Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes Mr. Paulo Cezar da Silva Nunes serves as the Chairman of the Board of Marcopolo SA since March 31, 2016. Prior to this, he was an Independent Director of the company. He has been active in organizational intelligence area for 25 years. He gained experience having held leadership positions in companies such as: Massey-Ferguson, Racine Hidraulica, Albarus SA and Dana Industrias Ltda. He graduated from Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos in Business Administration and participated in a number of specialization courses such as Development Program from University of Michigan Business School, Corporate Finance Development Program, FGV - Internacional Business Development and others.

Francisco Gomes Mr. Francisco Gomes, Neto serves as Chief Executive Officer of Marcopolo S.A. since August 3, 2015. Prior to this, he has served as Vice Chairman at Mann Hummel. He has Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidade de Mogi das Cruzes and has specialization in Administration from FGV-SP, M.B.A. in Accounting, Finance and Risk Management from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and complementary courses in St. University John of New York and University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, USA.

Oscar de Paula Bernardes Mr. Oscar de Paula Bernardes, Neto serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Marcopolo SA since March 29, 2012. He joined the Gerdau Group in 1980. He is a Member of a number of other organizations including World President's Organization (WPO). Since 2005, he has been a Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Suzano de Papel e Celulose and of Gerdau SA since 2002. In 2006, he has been appointed Member of the Board of Diectors of Sao Paulo Alpargatas SA. In 2007, he joined Localiza Rent a Car SA as a Member of the Board. Moreover, since 2011 he has been a Member of the Board of Directos of Diagnosticos da America SA and since 2010 of Praixair Inc. He graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1988 and gained a degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1969. He also studied General Business Administration at the University of Toronto; Marketing at Ashridge and Advanced Management at the Wharton School, University of Pensylvania.

Jose Antonio Valiati Mr. Jose Antonio Valiati serves as Chief Financial Officer, Controller, Director of Investor Relations, Member of the Executive Board of Marcopolo SA. since March 27, 2014. From March 29, 2011 to 2012, he was a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He joined the Company in July 28, 1980 in the accounting area to subsequently become its Accountant. Between 1995 and 2003, he was Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Company. He gained a degree in Law from Universidade de Caxias do Sul and a degree in Accounting from Universidade de Caxias do Sul. He also participated in a post graduate course in Organizational Management at Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Ruben Antonio Antonio Bisi Mr. Ruben Antonio Bisi serves as the Strategy and Development Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Marcopolo S.A.

Carlos Zignani Mr. Carlos Zignani serves as the Member of the Executive Board, Secretary of Marcopolo SA. Prior to this, he was Investor Relations Officer of the company. From February 1998 to 2012, he acted as Chief Financial, Administrative and Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. Between August 1995 and February 1998, he was Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. In 1984, he joined the Company as Financial Manager. In August 1995, he was appointed Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Company. He began his career in Metalurgica Abramo Eberle in 1962. In 1965 he became Member of the Executive Board of Madezatti. He graduated from Universidade de Caxias do Sul with a degree in Economics. He completed an Advanced Management Program in 1998.

Carlos Alberto Casiraghi Mr. Carlos Alberto Casiraghi serves as the Member of the Executive Board, Director of Marcopolo S.A. He has graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Caxias do Sul and Masters in Organizational Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Mauro Gilberto Bellini Mr. Mauro Gilberto Bellini serves as Member of the Executive Board at Marcopolo SA. He served as Chairman of the Board, Coordinator and a Member of the Executive Board of Marcopolo SA until March 31, 2016. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Board and a Member of the Executive Board of Marcopolo SA from March 30, 2010 to 2012. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2008. Between 1988 and 1996, he acted in various departments of the Company. He was Member of the Executive Board and Partner of Brasa PTY Ltda and was the Company’s representative there between 1996 and 2007. He graduated from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul with a degree in Business Administration in 1988. He participated in a specialization course at IBGC.

Paulo Pedro Bellini Mr. Paulo Pedro Bellini serves as the President Emeritus and a Member of the Executive Board of Marcopolo SA since 2012. Between 2006 and 2012, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He started his career at the Company in 1949 as its Managing Partner and was appointed its Manager in 1954. He also acted as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board between 1971 and 1977. From 1977 and 2006, he served as the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and attended courses for Chairmen (The Presidents Associations, INC).

Luciano Moises Bado Mr. Luciano Moises Bado serves as a Director of Marcopolo SA since March 29, 2012. He has been with the Company since 1999. He graduated in Advertising from the Universidade do Vale do Rio dos Sinos and gained an MBA in Strategic Managerial Development. Moreover, he has certificates from a number of courses attended at Fundacao Getulio Vargas and Dom Cabral.

Odair Lucietto Mr. Odair Lucietto serves as Independent Director of Marcopolo S.A. since March 27, 2014. He is retired from the Central Bank of Brazil. He was regional delegate of the Central Bank in Brasilia; Financial Programming Coordinator of the National Treasury; Member of the Interministerial Commission for Marine Resources; Advisor Head of Strategic Planning of the Supreme Court; was President of the company Brasilprev-Insurance and Pensions (BB), Alliance Insurance Company of Brazil (BB), Nossa Caixa Insurance and Pension (SP) and the Insurance Company of the State of Sao Paulo; He was the board member of the Bando do Nordeste e da Telecomunicacoes do Parana e Cosep; Fiscal Council in the Bank of Brazil, Caixa Economica Federal, and Cia. Vale do Rio Doce. He graduated in Business Administration from Faculdade Catolica de Ciencias Humanas - Brasilia, DF.

Flavio Cesar Maia Luz Mr. Flavio Cesar Maia Luz serves as the Independent Director of Marcopolo S.A. since March 31, 2016. Prior to this, he served in companies namely: Doing Business, Cofra Latin America – Grupo C&A, Redevco do Brasil. He served in CTEEP – Cia. de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista as Board member since 2012; member of Fiscal Board of Itaúsa – Investimentos Itaú S.A. since 2014; Independent Member of Board and Member of Financial Committee of Ser Educacional S.A. since 2010; Independent Board Member and Member of Remuneration Committee of Senior Solution S.A. since 2012; Managing Partner of Doing Business Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. since 2009. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and Masters in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV). He has done various courses like Applied Economics from Fundação Getulio Vargas, Corporate Finance from Harvard Business School, Business strategy from Stanford University, Negotiation Techniques from California University (Berkeley), Mergers and Acquisitions from Wharton Business School and course for Directors and Fiscal Council from Instituto Brasileiro de Governança Corporativa – IBGC.