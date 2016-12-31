Name Description

Simon Best Prof. Simon Geoffrey Best is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Prof. Best is a seasoned veteran of the global Lifescience Industry with experience, both as a Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman or board member of entrepreneurial companies and as a Chairman or board member of major industry bodies and public sector institutions in the UK, USA, Europe, Asia and Latin America including the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA) and the US Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO). He is also an experienced Angel, Venture Capital and Private Equity investor. In 1999, the World Economic Forum nominated him a Global Leader of Tomorrow and in 2000, a Technology Pioneer of the Year. In 1999, he was nominated as "Science and Technology Venturer of the Year" by the Financial Times. He was awarded the London Business School Alumni Achievement Prize in 2007. He holds an MBA from London Business School and an Honorary Doctorate and B.Mus from York University. In 2007, he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh. In 2008, he was awarded an OBE by Queen Elizabeth II and appointed a Visiting Professor of Medicine by the University of Edinburgh. On November 4, 2015, Prof. Best was elected to the board of Evofem Inc., a women's health company based in San Diego. From March 2010 to August 2015, Prof. Best was the Chairman of Edinburgh BioQuarter with responsibility for company formation and technology transfer for the University of Edinburgh. In September 2015, this entity was replaced by Sunergos Innovations Limited. Sunergos was reabsorbed by the University in February 2017 after which Prof. Best continued to serve as a Senior Advisor. Prof. Best held also the position of Chief Executive Officer at Aquapharm Biodiscovery Ltd. (a company in the sector of drug discovery) from May 2010 to November 2012.

Pierre Laurin Dr. Pierre Laurin, Ph.D., is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of ProMetric Life Sciences Inc. Mr. Pierre Laurin is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Involved in the development of Prometic's platform technology since 1989, Mr. Laurin founded Prometic Life Sciences Inc. in 1994. He served as Chairman until March 7, 2011 and serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since its inception. Among other achievements, he took the Corporation public on the Toronto Stock Exchange and has since raised over $650 million through equity and debt financing and multinational funding. Mr. Laurin's corporate development achievements also include the successful close of multiple licensing agreements and partnership agreements with multinationals, including two strategic agreements with the American Red Cross. Mr. Laurin's prior experience also includes positions with various pharmaceutical companies, including Nordic Laboratories (now Sanofi) where he played a pivotal role in the commercial success of Cardizem® in Canada. Mr. Laurin holds a B.Sc. in Pharmacy and a Master's degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Montreal.

Bruce Pritchard Mr. Bruce Pritchard is Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Bruce Pritchard joined PLI as CFO of the UK subsidiary, Prometic BioSciences Ltd. (“PBL”) in 2006 and was promoted CFO of the group in 2008, relinquishing that post in November 2015. He became Chief Operating Officer in August 2014. He is a chartered accountant with many years of experience in general management, operations and corporate accountancy including senior finance positions with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. He has a proven track record of success in strategic acquisitions and in raising debt and equity finance. Mr. Pritchard is a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Imanova Limited. A Heriot-Watt University graduate, Mr. Pritchard gained a BA in Accountancy and Computer Science in 1993, he qualified as a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland in 1996. He was appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Directors in 2014.

John Moran Dr. John Moran, M.D., FRACP, FACP, FACPE is Chief Medical Officer, Director of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., since March 1st, 2014. From 2010 until joining the Corporation, Dr. Moran was Vice President, Clinical Affairs - Home modalities at DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc. where he had the overall responsibility for quality of care and related business issues for over 20,000 home dialysis patients in over 1,000 care centers. Previously, Dr. Moran served for eight years as Senior Vice President, Clinical Affairs for Satellite Healthcare. Dr. Moran also served at Baxter Healthcare as Global Medical Director for the Renal Division for five years and for two years as Vice President for Clinical Development and Marketing. Dr. John Moran sits on the board of directors of Intelomed, Inc., a US private company.

Patrick Sartore Mr. Patrick Sartore is a Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Patrick Sartore joined Prometic in 2006 as Senior Legal Counsel – Intellectual Property, was nominated Corporate Secretary of the Corporation in 2007. Mr. Sartore held the position of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary from May 2013 to May 2015, at which date he was appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Sartore was previously employed by Univalor Inc. as Legal Counsel and Leger Robic Richard, L.L.P., a firm specializing in Intellectual Property, Corporate and Commercial Law, as an associate attorney. Mr. Sartore has extensive experience in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, licensing and commercialization, private and public financing as well as general corporate and commercial law, namely in the biopharmaceutical field. Mr. Sartore graduated from the University of Montreal with a Bachelor of Law (LLB) in 1999 and was called to the Bar of Québec in 2001. Mr. Sartore also holds a Bachelor of Science, with Distinction, from Concordia University.

Stefan Clulow Mr. Stefan Clulow is Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Stefan Clulow is Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Thomvest Asset Management Inc., a private investment firm. Mr. Clulow sits on the boards of a number of private companies and charitable organizations. Mr. Clulow received a B.A. and an LL.B. from McGill University. He is a member of the State Bar of California and the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Charles Kenworthy Mr. Charles N. Kenworthy is Non-Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Kenworthy is Executive Vice-President, Corporate Strategy, NantWorks, LLC since 2011. Mr. Kenworthy received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1980 and his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1985. He joined the law firm of Allen Matkins in the mid-1980's and was a partner when he departed in 2006. Thereafter, he joined Abraxis Biosciences, LLC as Executive Vice-President, Corporate Strategy.

