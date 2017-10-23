Name Description

Sunil Mehta Shri. Sunil Mehta serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Part Time Non-official Director of the Company. Shri Sunil Mehta has over 33 years of experience in Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Investments with Citibank and AIG. As Country Head of AIG for 13 years, Shri Mehta was responsible for setting up covering Life & Non-Life Insurance, Private Equity, Asset Management, Real Estate, Home & Consumer Finance, Software Development, Mortgage Guaranty and Aircraft Leasing. Shri Mehta worked at Citibank for 18 years in various senior positions which included Head of the Corporate Bank in India and Senior Credit Officer, He is currently Chairman & MD, SPM Capital Advisers Pvt Ltd. and is a Board Member and Senior Adviser to other notable organizations as well. Shri Mehta is also closely associated with several not for profit organizations. He was Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) India, United Way of -India & Mumbai and Action for Ability Development & Inclusion (formerly The Spastics Society of North India). Prior to joining PNB as Part Time non-official Director as well as Non-Executive Chairman, he served as Independent Director on the Board of State Bank of India. Shri Mehta is graduated from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi and Fellow Chartered Accountant of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is also alumni of the Wharton School of Management, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Usha Ananthasubramanian Smt. Usha Ananthasubramanian is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Punjab National Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, she was General Manager in Bank of Baroda. Smt. Usha holds a Master’s Degree in Statistics from the University of Madras and a Master’s degree in Ancient Indian Culture from University of Mumbai. She started her banking career in February 1982 as a Specialist Officer in the Planning stream of Bank of Baroda. In a career spanning over 29 years, she has worked in various positions and has acquired experience. The key assignments include Zonal Head of Southern Zone of Bank of Baroda, Life Insurance Joint Venture formation and Secretary to the Board of Directors. She has been closely associated with the transformation project of Bank of Baroda including rebranding and innovative HR initiatives. Smt. Usha has attended Leadership Development Programme at MDI, Gurgaon, Leadership & Corporate Excellence Management Programme at Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Chicago. and the Top Management Programme at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

K. Veera Rao Shri. K. Veera. Brahmaji Rao, B. Sc., as Executive Director of the Punjab National Bank with effect from 22.01.2014 . Earlier he was General Manager with Vijaya Bank. He has 31 years experience in Banking Industry.

Ram Sangapure Dr. Ram S. Sangapure, Ph. D. (Economics) from University of Sofia, as Executive Director of the Punjab National Bank with effect from 13.03.2014 . Earlier he was General Manager with Central Bank of India. He has 20 years experience in Banking Industry.

Ravi Mital Shri. Ravi Mital serves as Government Nominee Director of the Company. He is Additional Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.