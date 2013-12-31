Name Description

Jorge Bernhard Mr. Jorge Bernhard is Chairman of the Board of Polris of Infrastructure Inc. Mr. Bernhard is a consultant providing services relating to metals trading and risk management. He has sold and traded non-ferrous metals for more than 25 years. He also has substantial experience in developing large scale mining projects in various parts of the world, including jurisdictions similar to Nicaragua, and is fluent in Spanish. In 1992, Mr. Bernhard formed a joint venture with Western Mining Corporation of Australia (“WMC”), serving as partner and Chief Executive Officer responsible for selling all of WMC’s nickel and intermediate production worldwide. Mr. Bernhard remained with that business until 2006. Following consistent profitability gains in WMC’s nickel and intermediate product portfolios, the partnership was expanded to give Mr. Bernhard responsibility for the sale of uranium, copper and cobalt. Mr. Bernhard also pioneered a successful cobalt price discovery mechanism, which helped define and give clarity to cobalt metal pricing worldwide. Mr. Bernhard began his career as a junior trader at British Metals Corporation and was rapidly promoted. In 1987, Mr. Bernhard launched Sherritt Metals Marketing, a nickel marketing and trading company created in partnership with Sherritt Gordon Inc. Mr. Bernhard was a partner in the joint venture and also served as its Chief Executive Office. Mr. Bernhard served as a director of Dacha Strategic Metals Inc., a then TSX Venture Exchange listed issuer, from November 2012 to September 2014.

Marc Murnaghan Mr. Marc Murnaghan is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Board of Infrastructure Inc. Mr. Murnaghan is a partner of Harrington Global Inc., a Toronto-based merchant bank focused on providing development capital to growth companies. Mr. Murnaghan has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking business and prior to joining Harrington Global Inc. in September 2014, he was Co-Head of the Investment Banking group at Cormark Securities Inc. Prior to his role as Co-Head of Investment Banking, Mr. Murnaghan ran the Power and Alternative Energy group where he helped raise equity capital for companies in the sector in areas such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, biomass, power electronics, battery technologies and fuel cells. Over his career, Mr. Murnaghan has also acted as advisor to companies on strategic transactions, including corporate sales, asset sales and strategic investments. Mr. Murnaghan is Chairman of Catapult Environmental Inc., a Calgary based company focused on water remediation and disposal. In addition, he currently occupies the role of Chair of the Board of Directors at Autism Speaks Canada, the leading autism science and advocacy organization in Canada.

Shane Downey Mr. Shane Downey, CPA, CA,, is Chief Financial Officer of Polaris Infrastructure Inc. In his new role, Mr. Downey will be taking over for Ashlee Carter, who has transitioned to a consultancy role for the company. Mr. Downey was most recently managing director with Bank of Montreal, corporate finance, where he provided strategic guidance and a full range of debt product solutions to corporate and private equity clients. A chartered professional accountant (CPA)/chartered accountant (CA), Mr. Downey has worked in both Toronto and London, United Kingdom, with KPMG, as well as with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Toronto, providing financial and accounting diligence services in the context of proposed mergers and acquisition activity. Mr. Downey is a graduate from Cornell University, Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management, in Ithaca, N.Y.

Steven Scott Mr. Steven B. Scott serves as Corporate Secretary, Director - Investor Relations of Polris of Infrastructure Inc. Mr. Scott has served as Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary since 2010, and has been with the Company since 2009. From 2007 to 2009, Mr. Scott was with NV Energy where he worked both in taxation and financial reporting.

Tom Ogryzlo Mr. Tom Ogryzlo is Director of the Company. He has over fifty years of experience with mining, energy and industrial projects, with responsibility for all aspects of development, financing, engineering, construction and operations. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec and speaks Spanish, Portuguese and French. Mr. Ogryzlo has served as a Director of more than 20 public companies including: Franco Nevada Mining Corp., Vista Gold, Aura Minerals, Birim Goldfields, Tiomin Resources and Atlas Corp.

Jaime Guillen Mr. Jaime Guillen is Independent Director of the Board of Polris of Infrastructure Inc. Mr, Guillen is the Managing Partner at Faros Infrastructure Partners LLC, an investment firm with offices in United Kingdom and United States. He has over 25 years of experience in the development, investment, financing, management and divestiture of energy and infrastructure projects. His experience ranges across Europe, North & Latin America, Middle East, and Asia and includes significant dealings with investors, developers, governments and industry players. Mr. Guillen previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Partners, an investment joint venture between Singapore Changi Airport and Bechtel, a United States engineering company. He also previously served as the Managing Director of Bechtel Enterprises in Latin America, President of Bechtel Enterprises in Brazil and Director of Bechtel Enterprises of Mexico – responsible for developing, investing in, and managing infrastructure investments. Mr. Guillen earned a BS in Nuclear Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from Stanford University.