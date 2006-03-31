Name Description

Jitin Goyal Mr. Jitin Goyal is Chief Executive Officer - FT Services, Executive Director of the Company. Prior to this role, Jitin served as a Consultant and Senior Anchor for the Strategic Outsourcing Business at Polaris. he also served as a President, Head - Worldwide Sales and Account Management He has repertoire of experience in the Financial Technology vertical. He served more than 10 years at Infosys in various senior roles across US, UK and Continental Europe including Head of Sales for their European business and later, Head of Banking & Capital Markets vertical for Europe. Prior to Infosys, Jitin was with Citibank, India, where he honed his banking skills and acquired a comprehensive view of the banking business.

Jaideep Billa Mr. Jaideep Billa is Chief Executive Officer - Global Universal Banking Business of Polaris Financial Technology Limited. Jaideep has 20 years of experience in the Financial technology business. he was Head - Infrastructure Management & Cloud Services of the company. His primary interest area is in the area of Business Process Management and the use of technology to build differentiated processes and agile businesses. He has been the anchor for the Product leadership council for Polaris and is currently spearheading the Smart-Build initiative of Polaris. Smart-Build is Polaris's method of marshaling service components to build agile-businesses. Prior to joining Polaris, Jaideep worked at NCR as head of their Professional services business in India, with TCS in software products group and with A F Ferguson in their consulting division. Jaideep is B. Tech in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta.

Manish Maakan Mr. Manish Maakan is Chief Executive Officer - Global Transaction Banking of Polaris Financial Technology Limited. He was Executive Vice President & Global Head Retail Banking of the Company. he was Global Head - Intellect Solutions of the board. He has joined Polaris as the Executive Vice President & Global Head Retail Banking, based out of London. Manish joined the company from GE Money, India, where he was CIO. Manish has an career record spanning over 15 years, as a Technology Strategist and an innovative and inclusive leader in Global Financial Institutions, Big 5 Consulting firms and Fortune 500 Majors. He has been an avid practitioner of Six Sigma for last 7 years. He has been a recipient of multiple awards during his career, including the recent "IT Growth Leader 2006", awarded by the GE Global CIO, for his contribution to GE Money.

Venkatesh Srinivasan Mr. Venkatesh I. Srinivasan is Chief Executive Officer - Risk and Treasury Management of Polaris Financial Technology Limited. hr was Business Head - Risk Treasury & Liquidity of the company. He was Executive Vice President & Head Treasury & Risk Management of the Company. He heads the Treasury and the Risk Management practice, which specializes in providing technology solutions in the area of Treasury and Risk Management to banks and financial institutions by leveraging the Treasury, Liquidity and ALM products/components. Of his 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Venkatesh has spent 15 years in banking technology, spanning Tata Consultancy Services, Citigroup and Polaris. Before moving to his current role 5 years back, Venkatesh worked as Relationship Manager/Head of technology for Citigroup India Corporate Banking covering application development and maintenance. Venkatesh is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has done a Computer Management program. He is also a member of Global Association of Risk Practitioners (GARP).

Sanjay Vatsa Mr. Sanjay Vatsa is Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited. Mr. Vatsa is a renowned industry veteran with extensive global and domestic experience in top-tier financial services firms, driving strategic transformation programs within organizations such as BlackRock, Merrill Lynch, Capco and State Street Bank. Most recently, Mr. Vatsa was Global Head of Transformation, COE, Data & Operations Strategy at SFS in Citigroup. A thought leader on innovation, reengineering, regulatory risk and controls as well as creating centers of excellence, Mr. Vatsa holds an MBA from the University of Rochester and holds professional certifications from The Wharton School of Business and Harvard.

Govind Singhal Mr. Govind Singhal is Group Business Enablement Officer of Polaris Financial Technology Limited. he was Chief Operating Officer o the company. Mr. Singhal is a member of Office of the CEO, and is primarily responsible for operationalising and Executing Lakhsya Plan of the Company. Mr. Govind Singhal also has additional responsibility of providing leadership to Business Solutions Group, Corporate HR and Corporate IT infrastructure for Polaris. He is also CEO of Optimus Outsourcing Company Limited. With a Master’s degree in Physics from Delhi University, he started his career with Nucleus Software in 1985 setting up its Mumbai branch office. In 1991, he joined Bank of America and went on to manage their technology infrastructure and data center operations. He joined Polaris in 1996, and was placed in charge of a separate Strategic Business Unit (SBU5), which under his stewardship became one of the SBUs at Polaris both in terms of revenue and manpower. He headed the Strategic Practice Unit on the Banking vertical specializing in Consumer Credit and Insurance, and the EG Orion delivery organization which was engaged in delivery of solutions for Banking and Financial Services. He had been responsible for worldwide Business Development in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) segment. He was co-opted to the Board of Polaris on 18th October, 2000. He is also a director on the Board of Polaris Software Lab Japan K.K., Japan, Polaris Retail Infotech Limited, India and Optimus Outsourcing Company Limited, India all subsidiaries of the Company.