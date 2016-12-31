Name Description

James Pantelidis Mr. James Pantelidis is Independent Chairman of the Board of Parkland Fuel Corp. Mr. Pantelidis has over 30 years of experience in the petroleum industry. Mr. Pantelidis has been chairman and director of EnerCare Inc. since 2002, and currently sits as a director and member of the Audit Committee of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. From 2002 to 2006 Mr. Pantelidis was on the Board of FisherCast Global Corporation and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Pantelidis also previously served on the board of Rona Inc. (Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and member of the Development Committee), Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (Chairman of the Investment Committee and member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee), Equinox Minerals Limited (Chairman of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and member of the Audit Committee). Mr. Pantelidis has a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from McGill University. Mr. Pantelidis has served on the Board of Directors since September 7, 1999 and he is Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee. He also serves as Chair of the Supply and Business Development Advisory Committee. As a member of Parkland’s Audit Committee, Mr. Pantelidis is considered financially literate.

Robert Espey Mr. Robert B. Espey is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Parkland Fuel Corp. Mr. Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parkland, joined the Corporation in November, 2008 as Vice President Retail Markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Espey has held a variety of senior management roles across a diverse group of industry sectors including manufacturing, international consulting, and the Canadian military. Prior to joining Parkland, Mr. Espey spent three years with FisherCast Global Corporation (4)where he was the Executive Vice President in charge of worldwide sales and marketing and operations, and was ultimately promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Espey spent a total of six years in London, England primarily with Computer Sciences Corporation, was a partner with What If Impact, a London based innovation consultancy, and spent four years in the Canadian Navy as a commissioned officer. Mr. Espey sits on the board of directors of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited Mr. Espey holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from Royal Military College and his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Michael McMillan Mr. Michael S. H. McMillan is Chief Financial Officer of Parkland Fuel Corp., since 11 February 2015. He served as Vice President and Treasurer of Parkland from December 2011 to February 2015. Director, Business Development of Parkland from June 2011 to December 2011. Controller, Retail Markets, Parkland, December 2009 to June 2011. Vice President, Professional Services, for a private consulting firm prior thereto.

Pierre Magnan Mr. Pierre P.G. Magnan is Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company., since December 17, 2015. He was Independent Counsel from April 2014 to December 2015 and Principal of Deer Grove Inc., a private investment company. Partner at Gowling Lafleur Henderson LLP from February 2009 – March 2014. Prior to 2009, Partner at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP.

Melody Appelman Ms. Melody Appelman is Vice President - People and Culture of the Company. Prior to joining Parkland, Ms. Appelman had a distinguished 20 year career in the Canadian retail sector, having spent 12 of those years with the Forzani Group and later with Canadian Tire which included direct experience with virtually every aspect of human resources. Under Ms. Appelman’s leadership as the Vice President, Human Resources, FGL Sports and Mark’s, she lead significant cultural initiatives that were key to driving employee engagement, brought innovation and clearly articulated the HR strategy and its connection to the business. Ms. Appelman holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Natal.

C. Peter Kilty Mr. C. Peter Kilty is a Vice President - Operations, Retail and Commercial Fuels of the Company. He has been Vice President, Retail of Parkland since April 2012. He serves as Senior Vice President, Dealer Relations, Canadian Tire Corporation from July 2006 to April 2012. President, Canadian Tire Petroleum from November 2000 to June 2006.

Darren Smart Mr. Darren Smart is Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company., since September 2015. He was Director Corporate Development of Parkland from August 2014 to September 2015. Portfolio Manager, Teachers’ Private Capital from June 2005 to July 2014.

David Wade Mr. David Wade is Vice President - Supply and Trading of the Company. He was President, Air BP, Canada LLC and Vice President, BP Air, Americas from 2008 to August 2016.

Ian White Mr. Ian White is a Vice President - Strategic Marketing of the Company. Mr. White was appointed as Vice President, Strategic Marketing in February 2017. He first joined Parkland in 2014 as Director, Pioneer Energy to lead the operations and integration of the business to Parkland. Prior to joining Parkland, Mr. White worked for Dollar Financial Group where he was the head of its Canadian subsidiary, National Money Mart Company. Prior to this, Mr. White spent 18 years at Canadian Tire including roles as Vice President of PartSource and Divisional Vice-President of Operations and Business Development in the Petroleum division where he had operating oversight of Canadian Tire's national portfolio of retail gasoline locations. Mr. White is actively involved in the retail gasoline and convenience store industry where he serves as Chair of the Canadian Convenience Stores Association. Mr. White holds a Bachelor of Arts from York University.

Steven Richardson Mr. Steven P. Richardson serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Richardson spent the majority of his career in financial roles in Canada's retail, financial services, and oil and gas sectors. He retired in 2009 as chief financial officer at Hudson's Bay Company, where he led the financial team, and, prior to this role, held various senior financial positions with the company. Before his time with the Hudson's Bay, Mr. Richardson held senior executive positions with financial services companies, including Wells Fargo Financial Canada, Associates Financial Services of Canada and Beneficial Canada. Mr. Richardson began his career at Imperial Oil Ltd., with various positions in the corporate finance and controller's departments. More recently, he served as an independent director of Rona Inc. until May, 2016, has been an independent director of Sterling Shoes Income Fund until January, 2013, and served as director of Easyhome Ltd. until December, 2011. Mr. Richardson holds a certified management accountant designation, is a graduate of the University of Toronto (economics and commerce) and completed the senior executive leadership program at Columbia University. He is also a graduate of the Rotman School of Management, director's education program, and holds the ICDD designation.

