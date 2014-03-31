Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kapil Tripathi

2015 Chairman of the Board

Prabhat Singh

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

Subhash Kumar

2017 Director - Finance, Director

K. Sharma

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajender Singh

55 2017 Director - Technical, Director

T. Natarajan

2016 Director - Nominee of Gujarat Maritime Board

Philip Olivier

2014 Director - Nominee of GDFI

Subir Purkayastha

2015 Director - Nominee of GAIL

D. Rajkumar

2016 Director - Nominee of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

G. Satish

2016 Director - Nominee of Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Sushil Gupta

2015 Independent Director

Arun Misra

2014 Independent Director

Jyoti Shukla

2015 Independent Director

Ashok Sinha

63 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Kapil Tripathi

Prabhat Singh

Subhash Kumar

K. Sharma

Shri. K. C. Sharma is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PETRONET LNG LIMITED.

Rajender Singh

Shri. Rajender Singh is Director - Technical, Director of Petronet LNG Ltd. He has completed his B.Sc. (Engineering) - Civil from NIT (formerly REC), Kurukshetra in 1981. He has experience in handling various oil & gas projects from conceptualization to commissioning in ONGC at Ankleshwar, Gandhar, Assam and Hazira. He has been associated with Petronet LNG Ltd. since 2001 as a part of Project Management Team of ONGC for construction of LNG Terminal Dahej phase-I. Shri Singh joined Petronet LNG Limited in 2006 as VP (Plant Head) - Dahej. Later he took the responsibilities of Sr. VP (Dahej & Kochi).

T. Natarajan

Philip Olivier

Mr. Philip Olivier is Director - Nominee of GDFI of PETRONET LNG LIMITED., April 22, 2014. He is the President of GDF Suez LNG. The first twelve years of his career, he spent working for Electrabel holding various positions in electricity and gas distribution operations. Since 1995 he has worked for SUEZ Energy International, contributing to its expansion worldwide, predominantly in electricity and gas distribution and transportation. From 2002 to 2007 he held the position of Chief Business Developer at Suez Global LNG Ltd. In 2007 he was appointed to the position of President & CEO of Suez Global LNG.

Subir Purkayastha

Shri. Subir Purkayastha has been appointed as Director - Nominee of GAIL of the Company, with effect from December 01, 2015. He is a Director (Finance) of GAIL.

D. Rajkumar

G. Satish

Sushil Gupta

Arun Misra

Shri. Arun Kumar Misra is Independent Director of PETRONET LNG LIMITED., Effective from August 14, 2014. He is a retired IAS officer of 1976 Batch (UP Cadre) having more than 38 years experience in the field of policy, planning and administration. During his tenure spanning more than three decades, he has served at various important position in the Central as well as State Government like Principal Secretary to Government of UP, Principal Advisor to Planning Commission, Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Rural Development.

Jyoti Shukla

Ashok Sinha

Shri. Ashok N. Sinha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Petronet LNG Ltd., since June 28, 2011. He has spent a charismatic 33 years at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, (BPCL), one of India’s organizations and listed as a Fortune 500 company, operating in a complex and nationally strategic sector. Shri Ashok Sinha has served on the Board of BPCL for 15 years – first as Director (Finance) for 10 years from 1995 and then as its Chairman and Managing Director for 5 years. In recognition of his three decade long tryst with innovation, Shri Ashok Sinha was one of the four CEOs from India, who were invited to the world’s CEOs roundtable event at Frankfurt in February 2007 on the topic of “Growth through Business Model Innovations”. Shri Ashok Sinha has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and Masters in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, with specialization in Finance.