Bruce Wendel Mr. Bruce J. Wendel is Non-Independent Director of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. Mr. Bruce is Chief Strategy Officer of Hepalink USA since June 2012. Mr. Wendel was Acting Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Protein Laboratories LLC from December 2014 to June 2015, a subsidiary of Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical CO., Ltd. From 2011 to 2012, he was consultant in the pharmaceutical industry. Mr. Wendel served as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abraxis BioScience until October 15, 2010, when Abraxis was acquired by Celgene Corporation. He was with Abraxis BioScience as of May 2006 and served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development of Abraxis BioScience until being appointed as Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations and Development in November 2007. Mr. Wendel joined American Pharmaceutical Partners (APP) in 2004 as Vice President of Corporate Development. He began his 14 years with Bristol-Myers Squibb as inhouse counsel before shifting to business and corporate development. Before joining APP, he served as Vice President, Business Development and Licensing for IVAX Corporation, a generic drug manufacturer. Previously, Mr. Wendel served in the legal departments of Playtex and Combe. He earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law School, where he was an editor of Law and Policy in International Business, and a B.S. from Cornell University.

Andrew Bishop Mr. Andrew Bishop serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Andrew Bishop is a Partner and Co-Founder of Bingley Capital Inc., and brings over 20 years of experience in advising biotech and health care companies. He has worked on over 100 financing and M&A transactions over his career. Prior to establishing Bingley Capital in 2009, he held senior roles in investment banking, including Head of Health Care Investment Banking at HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc., where he covered biotech, pharma, and specialty pharma companies. He started his career in investment banking focused on companies in Quebec. For the past nine years, Mr. Bishop served as a Director and Chair of Willow Breast & Hereditary Cancer Support, a not-for-profit organization focused on breast and hereditary cancer. Mr. Bishop received an International M.B.A. (with Distinction) from the Schulich School of Business at York University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from McGill University. He also received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Kenneth Galbraith Mr. Kenneth H. Galbraith is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Galbraith is the Managing Director of Five Corners Capital. He joined Ventures West as a General Partner in 2007 and led the firm's biotech practice prior to founding Five Corners Capital in 2013 to continue managing the Ventures West investment portfolio. Mr. Galbraith is a wellknown and active member of the North American life sciences community with over 30 years of experience acting as an executive, director, investor and advisor to companies in the biotechnology, medical device, pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Previously, Mr. Galbraith served as the Chairman and Interim CEO of AnorMED, a biopharmaceutical company focused on new therapeutic products in hematology, HIV and oncology, until its sale to Genzyme Corp. in a cash transaction worth almost US$600 million. Starting in the biotech sector in 1987, Mr. Galbraith spent 13 years in senior management with QLT Inc., a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing treatments for eye diseases and oncology, retiring in 2000 from his position as Executive VP and CFO when QLT's market capitalization exceeded US$5 billion. He has served on the board of directors of several public and private biotechnology companies, including Zymeworks, Angiotech Pharmaceuticals (ANPI), Aquinox (AQXP), Alder Pharmaceuticals (ALDR), Tekmira (TKMR) and Cardiome Pharma (CRME). He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Macrogenics (MGNX) and Profound Medical. Mr. Galbraith earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from the University of British Columbia in 1985 and appointed a Fellow of the Chartered Accountants of BC in 2013.

Louise Menard Ms. Louise Menard, LL.L., is Independent Director of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. Ms. Louise Ménard is President and director of Groupe Méfor Inc., a family holding company since 1997. From August 2007 to October 2016, she served on the board of directors of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), was chair of its Governance Committee from 2007 to 2014, member of its Human Resources Committee from 2007 to 2016 and member of its Commercial Practices Committee from 2014 to 2016. Ms. Ménard also serves on the board of the directors of La Pièta since December 2012. From 2004 to 2007, Ms. Ménard served as board member of Comcorp Inc. (now Assuris Inc.), and was member of its Corporate Governance Committee and its Communications Committee. She also served on the board of directors of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation from 1991 to 2006, and was a member of its Executive Committee from 1992 to 1998. From 2000 to 2002, she acted as Chairman of the board of directors of Alena Capital Inc. and from 1999 to 2001, she was on the board of directors of Bruneau Minerals Inc., a public company listed on the Montreal Stock Exchange. From 2003 to 2011, she was on the board of directors, and was a member of the Executive Committee (2003 and 2004) and the Corporate Governance Committee (2010) of On the Tip of the Toes Foundation and from 1988 to 1997, she was Vice president Legal Affairs of Sodarcan Inc., a public company listed on the TSX (now Aon Canada). She holds an LL.L from Université de Montréal (1973) and has graduated from the College of Directors of Laval University in 2009.

Paul Mesburis Mr. Paul Mesburis is Independent Director of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. Mr. Mesburis is the Managing Principal of Empyrean Capital, and has more than twenty years of international experience in financial and capital markets. His capital markets experience encompasses senior roles for both buy-side and sell-side firms. On the buy-side, he has managed portfolios for global investment strategies in both debt and equities. On the sell-side, his experience includes senior roles in mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and institutional equity research at HSBC Securities, Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets and Deutsche Bank Securities. His views on investments have been quoted in the media, including Report on Business of The Globe and Mail and the Financial Post, as well as the subject of features on BNN - Business News Network. In 2012, he was honoured with a Canadian Lipper Fund Award which recognizes funds that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to their peers. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University, his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto, and has completed Executive Education at Harvard Business School. Mr. Mesburis holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario), Certified Public Accountant (Illinois), and a Chartered Financial Analyst designations. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Mesburis serves on the board of directors and is the Chair of the Audit Committees of Avivagen Inc. and EEStor Corp. In addition, he is the Lead Director of Avivagen Inc. and Co-Chair of EEStor Corp.