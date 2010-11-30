Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)
PGSN.PR on Prague Stock Exchange
870.00CZK
5:31pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Marek Modecki
|56
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Frantisek Rezac
|39
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Marian Rasik
|41
|2010
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Frantisek Klaska
|56
|2006
|Technical Director, Executive Director
|
Jan Sykora
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Marek Modecki
|Mr. Marek Modecki has served as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Pegas Nonwovens SA since November 30, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Company's Remuneration Committee. He served as the Company's Non-Executive Director from April 8, 2008 until November 30, 2010. He is Senior Banker and Member of the Supervisory Board of Concordia Espirito Santo Investment Ltd in Poland, responsible for mergers and acquisitions and private banking. He served as Supervisory Board Member of Concordia Espirito Santo Investment Ltd., Supervisory Board Member of Prokom Software SA and Supervisory Board Member of Metalexport SA. His other responsibilities include Managing Partners of Concordia Ltd and Member of the Board of Empik Media & Fashion SA from June 2012, among others. He graduated from Uniwersytet Warszawski (Warsaw University) with a Masters degree in Law. He also studied International Law at the Max-Planck-Gesellschaft in Hamburg and Law at the University in Hamburg.
|
Frantisek Rezac
|Mr. Frantisek Rezac has served as Executive Director of Pegas Nonwovens SA since November 2006, and as Chief Executive Officer of the Company since October 7, 2008. Before October 7, 2008, he served as Commercial Director of the Company. He joined the Company in 1996. He was promoted to the position of Commercial Director of Pegas Nonwovens s.r.o. in 2004, after having worked as Human Resources Director and Legal Counsel. He graduated in Law from Masarykova Univerzita in Brno.
|
Marian Rasik
|Mr. Marian Rasik has served as Financial Director and Executive Director of Pegas Nonwovens SA since March 1, 2010. In December 2009, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Pegas Nonwovens s.r.o. Prior to joining PEGAS, he worked as Director at a financial advisory firm Corpin Partners. Between 2003 and 2005, he was Chief Financial Officer at Vitkovice Strojirenstvi a.s. In the past, he also worked with VUB Bank in the Prague branch, ABN AMRO and he started his professional career as Auditor with Coopers & Lybrand. He graduated from the Economics Faculty of Technicka univerzita Ostrava (Technical University in Ostrava).
|
Frantisek Klaska
|Mr. Frantisek Klaska has served as Technical Director and Executive Director of Pegas Nonwovens SA since November 2006. He has been with the Company since 1991, having previously worked for five years in Zbrojovka Brno, a diversified engineering company. He has also served as Technical and Development Director of Pegas Nonwovens s.r.o. since 2001. He graduated from Ceske vysoke uceni technicke v Praze (Czech Technical University).
|
Jan Sykora
|Mr. Jan Sykora has served as Non-Executive Director at Pegas Nonwovens SA since May 7, 2012. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Sykora is currently serving as Chairman of Wood & Company which he joined in 1994. He also serves on various boards of both public and not for profit companies (Prague Stock Exchange, International School of Prague, Amrest and Young Presidents Organization) He obtained his Masters of Business Administration Degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
