Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)
PHTM.L on London Stock Exchange
169.25GBp
4:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.25 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
169.00
Open
170.25
Day's High
170.25
Day's Low
169.25
Volume
37,598
Avg. Vol
381,487
52-wk High
177.75
52-wk Low
137.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Lewis
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Serge Crasnianski
|2010
|Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gabriel Pirona
|2015
|Finance Director
|
Del Mansi
|2013
|General Counsel, Secretary
|
Yitzhak Apeloig
|56
|2012
|Non-Executive Director
|
Francoise Coutaz-Replan
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Jean-Marcel Denis
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Emmanuel Olympitis
|2012
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Neville Harris
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
John Lewis
|Mr. John H. J. Lewis, OBE., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Photo-Me International PLC., since May 17, 2010. He Joined the Board in July 2008 and appointed Chairman in May 2010. Chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees. Currently a consultant to Messrs Eversheds and a Director of AIM market company, Prime People plc as well as various private companies. Previously a practising solicitor and partner in Lewis Lewis and Co which became part of Eversheds after a series of mergers. Also previously served as Chairman of Cliveden Plc and Principal Hotels plc and as Vice Chairman of John D Wood & Co plc and Pubmaster Group Ltd.
|
Serge Crasnianski
|Mr. Serge Crasnianski is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Photo-Me International plc. He was appointed to the Board in May 2009. Previously served on the Board from 1990 to 2007; until 1994 as a Non-executive Director, from 1994 as an Executive Director and as Chief Executive Officer from 1998 to 2007. Founded KIS in 1963
|
Gabriel Pirona
|Mr. Gabriel Pirona has been appointed as Interim Finance Director of the Company, with effect from August 27th, 2015. Although he will not join the Board at this time.
|
Del Mansi
|Mr. Del Mansi is Company Secretary of Photo - Me International PLC. He Joined the Group in 2006. A qualified solicitor. Served as interim Company Secretary from April to July 2008. Appointed Group General Counsel in 2009, a role retained upon being appointed Company Secretary on 10 May 2013.
|
Yitzhak Apeloig
|Mr. Yitzhak Apeloig is Non-Executive Director of Photo-Me International plc., since March 8, 2012. He was appointed to the Board in March 2012. A qualified accountant and Managing Partner of ATE Technology Equipment B.V., a private equity firm active mainly in Israel. Chairman of Leader Holdings and Investments Ltd and Polar Communications Ltd and Director of Leader Capital Markets Ltd (all quoted on the Israeli Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). Chairman or Director of a number of other private companies. Previously Executive Chairman of Telit Communications plc, having led its flotation on the London AIM market in 2005.
|
Francoise Coutaz-Replan
|Ms. Francoise Coutaz-Replan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Photo-Me International PLC., with effect from August 27th, 2015. She was appointed to the Board in September 2009. Joined KIS in 1991. Appointed Finance Director of Photo Me France and KIS in November 2007.
|
Jean-Marcel Denis
|Mr. Jean-Marcel Denis is Non-Executive Independent Director of Photo-Me International plc., since March 1, 2012. He was Appointed to the Board in March 2012. Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Founded his own auditing firm in 1970 in Paris; Auditeurs & Conseils Associes (ACA) and sold his interest in ACA in 2005. Subsequently a consultant in Finance & Conseils Associes, which specialises in business valuations.
|
Emmanuel Olympitis
|Mr. Emmanuel J. Olympitis is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Photo-Me International plc., since March 1, 2012. Appointed to the Board in December 2009. Senior Independent Non-executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination and Audit Committees. Previous directorships include China Cablecom Holdings Limited (NASDAQ), Canoel International Energy Limited (Canada), Matica plc, Secure Fortress plc, Bulgarian Land Development plc, Norman 95 plc, Pacific Media plc (Executive Chairman) and Bella Media plc (Chairman). Early career in merchant banking and financial services, including as Executive Director of Bankers Trust International Ltd, Group Chief Executive of Aitken Hume International plc and Executive Chairman of Johnson & Higgins Ltd.
|
Neville Harris
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
John Lewis
|120,000
|
Serge Crasnianski
|1,031,630
|
Gabriel Pirona
|--
|
Del Mansi
|--
|
Yitzhak Apeloig
|--
|
Francoise Coutaz-Replan
|549,358
|
Jean-Marcel Denis
|--
|
Emmanuel Olympitis
|--
|
Neville Harris
|--
As Of 30 Apr 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
John Lewis
|0
|0
|
Serge Crasnianski
|0
|0
|
Gabriel Pirona
|0
|0
|
Del Mansi
|0
|0
|
Yitzhak Apeloig
|0
|0
|
Francoise Coutaz-Replan
|0
|0
|
Jean-Marcel Denis
|0
|0
|
Emmanuel Olympitis
|0
|0
|
Neville Harris
|0
|0