Angelina Sarota Ms. Angelina Anna Sarota has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at PKN ORLEN SA since June 27, 2013. Prior to this, she was Secretary of the Supervisory Board of the Company from July 20, 2010. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from June 13, 2008. She is Member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Strategy and Development Committee as well as Chairman of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee at the Company. She previously held the post of the Company's Secretary of the Supervisory Board from June 13, 2010 to June 25, 2010. Ms. Sarota worked in the government from 2001 to 2003 as the Minister's Advisor in the Ministry of Science and Informatization. From 2003 to 2005 she was Deputy Director in the department of Strategy and Science development and in 2005 she was Acting Legal Director. Ms. Sarota has been Director of Legal Department in the Prime Minister's Office. She sat at the Supervisory Boards of Cerg Sp. z o.o., Chemar Sp. z o.o., Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Warszawski Park Technologiczny SA. She has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PKS Zawiercie SA. She holds a Doctor of Laws degree. Ms. Sarota graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Jagiellonski. She also completed studies at Krajowa Szkola Administracji Publicznej (State School of Public Administration) and postgraduate studies in Human Resources Strategic Management in Wyzsza Szkola Przedsiebiorczosci i Zarzadzania im. Leona Kozminskiego (currently Akademia Leona Kozminskiego).

Wojciech Jasinski Mr. Wojciech Jasinski has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of PKN ORLEN SA since December 16, 2015. He graduated from the Law and Administration Faculty of Uniwersytet Warszawski in 1972. In the years 1972-1986 he worked in Plock, i.a. in the National Bank of Poland, Branch in Plock, in the Town Hall, also as a legal counsel in the Tax Chamber. In 1990-1991 he organized the local government in the Plock Voivodeship, being the Delegate of the Government’s Plenipotentiary for Local Government Reform. From 1992 to 1997 he worked in the Supreme Audit Office (NIK), in turn at the positions director: of NIK’s Delegation in Warsaw, Finance and Budget Team, State Budget Department. In years 1997-2000 he was Member and then the President of the Management Board of Srebrna company located in Warsaw. In years 1998-2000 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Ochrony Srodowiska. From September 2000 to July 2001, he held the position of Undersecretary of State in the Ministry of Justice. In 2006-2007 he was the Minister of Treasury. From 2001 till September 2015, he was Member of Polish Parliament, where he performed the following function: the Chairman of Standing Subcommittee for the Banking System and Monetary Policy, Chairman of the Economy Committee, Chairman of the Public Finance Committee. He was also Member of the State Treasury Committee in the Parliament. In February 2016 he was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of PKO Bank Polski S.A.

Radoslaw Kwasnicki Mr. Radoslaw Leszek Kwasnicki has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PKN Orlen SA since February 8, 2016. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 15, 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee and has been member of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee at the Company. He is Solicitor, Managing Partner in the Office of RKKW-Kwasnicki, Wrobel & Partnerzy. In 2011, he received recommendation of Global Law Experts, while in 2010, he was awarded by European Legal Experts. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as president and then as Vice-President of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the District Chamber of Legal Advisers in Warsaw. Since 2010, he has been Arbitrator of the Court of Arbitration at the Polish Chamber of Commerce, the Arbitration Court at the Confederation of Leviathan and the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris. Mr. Kwasnicki is Member of the Corps of Polish Institute of Directors, and is entered on the list of candidates for Professional Members of the Supervisory Board of the Polish Institute of Directors. He is also editor and author, and co-author of several books and commentaries, and over three hundred other publications or speeches devoted to the practical aspects of business law, a member of the Editorial Board of "Trade Law Monitor", Lecturer in courses for trainee solicitors (District Chamber of Legal Advisers in Warsaw).

Miroslaw Kochalski Mr. Miroslaw Kochalski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Corporate Affairs of PKN ORLEN SA since February 8, 2016. In 1989 he obtained Masters degree in History at Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika w Toruniu. In 1994 he completed postgraduate studies at Krajowa Szkola Administracji Publicznej and in 2001 he completed postgraduate studies in Enterprise Value Management at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. Since December 2015 he has served as Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board at the Company. Moreover, he was Managing Director of Coifer Impex SRL in Bucharest, President of the Management Board of Ciech S.A. and Director of Supplies and Non-fuel Purchases Department at PKN ORLEN. He held several positions within the public sector, including Director of the Centre for Document Personalization in the Ministry of Interior, President of the City of Warsaw/City Secretary/Deputy President of the City of Warsaw, Director in the Public Procurement Office and Chief Specialist in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, among others.

