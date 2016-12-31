Name Description

Bartlomiej Nowak Mr. Bartlomiej Nowak serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company. He has been on the Supervisory Board of the Company since June 28, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated in Management from Akademia Leona Kozminskiego and from the Faculty of Law and Administration at Uniwersytet Warszawski. He holds Master of Arts in Management and International Business from Bradford University and Master de Recherche from European University Institute. Since 2009 he has held the Doctor of Laws degree from European University Institute, and since 2013 he has held the Habilitated Doctor title from the Institute of Legal Sciences of Polska Akademia Nauk. Mr. Nowak specializes in energy law, business law, competition law, and EU law. In 2007-2009, he worked for Directorate General for Transport and Energy of the European Commission and as an adviser to the President of the Polish Energy Regulatory Office. In 2010-2014, he was an adviser at the Kancelaria Domanski Zakrzewski Palinka sp.k. law firm and Member of the Supervisory Board of PTE WARTA S.A. Since 2009, he has worked for the Leon Kozminski University of Warsaw, initially as Assistant Professor and then Professor at the Law College, as well as Vice-Rector for Economic and Social Studies. He is Member of the Scientific Boards of the Aviation Institute, Electron Technology Institute, and the National Centre for Nuclear Research.

Piotr Wozniak Mr. Piotr Wozniak has been Chairman of the Management Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since February 11, 2016. He was Acting Chairman of the Management Board and Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from December 11, 2015. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board since December 4, 2015. He graduated in Geology from Uniwersytet Warszawski in 1980. Until 1989 he was an assistant in Instytut Geologiczny w Warszawie. In 1990-1991 he was an advisor to the Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Industry. He served as a commercial counselor at the Polish Embassy in Canada from 1992 to 1996. From 2002 to 2006 he served as councilor of Warsaw. In 2005-2007 he was Minister of Economy. From December 2011 to December 2013 he was Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Environment and the Main Geologist in Poland. He teaches at Uczelnia Lazarskiego and Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie.

Piotr Sprzaczak Mr. Piotr Sprzaczak has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since June 28, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company from June 28, 2016. He is Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He graduated from Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie and Krajowa Szkola Administracji Publicznej. He began his professional career in 2011 at the Oil and Gas Department of the Ministry of Economy, and then the Ministry of Energy. He is currently Head of the Infrastructure Department at the Ministry of Energy. His main professional focus is on matters related to security of natural gas supplies to Poland.

Michal Pietrzyk Mr. Michal Pietrzyk has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance at Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNiG S.A.) since December 31, 2016. He graduated from Akademia Ekonomiczna w Krakowie from the Finance and Banking department, completed post-graduate studies in law for managers at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego and became Chartered Financial Analyst in 2009. He has been working with Grupa Kapitalowa PGNiG S.A. since 2003, first as Head of Treasury of PGNiG S.A., and between 2006 and 2016, as Deputy Director of the Financial Department. In February 2016 he became Director of the Financial Department. He has also been General Manager of PGNiG Finance AB since 2011 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PGNiG Obrót Detaliczny Sp. z o.o. since December 2014.

Radoslaw Bartosik Mr. Radoslaw Bartosik has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Operations at Polish Oil & Gas Company (PGNiG S.A.) since December 31, 2016. He graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza w Krakowie, from the department of Drilling, Oil and Gas. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree and did a number of post-graduate studies in areas such as business management, marketing and energy sector. He started his professional work in a branch office of the Company in 1997. In 2006, he became Director for Financial and Trade affairs. Three years later he started working as Deputy Branch Director in PGNiG S.A., Oddzial Operator Systemu Magazynowania (currently Gas Storage Poland sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of PGNiG S.A). Until the end of 2016, he has been employed as Deputy Director for Financial Affair at Polska Spolka Gazownictwa, Warsaw Branch.

Lukasz Kroplewski Mr. Lukasz Kroplewski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Development at Polish Oil & Gas Company since February 11, 2016. He holds MA degrees in law and in administration. He has gained professional experience working in public administration - at the Tax Office, the Self-Government Board of Appeals, and the Chancellery of the Prime Minister. He has been Member of the Self-Government Board of Appeals since 2009. From 2014 to 2015, Mr. Kroplewski worked as a legal and business consultant. He was also a lecturer at Politechnika Koszalinska. Mr. Kroplewski is one of the founders of the Mediation Centre at the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs in Koszalin, where he works as a business mediator.

