

Marek Pastuszko Mr. Marek Pastuszko has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs at PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since February 25, 2016. He was Temporary Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs and Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from January 29, 2016. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as Member on January 28, 2016. He graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration at Uniwersytet Warszawski and completed postgraduate studies at Wyzsza Szkola Finansow i Zarzadzania w Warszawie. From 1991 to 1999 he served at Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen i Reasekuracji Polisa S.A. and Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen na Zycie Polisa S.A. From 1999 to 2000 he was Legal Counsel at PTE Kredyt Bank S.A. From 2000 to 2001 he was Legal Counsel at Hunton & Willliams, T. Kacymirow, J. Michalski, Z. Mrowiec. Between 2001 and 2002 he served at Telekomunikacja Polska S.A. From 2003 to 2006 he was Legal Counsel and Headof the Legal Department at Art Marketing Syndicate S.A. He alse served as Director of the Organization Department and Task Manager of IPO project at PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. Moreover, he was Chairman of the Management Board of PGE Energia S.A. From 2009 to 2010 he was Legal Counsel at Bird & Bird. Since May 2010 he has been Deputy Director of Legal and Organization Department at GAZ-SYSTEM S.A.

Pawel Sliwa Mr. Pawel Sliwa has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Innovations of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since March 31, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 1, 2016 until March 22, 2016. He was Member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Appointment and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He graduated from Law and Administration Faculty at Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie, branch in Rzeszow. He completed Ph.D. studies Uniwersytet Stefana Karola Wyszynskiego w Warszawie. He completed attorney apprenticeship in Regional Bar Council in Rzeszow. Since 2002 Mr. Sliwa has run a Law Firm in Gorlice. Since November 2011 he has been a judge at the Court of State. Since October 2010 he has served as a councilor in legislative assembly of Malopolskie voivodship. In years 2005-2012 he run a Solicitor's Partnership in Gorlice. In years 2006-2007 he held the position of Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ruch S.A.

Grzegorz Kuczynski Mr. Grzegorz Kuczynski serves as Secretary of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board on March 1, 2016. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Law and Administration at Uniwersytet Gdanski, where he also obtained Ph.D. degree in civil law. Before training as a lawyer he trained as a judge. Since 2007 he has been Partner of Gotkowicz Kosmus Kuczynski & Partners Law Firm. He was an assistant professor of the Chair of Civil Law at the Department of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Gdanski in years 2005-2013 and an assistant in years 1997-2005.

Jaroslaw Glowacki Mr. Jaroslaw Glowacki has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since March 1, 2016. He is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Strategy and Development Committee at the Company. He holds Master Engineer degree obtained from the Faculty of Power and Aeronautical Engineering at Politechnika Warszawska. He completed postgraduate Study on Territorial Government and Local Development. He also completed postgraduate studies named Academy for Leaders of Local Government at Uniwersytet Warszawski. Furthermore, Mr. Glowacki completed postgraduate studies on Public Administration at Collegium Mazovia - Innowacyjna Szkola Wyzsza w Siedlcach. Since 2005, Mr. Glowacki has been Deputy President of Siedlce, responsible for initiating activities, obtaining European funds and realization of projects. Mr. Glowacki has experience in evaluation of projects co-funded by the European Union. He has been employed in City Hall of Siedlce since 1990.

Janina Goss Ms. Janina Goss has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since March 1, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She is a graduate of Law Faculty at Uniwersytet Lodzki. She is a legal counsel. Since 2012 Ms. Goss has held a position of Management Board Member at Srebrna Sp. z o.o. In years 2009-2010 she was Supervisory Board Member of Polskie Radio S.A. In years 2006-2009 she was Supervisory Board Member at TVP S.A., including approximately two years at the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board. In years 1990-2003 she served as Member of the Local Government Appeal Council in Lodz, and in years 1991-2003 she was employed as legal counsel in Provincial Inspectorate of Environmental Protection in Lodz.

Witold Kozlowski Mr. Witold Kozlowski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since September 5, 2016. He is Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He completed postgraduate studies of Law and Local Government at Polska Akademia Nauk - PAN. He also completed postgraduate studies for Administration Personnel at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. Since 1998 Mr. Kozlowski has been engaged in local governance, inter alia, as a Secretary of Nowy Sacz District. Mr. Kozlowski has been involved in the Government and Municipalities Common Commission, where he was engaged as expert in the Work Group for Infrastructure, Local Development, Regional Policy and Environment. In years 2006 – 2010 he was Deputy Chairman of Malopolska Voivodship Council. In years 2002 - 2006 he served as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Malopolska Voivodship Council. Mr. Kozlowski has passed exam for Supervisory Board Members at State Treasury Companies. He gained experience at the Supervisory Board of companies such as Armatura and Wiromet. He has been also the Deputy Chairman of the Board at Malopolska Healthcare Authority.

Radoslaw Osinski Mr. Radoslaw Osinski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since June 27, 2017. He was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. until June 26, 2017. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as Member on September 5, 2016. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Strategy and Development Committee at the Company. He graduated from International School of Political Science at Uniwersytet Slaski in Katowice and from Krajowa Szkola Administracji Publicznej. In years 1999 - 2016 he served at the Ministry of State Treasury, where he realized tasks involving – inter alia – privatization, corporate governance and protection of critical infrastructure. Currently Mr. Osinski is employed as a head of unit in the Department of Control and Supervision of the Ministry of Energy. His professional experience involves positions at Supervisory Boards of companies such as Poznan International Fair, Chemical Plant Rudniki, Chemical Plant Kedzierzyn, Salt Mine Wieliczka, Zaklady Energetyczne Okregu Radomsko-Kieleckiego S.A. and Kotlin.

Mieczyslaw Sawaryn Mr. Mieczyslaw Sawaryn has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. since March 1, 2016. He is Member of the Strategy and Development Committee and the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of history and a graduate of law studies, having finished legal practice in Bar Association of Szczecin. Since 2014 he has been the Mayor of Town and Community Gryfino. In years 2011-2014 and 1999-2007 he run his own Legal Office. In years 2006-2011 Mr. Sawaryn was employed in ZEDO S.A., at first as Chief Executive Officer and then as Director of Human Resources and Law, being responsible for consolidation of ZEDO S.A. within PGE Capital Group. From 1998 to 2014 Mr. Sawaryn was a Councillor of the Gryfino Town Council, in years 2006-20014 being the President of the Council. From 2006 to 2007 Mr. Sawaryn served as Board Member of ZEDO S.A. in Nowe Czarnowo. In years 2002-2004 he was Member of the Regional Bar Council in Szczecin at the Bar Association of Szczecin, and in years 1998-1999 he served as Management Board Member of Gryfino Commune. From 1996 to 1998 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of a heating company Przedsiebiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej sp. z .o.o in Gryfino. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Regional Hospital in Gryfino from 2012 to 2014.