Name Description

David Penaloza Alanis Mr. David Penaloza Alanis serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2013. He has held CEO post since 2001. Before joining the Company, he worked for Societe Generale, GBM and Serfin. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Anahuac and a postgraduate degree in Administration from the Harvard University.

Carlos Cesarman Kolteniuk Mr. Carlos Cesarman Kolteniuk serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been Member of the Company's Board for a period of ten years and has held the CFO post since 2002. He is Member of the Company's Corporate Practices Committee. In the past, he worked at Industrias Campos Hermanos. In addition, he is Founder of Inovamed. Currently, he acts as Professor at Universidad Iberoamericana in the department of Business Administration and Economics. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Anahuac.

Luis Fernando Valle Alvarez Mr. Luis Fernando Valle Alvarez serves as Finance Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. In the past, he worked at Grupo Tribasa, Aeropuertos del Sureste and Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico. He has 18 years of experience in the promotion, evaluation and financing of infrastructure projects. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Manuel Perez del Toro Rivera Torres Mr. Manuel Perez del Toro Rivera Torres serves as Chief Operating Officer of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. In the past, he acted as Director of New Projects of Consorcio ARA. In addition, he was Founder of Telered and Casacom. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Francisco Hugo Cajiga Castillo Mr. Francisco Hugo Cajiga Castillo serves as Director of Legal Affairs of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. In the past, he acted as Director of Legal Affairs of Grupo GOMO and Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of Grupo Bursatil Mexicano Casa de Bolsa. He has served also as Professor of Law at Universidad Iberoamericana and of Stock Finance at Escuela Bancaria y Comercial. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law and holds a postgraduate degree in Tax Law, both from Escuela Libre de Derecho.

Gabriel Cardenas Cornish Mr. Gabriel Cardenas Cornish serves as Director of New Projects of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. Previously, he acted as Vice President of CFC for a period of 15 years, as well as he was Chief Financial Officer of IMPSAT. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration and a specialization degree in Finance Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Ricardo Jorge Casares Zavala Mr. Ricardo Jorge Casares Zavala serves as Managing Director of Construction of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1999. He joined the Company in 1997 and has more than 30 years of experience in the development, control and administration of construction projects. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering and a postgraduate degree in Land and Road from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. In addition, he has a certificate as a Project Management Professional from the Project Management Institute in Pennsylvania.

Miguel Angel Gomez Guzman Mr. Miguel Angel Gomez Guzman serves as Director Altipac Plant of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined the Company in 1994 as Director of Works Control and was appointed to his current post in 2007. He graduated in Electromechanical Engineering from Escuela Superior de Ingenieria Mecanica y Electrica at Instituto Politecnico Nacional.

Salvador Sanchez Garza Mr. Salvador Sanchez Garza serves as Director of IPM of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. Between 1994 and 1998, he was Director of API Altamira, and from 1993 to 1994, worked at Aduana de Altamira. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Moises Ruben Kolteniuk Toyber Mr. Moises Ruben Kolteniuk Toyber serves as Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he also worked in the mining sector, within the Federal Government, as well as he has been Advisor of the mining area. Additionally, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Aeropuertos del Sureste. He holds a degree in Electromechanical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Masters degree in Operations Research from the University of California at Berkeley.

Adriana Graciela Penaloza Alanis Ms. Adriana Graciela Penaloza Alanis serves as Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. She has also worked at Coordinacion Aplicada SA in the area of purchases, human resources, marketing management and international public relations. She holds a Bachelors degree in Graphics Design from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in History of Art from Universidad Anahuac.

Frantz Joseph Guns Devos Mr. Frantz Joseph Guns Devos serves as Independent Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. He has also worked at Aeropuertos del Sureste, Infraestructura Portuaria Mexicana and Ferrocarriles del Sureste. He has also been Consultant in the areas of project management, strategic planning and corporate government. He holds a Bachelors degree in Applied Economics from Universitaire Faculteiten Sint-Ignatius Antwerp (UFSIA).

Luis Hoyo Garcia Mr. Luis Hoyo Garcia serves as Independent Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Chairman of the Corporate Practices Committee. He has also been Chief Executive Officer of Agencia Aduanal Luis Hoyo and Chairman of Association of Duty Agents in Lazaro Cardenas, Michoacan. He graduated in Public Accounting from Universidad Anahuac.

Ramiro Perez Abuin Mr. Ramiro Perez Abuin serves as Independent Director of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He acted as Consultant and Auditor for Deloitte Touche & Tomatsu and Arthur Andersen. In addition, he is Founder of Marynolo and has served as Chief Executive Officer of Distribucion y Servicios Logisticos SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree in High Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).