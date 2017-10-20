Name Description

Valmir Marques Camilo Mr. Valmir Marques Camilo has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paranapanema SA since April 30, 2010. He has been on the Company's Board of Directors since April 25, 2008. He has also been Board Member of Eluma SA Industria e Comercio and Caraiba Metais SA since April 25, 2008. Since 1976, he has worked at Banco do Brasil, where after holding several positions he became President of the Executive Board, a position he holds today. He was also Chairman of the Board of Acesita, Beto Carreiro World Group, Bombril and Neoenergia. He also acts as Member of the Decision-making Board of Previ. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1995 and a Bachelor's in Economics and Law from Centro Universitario Toledo Aracatuba - UNITOLEDO in 1991. In addition, he took courses and training in the field of corporate governance; management of financial institutions and banks at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), a course in pension fund management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 2000 and seminars on pension schemes in Britain, the Netherlands and Spain during 2006.

Christophe Malik Akli Mr. Christophe Malik Akli serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales and Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema S.A. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of the company.

Edson Machado Monteiro Mr. Edson Machado Monteiro has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since February 1, 2013. Between February 1, 2013 and October 28, 2013 he also acted as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Prior to this, he has been Controlling Director and Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since January 17, 2012. He worked at Banco do Brasil from 1974 to 2000, where he acted as Auditor from June 1988 to March 1993; Technical Consultant of the Board of Directors from February 1995 to June 1996; Managing Director of BB-Leasing SA from 1999 to 2000; Coordinator Member of the Business Committee from 1987 to 2000; Executive Superintendent of Commercial Area from August 1996 to June 2000; Acting Director of International and Commercial Areas between 1996 and 2000, and Vice-President of Retail and Distribution from January 2003 to July 2005. He was Director of Audit and Risk of Telemar from July 2000 to April 2002; Marketing and Control Director of BRASILCAP Capitalizacao SA from April 2002 until January 2003; President of BRASILSAUDE between June 2006 and June 2010, and Chief Executive Officer of CODHAB/DF from January 2011 to December 2011. He was a Member of the Audit Committee of PREVI from June 1988 to May 1990, and Board Member of PREVI from June 1990 to March 1993, as well as he acted as Regional Director of ABEL- Brazilian Association of Leasing Companies, from 1997 to 2000. He was Director of Visa International and served as Board Member of TELEMAR/PE from September 1999 to September 2000; Adubos Trevo in 1999; ACESITA from 1998 to 1999, and BRASILSAUDE from 1997 until 1999. From January 2003 to July 2005, he acted as Board Member of BB-DTVM Asset Management, BB-TURISMO, BRASILPREV, ALIANCA DO BRASIL and VISANET. He gained a Masters of Business Administration from APG Amana-Key.

Nelio Henriques Lima Mr. Nelio Henriques Lima has served as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paranapanema SA since April 30, 2010. He was Executive Superintendent of Banco do Brasil in the Government Business area (1999 to 2000); Administration Officer (2000-2002) and Equity Holdings Officer (2002-2003) of the Banco do Brasil's Employees Pension Fund- PREVI and Executive Officer of BB Gestao de Recursos - DTVM SA (2003-2009). He was a Member of the Export Credit Committee and the Curator's Council of the Export Guarantee Fund, both of them at the Ministry of Finance; Board Member of Banco do Brasil Employees Pension Fund - PREVI; Fiscal Director of Seguradora Brasileira de Credito as Exportacoes, La Fonte Participacoes and La Fonte Telecom; Board Member of SEARA Alimentos; Vice Chairman of the Board of EMBRAER; Officer of the Association of Capital Market Investors - AMEC; Chairman of the Board of Directors of TUPY SA, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kepler Weber. He is Associate Member of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance- IBGC, having been Coordinator of the Rio Chapter. He gained a degree in Corporate Law from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), in Banking from DePaul University, in Banking from the University of Texas, in Law from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, a Masters of Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a degree in Civil Law from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1977.

Marcos Paletta Camara Mr. Marcos Paletta Camara serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Paranapanema S.A. since October 13, 2016. He served as Chief Financial Officer of Noble. He also served in companies like Copersucar, Louis Dreyfus Commodities and Banco Safra. he was Chief Financial Officer of Eldorado Brasil Celulose. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais - UFMG and an MBA in Capital Markets from the Universidade de São Paulo.

