Name Description

Jayesh Jain Mr. Jayesh Jain is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has been with the Company since August 22, 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and has qualified the final examinations held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2001. He is also a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor and a Certified Information Security Manager from the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, USA. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with GRUH Finance Limited for 13 years and resigned from the post of the Chief Financial Officer. He has 15 years of experience in the housing finance industry.

Nitant Desai Mr. Nitant Desai is Chief Centralized Operations and Technology Officer of the Company. He has been with the Company since April 4, 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Bombay. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited from December 08, 2009 to March 31, 2011, Union National Bank – Abu Dhabi from September 13, 2004 to November 3, 2009, ICICI Bank Limited from March 1, 2000 to August 27, 2004, GE Countrywide, TATA Finance Limited. He was associated with HDFC Limited from July 02, 1984 to February 04, 1993.

Sanjay Jain Mr. Sanjay Jain is Company Secretary & Head Compliance of the Company. He has been with our Company since May 1, 1995. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi and a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi. He is a fellow member of Institute of Companies Secretaries of India. Prior to joining our Company he worked with Ansal Buildwell Limited as a Company Secretary.

Ajay Gupta Mr. Ajay Gupta is Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He has been with our Company since September 10, 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi. He is also a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Gupta has worked with Religare Finvest Limited as a director and the Chief Risk Officer. He has also worked with GE Money and India Bulls Financial Services.

Sanjaya Gupta Mr. Sanjaya Gupta is the Managing Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Lucknow University and a master’s degree in business administration from Lucknow University. He has significant experience in the mortgage industry in both retail and corporate assets. Prior to joining our Company he worked with AIG United Guaranty as the country head and Chief Executive Officer of the prospective mortgage guaranty business in India. He also worked with ABN Amro Bank N.V. as the National Product Head, Mortgages- Consumer Banking and with ABN AMRO Central Enterprise Services Private Limited as the Vice President, Mortgages. Prior to that he worked with HDFC Limited.

Anshul Bhargava Mr. Anshul Bhargava is Chief People Officer of the Company. He has been with our Company since August 8, 2011. He has completed a certificate course in business management at the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta for Officers in the Armed Forces. Prior to joining our Company, he was associated with Arms, the retail debt recovery division of Arcil, where he was the General Manager. He has also worked with the Indian army.

Shaji Varghese Mr. Shaji Varghese is Business Head of the Company. He has been with our Company since February 1, 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the Bharati Vidyapeeth New Law College, University of Pune. He also holds a diploma in business management from the Bharati Institute of Management, University of Pune. He holds a master’s degree in management science from the University of Pune. Prior to joining our Company, he was the Senior Vice President at Indusind Bank. He has also handled assignments with banks and financial institutions including ABN AMRO Bank NV and ICICI Bank Limited.

Sunil Kaul Mr. Sunil Kaul is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He also holds a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. During the course of this degree he was awarded the Chairperson, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Society’s Gold Medal for ‘Scholastic Merit’, the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Medal and Cash Prize for ‘Best Performance in Financial Management’ and the Glaxo Marketing Scholar Gold Medal and Cash prize for ‘Best Performance in Marketing’. Mr. Sunil Kaul has been the President of Citibank Japan and the Chairman of CitiCards Japan KK and CitiFinancial Japan KK. He was also the Head of Retail Banking for Citibank in Asia, the Head of International Personal Banking for Citibank in New York and the Head of Citi’s Global Transaction Services at Citibank, Japan. He is presently also the Managing Director of Carlyle Singapore Investment Advisors Pte Limited and is the Head of South East Asia for Financial Services sector of the Carlyle Asia Buyout Advisory Team and concurrently heads the Financial Services sector for the team in Asia. He is also a member of the Asia Pacific Infrastructure Partnership. He has 30 years of experience in the fields of private equity, corporate and consumer banking.

Ram Sangapure Dr. Ram S. Sangapure, Ph. D., is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in economics from Marathwada University, Ph.D in economics from the Higher Certifying Commission, Bulgaria. He has also cleared modules on International Fixed Interest and Bond Markets and International Equity Markets from the Securities Institute, London. He has completed an international study visit to microfinance institutions in the Philippines constructed by the Asia Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association Center for Training and Research in Agricultural Banking, Manila, Philippines. He has also participated in the Eleventh Regional Seminar on National Economic Management for South Asian Countries organized in collaboration with the Economic Development Institute of the World Bank. Dr. Ram S Sangapure is currently the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank. He has also worked at Central Bank of India and retired from the post of General Manager. Prior to that he worked at Industrial Development Bank of India for five years. He has also served as a visiting member of the faculty of economics, University of Pune. He has significant experience in the fields of banking and finance.

Shital Jain Mr. Shital Kumar Jain is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Punjab University, a master’s degree in economics from the University of Punjab and a master's degree in business administration from the School of Business, University of Indiana, USA. He was a member of the Beta Gamma Sigma Society of the Indiana University chapter. Prior to joining our Company he worked with Citibank for more than 31 years in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and Canada. He has more than 31 years of experience in the field of banking.

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan Mr. Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras, a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Apart from being on our Board of Directors, Mr. Chandrasekaran is also the Executive Vice Chairperson of Cognizant India since December 1, 1994. Prior to joining Cognizant, he worked with Tata Consultancy Services for over nine years. He has 30 years of experience in the fields of information technology.

Gourav Vallabh Dr. Gourav Vallabh is an Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce, a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in commerce from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer. He has a doctor of philosophy degree in financial statements’ analaysis. He is a qualified company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India since June, 2006. He is a financial risk manager from Global Association of Risk Professionals, USA. He has worked at the Marwar College, Sojat City, Pali, Rajasthan as a lecturer in accounting and finance. Dr. Vallabh has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India since December 18, 2002 and a Director since November 26, 2009. He has also worked at the Mody College of Management Studies, Lakshmangarh, Sikar, Rajasthan, at the Management Develeopment Insitute and the National Institute of Bank Management, Pune.