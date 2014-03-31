Name Description

Sanjiv Saraf Shri. Sanjiv Saraf is Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is promoter Director of the Company and is associated with the Company since its inception. Shri Sanjiv Saraf is B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology (NT), Kharagpur. Shri Saraf has guided the Company from the time of the setting up of Company's first Polyester Film project in 1988 to the subsequent expansions and diversifications in India as well as through its subsidiaries abroad. He was the Managing Director of the Company for over sixteen years.

Pranay Kothari Shri. Pranay Kothari is Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Whole Time Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary and has been associated with the Company since 1985. During his tenure with the Company he has held the positions of Company Secretary, Director (Operations) (Whole Time Director). He was last appointed as Whole Time Director designated as Executive Director for a term of three years w.e.f. September 7, 2006. Shri Pranay Kothari is a professional director of the Company.

Sanjiv Chadha Shri. Sanjiv Chadha is Non Independent Non-Executive Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd. He is a Non Resident Indian and practicing as an Architect in the United States of America. Shri Sanjiv Chadha is B. Arch from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and has done M.S. Architecture from Illinois Institute of Technology, U.S.A. He is member of American Institute of Architecture, Association of Licensed Architect, International Council of Shopping Centers and International Facilities Management Association.

Jitender Balakrishnan Shri. Jitender Balakrishnan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Polyplex Corporation Ltd., since July 20, 2010. He has done his BE (Mech) from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Madras University and has PG diploma in Industrial Management from Bombay University. He has served on the Board of IDBI Bank Limited as Executive Director and thereafter as Deputy Managing Director and Group Head – Corporate Banking. He has served on the Board of Directors of various Corporates in the areas of Oil and Gas, Refineries, Infrastructure Projects, Cement, Fertilizers, Hotels, Pharmaceuticals, Paper etc.