Maciej Wozniak Mr. Maciej Wozniak has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Trade at Polish Oil & Gas Company since February 11, 2016. He graduated with Masters degree in Economics from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie. Moreover, he is a graduate of Krajowa Szkola Administracji Publicznej and completed postgraduate studies at Politechnika Warszawska, From 2003 to 2008 he worked in the Ministry of Finance and in the Ministry of Economy. From 2008 to 2010 he was the main adviser for the Energy Security to the Prime Minister. From 2011 until 2013, he was an advisor to the Minister of the Environment and the Chief National Geologist. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Operator Logistyczny Paliw Plynnych and Wielkopolska Spolka Gazownicza as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wojewodzki Fundusz Ochrony Srodowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej w Warszawie.

Magdalena Zegarska Ms. Magdalena Zegarska has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company (Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA) since March 6, 2017. She was Secretary of the Supervisory Board at Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA from May 15, 2014 until March 5, 2017. She was Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. She joined the Company in 1998 and she has served as Secretary of Employee Council of second term. She holds a Mining Engineer Degree of First Level. She graduated from Prywatna Wyzsza Szkola Ochrony Srodowiska w Radomiu with Engineer’s degree in Health and Safety at Work. She also studied at Wyzsza Szkola Zarzadzania i Marketingu Stowarzyszenia Inicjatyw Gospodarczych w Warszawie.

Slawomir Borowiec Mr. Slawomir Borowiec has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since March 6, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 15, 2014. In 1992 he began his career at Zielonogorski Zaklad Gornictwa Nafty i Gazu and is currently employed as the Manager at Osrodek Kopaln Drezdenko. In 2010 he received the degree of Mining: Mining Director of Second Level and in 2002 he passed the exam for members of supervisory boards. He graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza w Krakowie. He completed also Panstwowa Szkola Zawodowa w Gorzowie Wielkopolskim, Instytut Zarzadzania i Finansow in Management and gradauted in Marketing and Accounting at Politechnika Koszalinska.

Piotr Broda Mr. Piotr Broda has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since June 28, 2017. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa, Faculty of Foreign Trade and completed Executive MBA studies at University of Minnesota. He started his career in 1991 at Bank Austria Creditanstalt S.A. Warszawa, where he served as Deputy Director of the Treasury Department (1995-1998) and later Director of the Treasury Department (1998-2000). In November 2000 he was appointed Manager of the Investment Team at Allianz S.A. In 2002 he became Deputy Director of the Financial Investment Office at PZU S.A. He was Vice Chairman of the Management Board of PZU Asset Management S.A. (2008-2011) and PZU TFI S.A. (2009-2013). Since October 2013 he has been Member of the Management Board of TFI BGK S.A. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of PZU Asset Management S.A., PZU NFI Management S.A., Lentex S.A. and Jago S.A.

Andrzej Gonet Mr. Andrzej Gonet has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since December 29, 2015. He graduated from Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza in 1975, and obtained doctorate degree at the same university in 1980. He serves at Professor at Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of ZUN Sp. z o. o. and PNiG Sp z o. o. w Krakowie.

Mieczyslaw Kawecki Mr. Mieczyslaw Kawecki has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since June 28, 2017. He served as Secretary of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company until May 15, 2014. He started his professional career in 1976 at the Sanok Upstream Unit. In 1984, he was appointed Manager of the newly developed crude oil and natural gas deposit Lublin. In 1986, he moved to the oil field in Wielopole, where he managed operations. Since 1991, he has directed the Underground Gas Storage in Strachocina. In the period 1990-1992, he was Member of the Employee Board of the Sanok Upstream Company, and delegate to the General Delegates’ Assembly of PGNiG Warsaw. From 1994 until the company’s transformation into a stock company, he was Member of PGNiG Warsaw’s Employee Board. Until 1998, Mr. Kawecki was Member of a consulting group at PGNiG. Since May 2005, he has been Member of the Trade Unions’ Coordinating Commission. He is a graduate of Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza w Krakowie with Masters of Engineering degree in Drilling Exploration, received in 1983. In 1998, he completed postgraduate studies in Underground Gas Storage and in 2003 he finished in Environmental Protection in Economy at Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza w Krakowie.

Stanislaw Sieradzki Mr. Stanislaw Sieradzki has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Polish Oil & Gas Company since June 28, 2017. He graduated in Geology from Uniwersytet Wroclawski and completed postgraduate studies in Engineering at Akademia Gorniczo-Hutnicza im. Stanislawa Staszica w Krakowie. He joined the Company in 1986.