Paul Sergio Navarro Mr. Paulo Sergio Navarro has served as Controlling Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since October 17, 2012. He coordinated the integration project between Banco do Brasil and Banco Votorantim and was a former President of BB Turismo. He was several times a member of the Fiscal Council of Multicar/Multirio and BB Ativos SA and he is a member of the Fiscal Council of Brasilcap. He graduated in Economics from Faculdade de Direito de Sao Joao da Boa Vista in 1986. He gained a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Universidade Estadual do Rio Grande do Sul in 1996 and an extension in Management Accounting from the Getulio Vargas Foundation, Federal District (FGV-DF) in 2006.

Dione de Macedo Guapyassu Ms. Dione de Macedo Guapyassu has served as Human Management & Sustainable Development Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since May 23, 2012. She began her career as a Teacher in Celso Lisboa Foundation in 1984 and still holds this position. She served as Coordinating Training and Development in the telecommunications company Alcatel on 1989 until 1991. She also served as Human Resources Manager at the Graphic JB (System Journal of Brazil) on 1991 until 1997. She was a Human Resource Manager at Road Liderbras on 1998 until 2001 and a Human Resources Coordinator at Golden Cross International Health Care on 2001 until 2008. She also serves as Independent Consultant at Keseberg Kienbaum Human Resource until 2007. She is a Psychologist and holds a Masters of Business Administration from IBMEC.

Antonio Carlos da Rosa Pereira Mr. Antonio Carlos da Rosa Pereira has served as Supply Chain Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since October 19, 2011. In the past, he was Supply Chain Manager of Companhia de Cimento Portland Gaucho, from 1985 to 1996; Supply Chain Manager of Companhia de Cimento Portland Rio Branco, from 1996 to 2002; Corporate Manager Supply Chain for Brazil of Votorantim Cimentos, from 2002 to 2006; General Manager Supply of the Votorantim Group, from January 2006 to October 2008; Partner Director of Meridional SA, from December 2008 to March 2009, and Supply Chain Officer of Usiminas Group, from March 2009 to October 2011. He holds a degree in Administration from UNISINOS, in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul and a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Miguel Angelo de Carvalho Mr. Miguel Angelo de Carvalho has served as Eluma Business Unit Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since June 18, 2012. He made his career in Acos Villares, working initially as Process Engineer in the IT department from 1987 to 1989. From 1989 to 1991, he was Coordinator of Process Engineering and then Supervisor of Product Engineering between 1991 and 1997. He held the post of Supervisor of Development and Application from 1997 to 1998 and subsequently, from 1998 to 2002, he worked as Manager of Engineering, Quality and Development. From 2002 to 2005, he held the position of Industrial and Development Manager and then went on to head the Business Unit of the company from 2005 to 2009. He was elected a member of the Board of Directors of Renk Zanini in 2010, and also of GV do Brasil –SIMEC/ICH Group. He graduated in Materials Engineering from Universidade Federal de Sao Carlos - UFSCAR in 1987, gained a Master's in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1995 and aMasters of Business Administration from Instituto de Empresa in 2006.

Mario Luiz Lorencatto Mr. Mario Luiz Lorencatto serves as a Member of the Executive Board of Paranapanema SA since May 23, 2012. He served as the Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of Paranapanema SA until May 21, 2014. He joined Caterpillar Brasil in 1982, transferred to Caterpillar Financial Services in the United States in 1990, to become treasury and risk management senior analyst before leaving in 1994. He joined Philip Morris International in New York in 1994 as treasury manager for Latin America. Subsequently, he moved to Brazil to take over as treasury and tax corporate director for the businesses of Philip Morris, Kibon, and Q-Refresco/Suchard. With Philip Morris Brasil's tobacco division, he acted as head of Financial Planning and Controllership until 1999. He was then transferred to London in 1999 to head Kraft Foods - European Union's regional treasury, tax and planning department. He returned to Brazil in 2006 to be CFO of Grupo Zilor - Energia e Alimentos and member of the fiscal council of Copersucar SA. He served as CFO of Grupo El Tejar office in Luxembourg (head offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina) from 2010 through April 2011. He has a degree in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Masters of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University.