Zbigniew Leszczynski Mr. Zbigniew Mariusz Leszczynski has been Member of the Management Board for Sales of PKN ORLEN SA since February 8, 2016. He obtained Masters degree in Finance and Accounting from Uniwersytet Warszawski. Moreover, he completed postgraduate studies at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie, Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika w Toruniu and Wyzsza Szkola Przedsiebiorczosci i Zarzadzania im. Leona Kozminskiego. Currently, he serves as Chairman of the Management Board of Wodociagi i Kanalizacja w Opolu Sp. z o.o. and Vice President of Warsaw Institute Foundation. In the past, he was Owner of LVL Zbigniew Leszczynski Company, Director of Sales and Marketing Department at Kompania Weglowa S.A., President of Wisla Plock S.A., Manager of Distribution Channels and Sales Administration Department at PKN ORLEN and President of Rynex Sp. z o.o., among others.

Krystian Pater Mr. Krystian Pater has been Member of the Management Board for Production of PKN ORLEN SA since June 17, 2008. Between March 20, 2007 and June 6, 2008, he acted as Member of the Management Board in charge of Production at the Company. In 1993, he started working for Petrochemia Plock SA and, later on, for PKN ORLEN SA, where from 2005 to 2007 he served as Executive Director responsible for Refining Production. He has also served as Member of the Management Board of AB ORLEN Lietuva and Member of the Supervisory Board of Unipetrol a.s. Additionally, Mr. Pater has acted as Vice-President of the Management Board of SITPNiG, Member of the Management Board of EUROPIA, CONCAWE and Chairman of the Association of Oil Industry Workers in Plock. He graduated in 1987 from the Faculty of Chemistry of Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika in Torun. He also completed postgraduate studies in Chemical Engineering from Politechnika Warszawska in 1989, and in 1997 he completed a course Management and Marketing in Szkola Wyzsza im. Pawla Wlodkowica. He also completed postgraduate studies in Fuel Sector Management in 1998, as well as in Company Value Management at Szkola Glowna Handlowa in 2002.

Wieslaw Protasewicz Mr. Wieslaw Tomasz Protasewicz has been Member of the Management Board of PKN ORLEN SA since June 29, 2017. He was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PKN Orlen SA from June 3, 2016 until June 29, 2017. He was Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Strategy and Development Committee at the Company. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Production Economics at Szkola Glowna Planowania i Statystyki (currently Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie). He completed postgraduate studies in accounting at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego. He started his professional career in 1978. In 1982-1990, he was employed at Mostostal Siedlce, where he was involved in production planning and then exports. In 1990-1994, he worked at the Siedlce Provincial Authority as head of the Economic Development Department, and from 1993 was the Siedlce Province Governor. In 1994, he started working for commercial companies in Warsaw, where he held the position of Chief Financial Officer. In 1998, he was appointed to the Management Board of PKP and then of PKP S.A., where he served as Vice President of the Management Board responsible for economics and finance. From 2003, he sat on the Management Board of Miejskie Zaklady Autobusowe Sp. z o.o. in Warsaw and was in charge of the economics and finance division, marketing, and implementation of IT projects. At the end of 2007, he was appointed Vice President of the Management Board of Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne Operator S.A. in Warsaw. In 1992-2009, he served on the Supervisory Boards of many commercial companies, including Hydrobudowa-6 S.A. of Warsaw, WARS S.A. of Warsaw, PKP Przewozy Regionalne Sp. z o.o. of Warsaw, and PSE Centrum S.A. of Warsaw, mostly in the capacity of Chairman.

Maria Sosnowska Ms. Maria Sosnowska has been Member of the Management Board of PKN ORLEN SA since June 29, 2017. She completed MBA studies at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. She completed postgraduate studies in Law and Administration at Uniwersytet Warszawski, in Management at Akademia Leona Kozminskiego, in Financial Management at Uniwersytet Warszawski and in German Philology at Uniwersytet Warszawski. From 1995 to 2006 she worked at the Office of the Capital City of Warsaw, where she was Deputy Director of President's Cabinet. From 2006 to 2009 she was Director of the Management Board's Office at CIECH S.A. and between 2009 and 2012 she was Deputy Director of Instytut Chemii Przemyslowej. From November 2012 she was Deputy Director and since December 2015 Director of Centrum Personalizacji Dokumentow at the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration. she joined PKN ORLEN S.A. in July 2016. She has been on the Supervisory Board of Polski Holding Farmaceutyczny S.A., Alwernia S.A., Z. Ch. "Silikony Polskie" Sp. z o.o., PWPW S.A.

