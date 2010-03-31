Name Description

Pradeep Jain Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain is the Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and one of the Promoters of PNC Infratech ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Arts degree from the University of Agra. He has approximately 32 years of experience in the construction and infrastructure sector and allied areas. Mr. Jain is a promoter and one of the first directors of the Company. His current responsibilities include overall administration and supervision of projects and liaison with Government and non-Government agencies.

Chakresh Jain Mr. Chakresh Kumar Jain serves as Chief Financial Officer, Managing Director, Director of PNC Infratech Limited. He holds a Bachelors degree in Science from Agra University in 1985 and Bachelor of Law degree from Agra University in 1988. He has over 29 years of experience in development of infrastructure sector, such as, construction of highways, airports, rail over bridges among others. Mr. Jain is a promoter and one of the first directors of the Company. His current responsibilities include overall financial and project management and administration.

Tapan Jain Mr. Tapan Jain serves as Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of PNC Infratech Ltd., with effect from January 20, 2017. Mr. Tapan Jain an Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Yogesh Jain Mr. Yogesh Kumar Jain is Managing Director, Non-Independent Director of PNC Infratech Limited. He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Bangalore University in 1993. He has approximately 18 years of experience in planning, execution, supervision of work from the initiation of pre-qualification and tendering. Mr. Jain is a promoter and one of the first directors of the Company. He has experience in the execution of highways, runways and bridge construction projects and has thus become an asset to the Company. His current responsibilities include technical supervision of projects up to completion stage of such projects.

Naveen Jain Mr. Naveen Kumar Jain is Whole Time Director and one of the Promoters of PNC Infratech Limited. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Agra University. He has approximately 23 years of experience in industries such as construction, cold storage transportation etc. He has experience of construction, machineries and transport organization. His current responsibilities include giving information and guidance in the interest of the Company.

Anil Rao Mr. Anil Kumar Rao is Non-Independent Whole-Time Director of PNC Infratech Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering (Civil) from SGSITS, Indore in 1984 and a Masters degree in engineering from Madhav Institute of Technical and Science, Gwalior in 2009. He has approximately 27 years of experience in the infrastructure industry and allied areas. His previous work experience includes, among others, as project manager in Progressive Constructions Limited, as project-in-charge in Galfor Engineering and Contracting LLC, Oman. He is also a member of Indian Roads Congress and Institution of Engineers India. He has experience in the execution of runways and road projects. His current responsibilities include overall monitoring and execution of projects.

Ashish Jain Mr. Ashish Jain is Deputy Director of PNC Infratech Limited. He completed his B.E. (Mech.) degree from Nagpur University in 1991. Prior to joining the Company in October 1, 2007, he pursued his own practice of consultancy. His current responsibilities in the Company include overseeing project, deployment of machines and machine management.

Ishu Jain Ms. Ishu Jain is Deputy Director of PNC Infratech Limited. She completed her B.Arch. degree from Amrawati University in 2006, with First Division and joined the Company on October 1, 2007. Her current responsibilities in the Company include project planning and execution.

Sudhanshu Awasthi Shri. Sudhanshu Kumar Awasthi is Independent Director of PNC Infratech Ltd. He holds a Post Graduate degree in Business Administration from Lucknow University in 1965, post-graduate diploma in Bank Management from National Institute of Bank Management, Pune in 1978, Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers, Mumbai in 1968. He has approximately 39 years of managerial and leadership experience at Punjab National Bank in line and staff functions. Shri. Awasthi has also been employed as a senior general manager and been a part of the core management team at Punjab National Bank. From 1995 until 1997, he has served as the managing director of PNB Capital Services Limited.

Ashok Gupta Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Independent Director of PNC Infratech Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Medicine from Agra University, Agra, in 1974, and a Masters degree in surgery from Agra University, Agra, in 1979. He has more than six years of experience as a teacher in S.N.Medical College, Agra and also has experience in business and management.

Vijay Prakash Mr. Vijay Prakash is Independent Director of PNC Infratech Ltd. He holds a Masters degree in English Literature from Agra University, Agra, in 1967. He has 35 years of experience in administrative service, including more than 18 years as an IAS officer to look after several important assignments which included administrative as well as developmental work portfolios like Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, Secretary and Vice Chairman of Agra Development Authority, Managing Director of Agra Mandal Vikas Nigam, Secretary and Commissioner (Revenue) to the Uttar Pradesh Government, District Magistrate of Firozabad, Mainpuri and Pratapgarh District, Commissioner of two divisions namely Chitrakoot and Kanpur, and Chairman of Kanpur Electric Supply Company.