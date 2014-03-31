Edition:
Polyplex Corporation Ltd (PLYP.NS)

PLYP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

535.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.80 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs538.80
Open
Rs534.00
Day's High
Rs543.60
Day's Low
Rs525.00
Volume
76,489
Avg. Vol
25,057
52-wk High
Rs559.60
52-wk Low
Rs280.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjiv Saraf

57 Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Pranay Kothari

Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Whole Time Director

Manish Gupta

Chief Financial Officer

Ashok Gurnani

2008 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sanjiv Chadha

58 Non Independent Non-Executive Director

Pooja Haldea

2015 Independent Director

Jitender Balakrishnan

67 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ranjit Singh

2016 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Brij Soni

Independent Non-Executive Director

Suresh Surana

52 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sanjiv Saraf

Shri. Sanjiv Saraf is Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is promoter Director of the Company and is associated with the Company since its inception. Shri Sanjiv Saraf is B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology (NT), Kharagpur. Shri Saraf has guided the Company from the time of the setting up of Company's first Polyester Film project in 1988 to the subsequent expansions and diversifications in India as well as through its subsidiaries abroad. He was the Managing Director of the Company for over sixteen years.

Pranay Kothari

Shri. Pranay Kothari is Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Whole Time Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and has been associated with the Company since 1985. During his tenure with the Company he has held the positions of Company Secretary, Director (Operations) (Whole Time Director). He was last appointed as Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director for a term of three years w.e.f. September 7, 2006. Shri Pranay Kothari is a professional director of the Company.

Manish Gupta

Ashok Gurnani

Sanjiv Chadha

Shri. Sanjiv Chadha is Non Independent Non-Executive Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is a Non Resident Indian and practicing as an Architect in the United States of America. Shri Sanjiv Chadha is B. Arch from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and has done M.S. Architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology, U.S.A. He is member of American Institute of Architecture, Association of Licensed Architect, International Council of Shopping Centers and International Facilities Management Association.

Pooja Haldea

Jitender Balakrishnan

Shri. Jitender Balakrishnan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd., since July 20, 2010. He has done his BE (Mech) from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Madras University and has PG diploma in Industrial Management from Bombay University. He has served on the Board of IDBI Bank Limited as Executive Director and thereafter as Deputy Managing Director and Group Head – Corporate Banking. He has served on the Board of Directors of various Corporates in the areas of Oil and Gas, Refineries, Infrastructure Projects, Cement, Fertilizers, Hotels, Pharmaceuticals, Paper etc.

Ranjit Singh

Shri. Ranjit Singh has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has resigned as Chief Operating Officer, Non Independent Whole Time Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He joined Polyplex in 1996. Mr. Singh has been instrumental in enhancement in productivity and quality levels at plant, besides institutionalizing cost cutting measures and a process driven approach in the Company. He is a qualified Mechanical Engineer and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Brij Soni

Suresh Surana

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Sanjiv Saraf

180,000

Pranay Kothari

12,224,300

Manish Gupta

--

Ashok Gurnani

--

Sanjiv Chadha

--

Pooja Haldea

--

Jitender Balakrishnan

--

Ranjit Singh

14,694,000

Brij Soni

--

Suresh Surana

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