Mateusz Bochacik Mr. Mateusz Henryk Bochacik has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board of PKN Orlen SA since February 8, 2016. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from January 29, 2016. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee at the Company. He graduated in Law and History from Uniwersytet Jagiellonski, Krakow. In 2013 he passed advocate exam and was entered on the list of advocates conducted by the Regional Council of Advocates in Cracow. He is an advocate and conducts his own legal office in Cracow specializing in civil, economic and administrative law. During his practice he represented public persons as well as private ones, among others commercial companies, local government units and journalists.

Wojciech Krynski Mr. Wojciech Krynski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PKN ORLEN SA since June 30, 2017. He is one of the founders and a Partner at Ground Frost. He has many years of experience in the application of international and American accounting principles. He has been related with international accounting since 1998. He led numerous projects in Poland, Ukraine, Croatia, Greece, Romania, Ghana and Nigeria. In the past, he worked in the international auditing company and in the financial departments of international companies. At Ground Frost Mr. Krynski coordinates consulting in accounting according to the IFRS and US GAAP, financial modeling, and relationships with key clients. On daily basis he deals with business valuations, estimation of fair value of intangible assets, share-based payments and financial instruments. He participated in advisory projects aimed at creating accounting structures and accounting procedures for hedge accounting in Polish and Romanian companies. He is responsible for formulating of the accounting policies of listed companies and also participates in preparation of agreements that are later reflected in accounting. Mr. Krynski also participates in the transactions of mergers and acquisitions, in which he overviews valuations, the processes of due diligence and preparation of share purchase agreements (SPA). He is a regular advisor to many listed companies. He graduated from Uniwersytet Lodzki in Finance and Banking, and completed postgraduate studies in Accounting and Financial Management at Uniwersytet Lodzki. He holds a certificate of ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

Adrian Dworzynski Mr. Adrian Dworzynski has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of PKN Orlen SA since January 29, 2016. He is Member of the Strategy and Development Committee, the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. During his professional career he served at Adrian Dworzynski Kancelaria Radcy Prawnego, at PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna as Director of Legal Department, at Polkomtel SA as Director of Legal Department and as a Lawyer at Andrzej Zebrowski i Wspolnicy Kancelaria Prawnicza. Moreover, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of PGE Dom Maklerski S.A. (2013), PGE Energia Odnawialna S.A. (2013), Przedsiebiorstwo Uslugowo-Produkcyjne TOP SERWIS Sp. z o.o. (2013), Nordisk Polska Sp. z o.o. (2009 – 2010), Polska Agencja Informacji I Inwestycji Zagranicznych S.A. (2006 – 2008), Tramwaje Warszawskie Sp. z o.o. (2005) and Oczyszczalnia Sciekow Poludnie Sp. z o.o. (2003 – 2005). Moreover, he has acted as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of AAT Holding and Grupa DUON SA. In 1997 he graduated in Law from Uniwersytet Lodzki.

Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka Ms. Izabela Felczak-Poturnicka has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PKN ORLEN SA since June 30, 2017. She graduated from the Faculty of International Trade and the Faculty of Global Economics of Wyzsza Szkola Handlu i Prawa im. Ryszarda Lazarskiego and holds a Ph.D. degree in Management and Finance from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. She also completed postgraduate studies in company valuation methods at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. Since 2005, she has been Member of the Center of Information and Organization of Research on Public Finances and Tax Law in the Countries of Central and Eastern Europe by the Department of Law of the University of Bialystok. She is also an author and a co-author of science publications in economics. She is a certified internal auditor of ISO 9001 quality management systems. Currently, she is a Minister’s Councilor coordinating the work of the Ownership Policy Team at the Ministry of Energy. From 2005 to 2016 she held different positions at the Ministry of Treasury. In 2016 she performed the duties of the President of the Management Board of Polski Holding Nieruchomosci S.A. She is currently President of the Supervisory Board of Polski Holding Nieruchomosci S.A. As a State Treasury representative, she has been a Member of the Supervisory Boards of Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa S.A, ZEW Niedzica S.A., MERAZET S.A., Z.Ch. ZACHEM S.A. and MERITUM BANK ICB S.A. Ms. Felczak-Poturnicka has experience in ownership supervision over strategic companies. She participated in performing many transactions on the capital market, including the IPOs of GPW S.A., JSW S.A., PZU S.A. at the Warsaw Stock Exchange. She has experience in financial audit, implementation of restructuring programs and assessment of the effectiveness of investment projects in companies.