David Spencer Mr. David A. Spencer is a Director of Parkland Fuel Corp. Mr. Spencer is a Partner with Bennett Jones LLP in Calgary where he specializes in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. He has been a director since 2002 and is a member of Parkland's Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee.

John Bechtold Mr. John F. Bechtold is Independent Director of Parkland Fuel Corp. Mr. Bechtold has over 40 years of experience in the North American petroleum industry including management roles at Gulf Oil Corporation, Gulf Canada and Petro-Canada. During his career he held senior leadership positions in the upstream, mid-stream and downstream segments of the business including 15 years in crude oil and refined product supply and four years in the propane business as President of ICG. He is currently a director of Parex Resources Inc. (member of Finance and Audit Committee and Chair of the Reserves and Operations Committee). Past board positions include being a member of each of the Industry Advisory Board to the IEA, the Canadian Energy Research Institute Board, the Canadian Propane Gas Association Board, the British Columbia Oil and Gas Commission and Petro Andina Resources Inc. He holds BSC (honours) degree in Chemical Engineering from Manchester University and a MSC Petroleum Reservoir Engineering degree from the University of London. Mr. Bechtold has served on the Board of Directors since August 10, 2006 and is a member of the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee and the Supply and Business Development Advisory Committee.

Lisa Colnett Ms. Lisa J. Colnett is an Independent Director of Parkland Fuel Corp. Ms. Colnett’s principal occupation is a corporate director. From 2008 to 2013, Ms. Colnett was the Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services for Kinross Gold Corporation, in which capacity she was responsible for Global Human Resources, Information Technology and Security. Prior to that, Ms. Colnett held several senior executive positions at Celestica Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of electronics manufacturing services. She was one of the founding executives when Celestica was spun off from IBM Canada in 1996. From 2004 to 2007 she held the position of Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Celestica. She also held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer and prior to that was the President of the Memory Division. Ms. Colnett was employed by IBM Canada from 1981 to 1996. Ms. Colnett sits on the board of directors for each of Detour Gold Corporation (Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and member of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee) and Parex Resources Inc. (Member of Corporate Governance and Human Resources and Operations and Reserves Committees). Ms. Colnett obtained her Honours B.A. from Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Colnett completed her certification with the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013 Ms. Colnett has served on the Board of Directors since May 4, 2014 and serves as Chair of the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee.

Timothy Hogarth Mr. Timothy W. Hogarth is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hogarth has over 30 years of leadership experience in the petroleum industry. He is the President & CEO of The Pioneer Group Inc. and previously served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Energy until it was acquired by Parkland on June 25, 2015 (the “Pioneer Acquisition”) upon which Mr. Hogarth joined the Parkland board. Mr. Hogarth serves on the board of various private corporations and non-profit organizations such as Canada Company, Conference of Defence Associations Institute, MerryGoRound Children’s Foundation, Prince’s Charities Canada (Operation Entrepreneur), and the Burlington Community Foundation. Mr. Hogarth was a former Chair of Young Presidents Organization (Toronto Chapter) and a former Vice Chair of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. In 2013, Mr. Hogarth was appointed Patron of St. John Ambulance (Hamilton). Mr. Hogarth was educated at Bishops University (BBA) and the Harvard Graduate School of Business (PMD program). Mr. Hogarth is a member of the Supply and Business Development Advisory Committee and Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee.

Domenic Pilla Mr. Domenic Pilla is Independent Director of Parkland Fuel Corporation., since 5 January 2015. Mr. Pilla is the Chief Executive Officer of McKesson Canada. He previously served as the President of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation, a subsidiary of Loblaw Companies Limited, and served as a Director of Loblaw Companies Limited from April 1, 2014 until his retirement in January 9, 2015. Mr. Pilla served as Chief Executive Officer and sat on the Board of Directors of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation from November 1, 2011 until March 31, 2014 when Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation was purchased by Loblaw Companies Limited. He also previously sat on the board of Domtar Corporation (member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee). Mr. Pilla brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the health care and retailing sectors to the Corporation. Prior to his current roles, from January 2001 to October 2011, Mr. Pilla led McKesson Canada (a wholly-owned subsidiary of McKesson Corporation), serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, before being appointed President in January 2007. Mr. Pilla has also served as President of Canadian Operations of RNG Group Inc., a privately owned Toronto-based company. As well, during an18-year tenure with Petro-Canada, Mr. Pilla held a number of senior positions in distribution, sales, and retail, including Vice President of the Central Region. Mr. Pilla graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Chemical Engineering. As a member of Parkland’s Audit Committee, Mr. Pilla is considered financially literate. Mr. Pilla is also a member of the Supply and Business Development Advisory Committee.