Jose Ferraz Ferreira Mr. Jose Ferraz Ferreira Filho has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Paranapanema SA since April 30, 2010. Previously, he was a Member of the Fiscal Council of the Company since 1998. He joined Grupo Finasa in 1971, where he remained until June 1996, having held cumulatively the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Banco Mercantil de Sao Paulo, as well as the position of Vice Chairman of Banco Finasa de Investimento and Finasa Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil. Between October 1996 and December 2001, he was Executive Superintendent Officer of Banco Pecunia SA and since January 2002, he has been Partner of J. Ferraz Business Development and Consultant of Banco Pecunia SA. He is Vice Chairman of Associacao Brasileira de Bancos - ABBC; Member of Conselho Curador da Fundacao ABBC, and Member of the Board of Directors of Cia Melhoramentos Norte do Parana, Cia Melhoramentos Norte do Brasil and Mineracao Buritirama SA. Additionally, he is Alternate Member of the Fiscal Council of Azevedo & Travassos SA and Alternate Member of the Board of Shareholders of Socicam Terminais Rodoviarios e Representacoes Ltda and Socicam Administracao Projetos e Representacoes Ltda. On May 2004, he joined the Fiscal Council of Caraiba Metais SA and Eluma SA. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI).

Joaquim Ferreira Amaro Mr. Joaquim Ferreira Amaro has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Paranapanema SA since April 30, 2010. Previously, he was Chairman of the Company's Board since April 2006. Prior to this, he was the Chairman of the Board from April 2006 to April 30, 2010. He was President of CEBRAE (1979 - March 1980) and PREVI - Banco do Brasil Employees Pension Fund, Caixa de Previdencia dos Funcionarios do Banco do Brasil (May 1980 - April 1986). In addition, he acted as General Manager of Banco do Brasil in New York (May 1986 - June 1990). Between June 1990 and March 1993, he held the position of Executive Superintendent Officer of BRASILPREV Previdencia Privada S/A, and was Member of the Executive Board of Previdencia Privada da Santos Seguradora SA, from November 1999 to May 2001. Moreover, he was Member of the Executive Board of ANAPP (2000 - March 2001) and ABRAPP (May 1981 - April 1986). Between 1968 and 1971, he held a teaching post in various subjects involving economic science at several universities, including UFRJ and the Administration and Management Institute (IAG PUC). He was Member of the Boards of Directors of USIMINAS (1992 - April 2001), Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSN (April 2001 - January 2002), Paranapanema (May - June 2001) and Parque Tematico Hopi-Hari (January - April 2002), as well as he was Alternate Board Member of Ferronorte (April 1999 - April 2000) and Chairman of the Board of ACESITA SA (May 2002 - April 2006). He obtained a degree in Economics from the Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) in 1962, a degree in Economics from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1963 and a Master of Arts in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1966.

Mauricio Franca Rubem Mr. Mauricio Franca Rubem has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Paranapanema SA since April 30, 2009. He has also been a Director of Eluma SA Industria e Comercio and Caraiba Metais SA since April 30, 2009. He worked as a Civil Service Qualified Petroleum Chemical Analyst in Petrobras during 1976. In the past, he gained experience working in Strategic Planning (1991-2000) and was General Secretary of the Brazilian Oil Industry Workers' Union (1992-1995), Administrative Coordinator of the National Oil Worker's Federation - FUP (1998-2002), Chief Secretary of Oil of Petroquimica and Energia da Confederacao Nacional do Ramo Quimico (2002). Moreover, he has been Benefits Director of the Petrobras Foundation since 2003. He graduated in Law from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1984 and completed extension courses in Social Security Law at the same university in 2006.

Antonio Goncalves de Oliveira Mr. Antonio Goncalves de Oliveira has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Paranapanema SA since April 27, 2012. He has been a Member of PREVI advisory board since 2008. He acted as HR and Administration instructor with the Selection and Development Department (DESED) of BB (1975-1987). He served as a Member of the governing body and President representing the National Association of Banco do Brasil Employees since 2005, board member for Telemig Participacoes, member of the fiscal council for Iguatemi Shopping Centers and member of PREVI advisory board since 2008, member of the fiscal council for Melpaper Melhoramentos since 2009, member of fiscal council of Klabin SA since 2010. He gained a degree in Social Sciences from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1969 and a Master's in Communication Sciences from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1992. He also gained a post graduate degree in Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1982, in Sociology of Work and Organizations from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1972. Moreover, he obtained a Masters of Business Administration in Human Resources Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1980.