Name Description

Jochen Tilk Mr. Jochen E. Tilk is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director of the Company effective July 1, 2014. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation (“CEO”). Prior to joining PotashCorp, Mr. Tilk was President and Chief Executive Officer of Inmet Mining Corporation (2009-2013), a Canadian metals company with operations and projects in numerous countries around the world. He is director of both The Fertilizer Institute and the International Fertilizer Association, is a member of the Business Council of Canada and the C. D. Howe Institute and the Chair of the board of directors of Canpotex Limited.

Wayne Brownlee Mr. Wayne R. Brownlee is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He was appointed Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer in 2006 after seven years as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brownlee is a director of the Saskatoon Community Foundation and the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation and Co-Chair of the Wanuskewin Fundraising Campaign.

Stephen Dowdle Dr. Stephen Francis Dowdle, Ph.D., is President - PCS Sales of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He was appointed President, PCS Sales in June 2010, after 11 years with the Fertilizer Sales division, most recently as Senior Vice President. He joined PotashCorp in 1999 as Vice President, International Fertilizer Sales. He is on the board of Canpotex Limited, Sinofert Holdings Ltd. (Sinofert) and the International Plant Nutrition Institute.

Raef Sully Mr. Raef Sully is President - PCS Nitrogen & Phosphate of the Company. He was appointed President, PCS Nitrogen and Phosphate in February of 2016. He most recently served as President, PCS Nitrogen, and was previously Vice President, Project Management and Capital after joining PotashCorp in 2012.

Joseph Podwika Mr. Joseph A. Podwika is Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. He was appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary in 2007. He joined PotashCorp in 1997 as litigation and general business counsel at its Memphis office and later became senior counsel to the phosphate business in Northbrook, where he also assumed responsibility for all US legal affairs.

Christopher Burley Mr. Christopher M. Burley is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is a Corporate Director and former Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Energy for Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., an investment banking firm. He has over two decades of experience in the investment banking industry. He is the Vice Chairman and a director of Westjet Airlines Ltd. and a former non-executive Chairman of the board of directors of Parallel Energy Inc. Mr. Burley is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors’ Education Program and holds the ICD.D designation.

Donald Chynoweth Mr. Donald G. Chynoweth is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is Senior Vice President of SNC Lavalin O&M, one of the world’s leading engineering and construction groups. Mr. Chynoweth is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, with more than 30 years of management experience in business, politics, investment and business development. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and is a member of the ICD Calgary Executive Committee. Mr. Chynoweth is a member of the board of directors of Hospice Calgary, a member of the Calgary International Airport Authority Advisory Council and a former director of AltaLink, L.P., a subsidiary of SNC Lavalin.

John Estey Mr. John W. Estey is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is Chairman of the Board of PotashCorp. He is also Chairman of S&C Electric Company, a global provider of equipment and services for electric power systems. He is a director of Southwire Company and the American Writers Museum as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Adler Planetarium & Astronomy Museum.

Gerald Grandey Mr. Gerald W. Grandey is Independent Director of Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Saskatoon-based Cameco Corporation. He is Chair of Rare Element Resources Ltd., Chairman Emeritus of the World Nuclear Association and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the University of Saskatchewan’s Edwards School of Business, the Board of Governors of the Colorado School of Mines Foundation and the Advisory Board of Kreos Aviation. He was formerly a director of Canadian Oil Sands Limited.

C. Steven Hoffman Mr. C. Steven Hoffman is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is a former senior executive of IMC Global Inc. With over 23 years of global fertilizer sales and marketing management experience, he retired as Senior Vice President and President, Sales and Marketing of IMC Global upon completion of the IMC Global and Cargill Fertilizer merger, which created the Mosaic Company. He is a former Chairman and President of the Phosphate Chemicals Export Association, Inc. and a former Chairman of Canpotex Limited.

Alice Laberge Ms. Alice D. Laberge is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. She is a Corporate Director and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Fincentric Corporation, a global provider of software solutions to financial institutions. She was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. She is a director of the Royal Bank of Canada, Russel Metals Inc. and the B.C. Cancer Foundation and has served as a director of Silverbirch Holdings, Delta Hotels Ltd. and Catalyst Paper Corporation. Ms. Laberge is the past Chair of the Board of Governors of the University of British Columbia. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Consuelo Madere Ms.Consuelo E. Madere is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. She is the President and Founder of Proven Leader Advisory, LLC, a management consulting and executive coaching firm. She is a former executive officer of Monsanto Company, a leading global provider of agricultural products and retired as Monsanto’s Vice President, Global Vegetables and Asia Commercial. Ms. Madere is a member of the Latin Corporate Directors Association as well as the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Louisiana State University Honors College.

Keith Martell Mr. Keith G. Martell is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is Chief Executive Officer and a Director of First Nations Bank of Canada, a Canadian chartered bank primarily focused on providing financial services to the First Nations marketplace. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, formerly with KPMG LLP. He is a director of River Cree Enterprises Ltd., serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the University of Saskatchewan’s Edwards School of Business and is a trustee of Primrose Lake Trust. Mr. Martell is a former director of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada and The North West Company Inc., and a former trustee of the North West Company Fund.

Aaron Regent Mr. Aaron W. Regent CPA., is Independent Director of the Company. He is the Founding Partner of Magris Resources Inc. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Niobec Inc. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation, the world’s leading gold producer. Mr. Regent was Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group, an asset management company, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Falconbridge Limited. Mr. Regent holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and is a member of CPA Ontario. He is a director of The Bank of Nova Scotia.