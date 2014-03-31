Petronet LNG Ltd (PLNG.BO)
PLNG.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
274.00INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs10.35 (+3.93%)
Prev Close
Rs263.65
Open
Rs261.90
Day's High
Rs274.00
Day's Low
Rs261.50
Volume
168,136
Avg. Vol
286,194
52-wk High
Rs274.00
52-wk Low
Rs162.90
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Kapil Tripathi
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
Prabhat Singh
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
Subhash Kumar
|2017
|Director - Finance, Director
K. Sharma
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Rajender Singh
|55
|2017
|Director - Technical, Director
T. Natarajan
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Gujarat Maritime Board
Philip Olivier
|2014
|Director - Nominee of GDFI
Subir Purkayastha
|2015
|Director - Nominee of GAIL
D. Rajkumar
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
G. Satish
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Indian Oil Corporation Limited
Sushil Gupta
|2015
|Independent Director
Arun Misra
|2014
|Independent Director
Jyoti Shukla
|2015
|Independent Director
Ashok Sinha
|63
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Kapil Tripathi
Prabhat Singh
Subhash Kumar
K. Sharma
|Shri. K. C. Sharma is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PETRONET LNG LIMITED.
Rajender Singh
|Shri. Rajender Singh is Director - Technical, Director of Petronet LNG Ltd. He has completed his B.Sc. (Engineering) - Civil from NIT (formerly REC), Kurukshetra in 1981. He has experience in handling various oil & gas projects from conceptualization to commissioning in ONGC at Ankleshwar, Gandhar, Assam and Hazira. He has been associated with Petronet LNG Ltd. since 2001 as a part of Project Management Team of ONGC for construction of LNG Terminal Dahej phase-I. Shri Singh joined Petronet LNG Limited in 2006 as VP (Plant Head) - Dahej. Later he took the responsibilities of Sr. VP (Dahej & Kochi).
T. Natarajan
Philip Olivier
|Mr. Philip Olivier is Director - Nominee of GDFI of PETRONET LNG LIMITED., April 22, 2014. He is the President of GDF Suez LNG. The first twelve years of his career, he spent working for Electrabel holding various positions in electricity and gas distribution operations. Since 1995 he has worked for SUEZ Energy International, contributing to its expansion worldwide, predominantly in electricity and gas distribution and transportation. From 2002 to 2007 he held the position of Chief Business Developer at Suez Global LNG Ltd. In 2007 he was appointed to the position of President & CEO of Suez Global LNG.
Subir Purkayastha
|Shri. Subir Purkayastha has been appointed as Director - Nominee of GAIL of the Company, with effect from December 01, 2015. He is a Director (Finance) of GAIL.
D. Rajkumar
G. Satish
Sushil Gupta
Arun Misra
|Shri. Arun Kumar Misra is Independent Director of PETRONET LNG LIMITED., Effective from August 14, 2014. He is a retired IAS officer of 1976 Batch (UP Cadre) having more than 38 years experience in the field of policy, planning and administration. During his tenure spanning more than three decades, he has served at various important position in the Central as well as State Government like Principal Secretary to Government of UP, Principal Advisor to Planning Commission, Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Rural Development.
Jyoti Shukla
Ashok Sinha
|Shri. Ashok N. Sinha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Petronet LNG Ltd., since June 28, 2011. He has spent a charismatic 33 years at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, (BPCL), one of India’s organizations and listed as a Fortune 500 company, operating in a complex and nationally strategic sector. Shri Ashok Sinha has served on the Board of BPCL for 15 years – first as Director (Finance) for 10 years from 1995 and then as its Chairman and Managing Director for 5 years. In recognition of his three decade long tryst with innovation, Shri Ashok Sinha was one of the four CEOs from India, who were invited to the world’s CEOs roundtable event at Frankfurt in February 2007 on the topic of “Growth through Business Model Innovations”. Shri Ashok Sinha has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and Masters in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, with specialization in Finance.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Kapil Tripathi
|--
Prabhat Singh
|--
Subhash Kumar
|--
K. Sharma
|--
Rajender Singh
|6,201,000
T. Natarajan
|--
Philip Olivier
|--
Subir Purkayastha
|--
D. Rajkumar
|--
G. Satish
|--
Sushil Gupta
|--
Arun Misra
|--
Jyoti Shukla
|--
Ashok Sinha
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Kapil Tripathi
|0
|0
Prabhat Singh
|0
|0
Subhash Kumar
|0
|0
K. Sharma
|0
|0
Rajender Singh
|0
|0
T. Natarajan
|0
|0
Philip Olivier
|0
|0
Subir Purkayastha
|0
|0
D. Rajkumar
|0
|0
G. Satish
|0
|0
Sushil Gupta
|0
|0
Arun Misra
|0
|0
Jyoti Shukla
|0
|0
Ashok Sinha
|0
|0