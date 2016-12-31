Name Description

Laurent Burelle Mr. Laurent Burelle serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since July 1, 2001. He was first appointed to the Company's Board of Directors in 1981. He became Chief Executive Officer(CEO) then Chairman and CEO of Plastic Omnium SA in Valencia in 1977. From 1981-1988 he was Director of the Environment-Urban Systems division, before becoming Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA in 1988. He is a Director of the Jacques Chirac Foundation for Disabled Children. He is an Officer of the Legion of Honor and a Knight of the Order of Merit. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Lyonnaise de Banque SA and Pernod Ricard SA. He graduated from ETH Zurich and a Master of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Jean Burelle Mr. Jean Burelle serves as Director, Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since September 20, 2001. He graduated from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. He holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board and CEO of Burelle SA, Burelle Participations and Sogec 2 SA, Member of the Board of Directors of Compania Plastic Omnium SA , Remy Cointreau and Signal AG and Chairman of Medef International.

Jean-Michel Szczerba Mr. Jean-Michel Szczerba is Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since 2015. He served as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director. He graduated from ESSEC in 1982. He then joined Banque Vernes Commerciale de Paris as a financial analyst. He joined Plastic Omnium in 1985 where he was Financial Controller, Director of Financial Services and then Financial Director until 2001 before becoming Deputy Chief Executive Officer. He is a Knight of the Legion of Honor and a Knight of the National Order of Merit. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Hella Behr Plastic Omnium GmbH and Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems Co Ltd.

Rodolphe Lapillonne Mr. Rodolphe Lapillonne is Group Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since 2015. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Information Systems Director, Member of the Executive Committee. He previously served as a Member of the Executive Committee of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA and President of Plastic Omnium Environment from 2008. Mr. Lapillonne joined Plastic Omnium in 2001 and became financial director of the division Plastic Omnium Auto Exterieur. He has also been Chairman of Signature Vertical Holding and member of the Board of Directors of Euromark Holding.

Michel Kempinski Mr. Michel Kempinski serves as CEO of Environment Division, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since 2015. Previously, he served as Chairman of Plastic Omnium Environment, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Mark Sullivan Mr. Mark Sullivan is Chief Executive Officer - Auto Inergy Division of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since 2015. Previously, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Paul Lemarie Mr. Paul Henry Lemarie serves as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since 2014. He has a Doctorate in Physics from Universite Paris-Sud 11 and holds a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Universite Paris Dauphine. He started his career as part of the financial management at Paribas in 1973. He also worked for SOFRESID. He joined Plastic Omnium in 1980 as director of the '3P Division' (Produits Plastiques Performants). From 1985 he was in charge of the automobile division. In 1987 he became Chief Executive Officer of Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA and Burelle SA. He holds a number of other positions, including Director of Inergy Automotive Systems Holding Inc. and Inergy Automotive Systems LLC as well as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Burelle SA and Burelle Participations SA.

Felicie Burelle Ms. Felicie Burelle serves as Executive Vice President - Strategy & Development, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since April 17, 2017. After beginning her career in Compagnie Plastic Omnium in 2001 as Accounting Manager of a subsidiary of the Auto Exterior Division in Spain (Madrid), Ms. Felicie Burelle joined the Merger & Acquisitions Department of Ernst & Young Transaction Services in 2005. In 2010, she joined Compagnie Plastic Omnium once again and took over the Department of Strategic Planning and Commercial Coordination of the Auto Exterior Division. She also became member of the Executive Committee of this Division. She has been a member of the Burelle SA Board of Directors since 2013. Since 2015, Ms. Felicie Burelle is Strategy and Development Director of Compagnie Plastic Omnium and member of the Executive Committee. She graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce Exterieur (ESCE) de Paris and holds a graduate degree in Business Finance from the London South Bank University and an MBA from the IE Business School.

Adeline Mickeler Ms. Adeline Mickeler is Executive Vice President - Communication, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since 2015. She served as Executive Vice President - Corporate Planning and Mergers and Acquisitions, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company.

Jean-Luc Petit Mr. Jean-Luc Petit is Corporate Secretary, Vice President of Legal Affairs and Member of the Executive Committee at COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. He is also Chairman of the Company's Internal Control Committee.

Jean-Sebastien Blanc Mr. Jean-Sebastien Blanc is Executive Vice President - Human Resource, Member of the Executive Committee of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since October 2015.

Eric Auzepy Mr. Eric Auzepy is Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Auto Exterior Division of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since October 2012.

Stephan Ronan Mr. Stephan Ronan is Member of the Executive Committee, Scientific Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A.

