Sean Melnick Mr. Sean Alan Melnick, BCom (Hons) (Wits) CFA, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Company. Sean is a founder and currently Non-Executive Chairman of Peregrine Holdings Limited. He is also Chairman of Stenham Limited, Peregrine’s international subsidiary. Sean has been primarily responsible for and integrally involved in the Peregrine Group’s expansion strategy from inception. Sean began his career at Liberty Asset Management in 1992, where he headed up the Group’s derivatives desk and was a Senior Portfolio Manager before joining the derivative trading and structuring desk at Investec Bank Limited in 1995. Sean left Investec Bank in 1996 to co-found Peregrine, took on the role of Group Chief Executive Officer in 1997 and led the Group to its successful listing on the JSE in June 1998. Sean has spent a cumulative 11 years in the position of Peregrine Group Chief Executive Officer, and a further eight years as either Deputy Chairman or Chairman.

Robert Katz Mr. Robert Eric Katz, MCom (cum laude) (RAU) CA(SA), serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Peregrine Holdings Limited., since March 1, 2010. Rob served articles at Ernst & Young after which he served as Group Financial Director of Educor Limited. He then joined Standard Bank and was employed in various senior executive positions including Global Chief Financial Officer for Personal and Business Banking, Managing Director of the wealth division and Managing Director of Home Loans. Rob was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Peregrine with effect from 1 March 2010.

Mandy Yachad Mr. Mandy Yachad, BCom LLB (Wits), serves as Executive Director of Peregrine Holdings Limited, since November 2, 2010. Prior to joining the Peregrine Group on 1 October 1999, Mandy practised at Werksmans Attorneys for 14,5 years, the last nine years as a partner in the commercial department. After being an invitee to Board meetings since February 2003, he was appointed as an Executive Director to the Board in November 2010. Mandy’s responsibilities include Head of Internal Corporate Finance and general legal functions within the Peregrine Group and he is also the designated representative of the Company Secretary.

Leonard Harris Adv. Leonard Neal Harris, SC, BCom LLB (Wits) MBA (Wits), serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Company. Leonard is the Lead Independent Non- Executive Director of Peregrine Holdings and is currently in practice as a Senior Counsel at the Johannesburg Bar. Prior to commencing practice as an advocate, from 1988 to 1991 he was employed by Johannesburg Consolidated Investment Company Limited in its Platinum Division (now incorporated into Anglo American Platinum Corporation Limited) where he was involved in the financial and legal structuring and implementation of international operations. Leonard was appointed to the Peregrine Board in 2001 as a Non-Executive Director and has served as the Group’s Non- Executive Chairman from 2009 until 31 March 2014.

Pauline Goetsch Ms. Pauline Goetsch, BCom BAcc (Wits) CA(SA) Dip Banking Law (RAU) CFA, serves as Non-Executive Director of Peregrine Holdings Limited. since February 28, 2010. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Pauline joined the Risk Management division of Investec Merchant Bank Limited in 1995, where she was responsible for the evaluation of operations and price risk. She joined Peregrine in July 1997 and served as Group Financial Director from 2001 to February 2010. Pauline remained as a Non-Executive Director on the Peregrine Board following her resignation. Pauline was a member of the management team responsible for the establishment of ApexHi UK Limited, the Investment Advisor to the ApexHi Property Fund Limited, a UK real estate investment trust (REIT) which listed on the Channel Islands Stock Exchange in August 2011. She served as the Managing Director of ApexHi from its establishment until the sale of the company in October 2014. During that time Pauline was involved, as promoter, in the establishment and listing of GoGlobal Properties Limited (‘GoGlobal’) and served as the Financial Director of GoGlobal from its establishment until April 2014.

Bernard Beaver Mr. Bernard Clive Beaver, CTA (Wits) CA(SA) Dip Banking Law (RAU), serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Peregrine Holdings Limited., since January 3, 2005. After qualifying at Whiteley Bros (a predecessor firm to Deloitte & Touche), Clive spent a brief period in industry, some time with the Industrial Development Corporation and then with a merchant bank, prior to becoming a Partner at Deloitte & Touche in 1980. During his 25 years as a partner he served a wide range of clients including, since 1993, the financial services sector, during which time he was fully involved in servicing banks (merchant and retail), securities traders, short-term insurers and unit trusts. He chaired SAICA’s Stockbrokers Interest Group for several years, was a member of SAICA’s Short Term Insurance Interest Group and SAICA’s Banking Interest Group. He has also undertaken special investigations on behalf of the SA Reserve Bank and the JSE. Clive retired as a Senior Partner of Deloitte & Touche’s Financial Services Team on 31 December 2004 and remains a member of SAICA and the Institute of Directors. Clive was appointed to the Peregrine Board on 3 January 2005.

Stefaan Sithole Mr. Stefaan Sithole, BCom (Wits), BAcc (Wits), CA (SA), Diploma in Business Management (University of Natal), CIA, has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Peregrine Holdings Limited., effective October 2013. In 1991 Stefaan qualified as a Chartered Accountant after serving articles with Deloitte Haskins and Sells. He then joined Anglo American Corporation as an Internal Auditor for the period of three years. Recruited by SAB Beer Division for an executive financial position, Stefaan served as a Financial Manager at the Rosslyn Brewery from 1992 to 1994. In 1995, he became a Partner in a multi-national auditing firm, which was renamed Fisher Hoffman Sithole. In 2001 he became a Partner at Sithole Incorporated and since 2002 he has been the Managing Partner of both Sithole Incorporated and Sithole SS Group. Stefaan continues to serve, as chairman and member of numerous private and public sector Audit Committees as well as trustee to various entities. His relationship with Peregrine commenced in November 2006 when he became trustee of Peregrine’s three empowerment trusts and was later appointed to the Board of Nala Empowerment Investment Company (‘Nala’) and Peregrine SA Holdings, positions from which he resigned when he was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Peregrine Holdings in October 2013.