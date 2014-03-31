Name Description

K. Sharma Shri. K. C. Sharma is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PETRONET LNG LIMITED.

Rajender Singh Shri. Rajender Singh is Director - Technical, Director of Petronet LNG Ltd. He has completed his B.Sc. (Engineering) - Civil from NIT (formerly REC), Kurukshetra in 1981. He has experience in handling various oil & gas projects from conceptualization to commissioning in ONGC at Ankleshwar, Gandhar, Assam and Hazira. He has been associated with Petronet LNG Ltd. since 2001 as a part of Project Management Team of ONGC for construction of LNG Terminal Dahej phase-I. Shri Singh joined Petronet LNG Limited in 2006 as VP (Plant Head) - Dahej. Later he took the responsibilities of Sr. VP (Dahej & Kochi).

Philip Olivier Mr. Philip Olivier is Director - Nominee of GDFI of PETRONET LNG LIMITED., April 22, 2014. He is the President of GDF Suez LNG. The first twelve years of his career, he spent working for Electrabel holding various positions in electricity and gas distribution operations. Since 1995 he has worked for SUEZ Energy International, contributing to its expansion worldwide, predominantly in electricity and gas distribution and transportation. From 2002 to 2007 he held the position of Chief Business Developer at Suez Global LNG Ltd. In 2007 he was appointed to the position of President & CEO of Suez Global LNG.

Subir Purkayastha Shri. Subir Purkayastha has been appointed as Director - Nominee of GAIL of the Company, with effect from December 01, 2015. He is a Director (Finance) of GAIL.

Arun Misra Shri. Arun Kumar Misra is Independent Director of PETRONET LNG LIMITED., Effective from August 14, 2014. He is a retired IAS officer of 1976 Batch (UP Cadre) having more than 38 years experience in the field of policy, planning and administration. During his tenure spanning more than three decades, he has served at various important position in the Central as well as State Government like Principal Secretary to Government of UP, Principal Advisor to Planning Commission, Secretary to Govt. of India, Ministry of Rural Development.