Eliane Lemarie Ms. Eliane Lemarie serves as Director - Representative of Burelle SA of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since April 28, 2009. She has a Masters degree in English from Paris-Sorbonne University and a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. She started her career as a journalist and editorial secretary at a number of different newspapers as part of the Assemblee Permanente des Chambres de Commerce et de l’Industrie (APCCI ), from 1969 to 1975. She was then in charge of the creation and development of the department for public and press relations at SOGEC from 1976 to 1983. In April 1983 she founded IRMA Communication, where she served as Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer until 2010. She holds a number of other positions including Director of Burelle SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Sofiparc SAS.

Anne Asensio Ms. Anne Asensio serves as an Independent Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since December 21, 2010. She is Vice President Design Experience at Dassault Systemes, which she joined in 2007. Employed by Renault Design in 1987, Ms. Asensio developed the interior and exterior style of many of the carmaker's models, in particular the Scenic. She moved to General Motors in 2002 as Executive Director of the design team, responsible for brand quality and identity. She created the Cadillac Sixteen, Hummer, Saturn Curve and Chevrolet Volt concept cars, among others. Ms. Asensio is Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur. She also serves as a Director of APCI (Agence de la Promotion de la Creation Industrielle) and Strate College. She holds a degree in industrial design from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers.

Anne-Marie Couderc Ms. Anne-Marie Couderc has been an Independent Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since December 21, 2010. After beginning her career in 1973 as an attorney in Paris, she joined Hachette in 1982 in the media branch, which has since become Lagardere Active. She was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Lagardere Active in 1993 before entering the government to serve under Prime Minister Alain Juppe in 1995. She served as Deputy to the French National Assembly representing Paris from 1993 to 1995, Deputy Minister for Employment from 1995 to 1997 and Deputy Mayor of Paris from 1989 to 2001. In late 1997, she was appointed Chief Executive of Hachette's French magazine division and publication director of ParisMatch and Journal du Dimanche. In 2007, she was also named Secretary General of Lagardere Active. She became Chief Executive Officer of Presstalis in August 2010. Ms. Couderc is Officier de la Legion d'Honneur and Officier de l'Ordre National du Merite. She also serves as the Chair of the Board of Presstalis SARL and Director of Mediakiosk SAS and Fondation Veolia Environnement.

Jerome Gallot Mr. Jerome Gallot has been an Independent Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since December 15, 2006. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He started his career at the Court of Auditors in 1985. He then workeed at the Ministry of Finance where he was in charge of competeition, consumption and the prevention of fraud (1997-2003). Having joined the Executive Committee of Caisse des Depots, he was put in charge of pension funding, provident schemes and international affairs. He then became Executive Chairman of CDC Entreprises and joined the Executive Committee of Fonds strategique d’Investissement when it was created. At the start of 2011 he was appointed CEO of Veolia Transdev, where he has served as advisor to the Chairman since January 2013. He is also a Director of Nexans and Caixa Seguros.

Bernd Gottschalk Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk has been an Independent Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since April 28, 2009. He started his career at Daimler-Benz as Director of Communication and subsequently became Chairman of the group's Brasilian subsidiary. He was appointed to the Management Committee of Daimler-Benz in 1992. In 1997 he became President of the German Automobile Industry Federation (VDA) In 2007 he founded Conseils pour l’Industrie Automobile AutoValue GmbH. He holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Hamburg, and a degree from Stanford University in California.

Vincent Labruyere Mr. Vincent Labruyere has been an Independent Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since May 16, 2002. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He started his career in 1976 at Ets Bergeaud Macon. In 1981 he took charge of Imprimerie Perroux. In 1989 he founded Speos, which he sold to the Belgian Post Office in 2001. He then joined Labruyere Eberle as Chief Executive Officer then Chairman of the Management Board. He is a Director of Banque Martin Maurel, Slota, Mathon Developpement and Imprimerie Perroux. He is a graduate of the ETH Center for Enterprise Sciences.

Lucie Maurel Aubert Ms. Lucie Maurel Aubert has been Independent Director of Compagnie Plastic Omnium S.A. since December 15, 2015. She is Chief Executive Officer of Banque Martin Maurel. After a career as a business attorney since 1985 with the law firm Gide Loyrette Nouel, she joined the family bank Martin Maurel in 2002. Since 1999 she has been Director of Compagnie Financiere Martin Maurel, and she was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2007. She is a Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur.

Alain Merieux Dr. Alain Merieux has been an Independent Director of COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM S.A. since June 23,1993. He is the Chairman of Institut Merieux and holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fondation Merieux and Member of the Board of Directors of Biomerieux SA, Transgene, Fondation Pierre Verots and CIC Lyonnaise de Banque. In addition, he is Chairman of the Fondation pour l’Universite de Lyon and the Institut de Recherche Technologique en infectiologie, BIOASTER. He holds the National Order of Merit and is a Commander of the Legion of Honor. He holds a PMD degree from Harvard University.