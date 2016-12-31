Name Description

Clayton Riddell Mr. Clayton H. Riddell is Executive Chairman of the Board of Paramount Resources Ltd. Mr. Riddell has been the Chairman of the Board and a director of Paramount since 1978. He was also the CEO until May 2015 and President until 2002. He is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Perpetual Energy Inc. and the Chairman of the Board of Trilogy Energy Corp., both of which are public oil and gas exploration and production companies. Mr. Riddell graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Geology and is currently a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He received the J.C. Sproule Memorial Plaque from the Canadian Institute of Mining (1994), the Stanley Slipper Gold Medal from the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (1999), an Honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Manitoba (2004), an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Carleton University (2014), and an Outstanding Explorer award from the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (2004). In 2006, Mr. Riddell was inducted into the Calgary Business Hall of Fame and in 2008 he was made an Officer of the Order of Canada. Mr. Riddell received the Fraser Institute’s T. Patrick Boyle Founder’s Award in 2012, and in 2015 he was inducted into the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame. In May 2017, Mr. Riddell will be inducted into the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

James Riddell Mr. James H. T. Riddell is President, Chief Operating Officer, Non-Independent Director of Paramount Resources Ltd. Mr. Riddell has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount since May 2015, and previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer since June 2002. He has been a director since 2000. From May 1991 until June 2002, he held various positions at Paramount. Mr. Riddell is a director and the CEO of Trilogy Energy Corp. and a director of Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. (a public oil and gas exploration and production company). Mr. Riddell is also a director of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (a public company which produces and markets beer). Mr. Riddell graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and from the University of Alberta with a Master of Science degree in Geology and is currently a member of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.

Bernard Lee Mr. Bernard K. Lee is a Chief Financial Officer of Paramount Resources Ltd. Prior thereto, Mr. Lee held a variety of senior positions with Alberta Energy Company Ltd. and its successor EnCana Corporation (both public oil and gas exploration and production companies), the last senior position being Vice-President & Corporate Advisor, Business Ventures, Corporate Development.

John Gorman Mr. John C. Gorman is an Lead Independent Director of Paramount Resources Ltd. Mr. Gorman has been a director of Paramount since 2002 and is currently the Lead Director. He was the President and CEO of an energy trading, marketing and financial services company from 1996 to 2000 and a corporate banker with the Bank of Montreal (a Canadian chartered bank) from 1972 to 1996, retiring as Senior Vice President, Natural Resources Group. Mr. Gorman obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Ottawa and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario.

Susan Riddell Rose Ms. Susan (Sue) L. Riddell Rose is a Non-Independent Director of Paramount Resources Ltd. Ms. Riddell Rose has been a director of Paramount since 2000. Since 2002 she has been a director and President and since 2005 the CEO of Perpetual Energy Inc. (a public oil and gas exploration and development company) and its predecessor, Paramount Energy Trust. Prior thereto, Ms. Riddell Rose was a geological engineer and Corporate Operating Officer of Paramount and prior to that, a geological engineer with Shell Canada Limited. Ms. Riddell Rose is also a director of Newalta Corporation (a public industrial waste management and environmental services company) and a member of the Board of Trustees of Brookfield Canada Office Properties. Ms. Riddell Rose graduated from Queen's University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering. Ms. Riddell Rose is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, and a governor of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

James Bell Mr. James G. M. Bell is Independent Director of Paramount Resources Ltd. Mr. Bell has been a director of Paramount since November, 2011. Mr. Bell is currently Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Prior thereto, Mr. Bell was General Counsel for Olympia Financial Group Inc. (a TSX listed company) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Olympia Trust Company (a non-deposit taking trust company), and had practiced securities and corporate commercial law as a partner at an international law firm until December 31, 2009. Mr. Bell graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1999. He completed the Canadian Securities Course in January 2014 and the Partners, Directors and Senior Officers course in February 2014.

Dirk Junge Mr. Dirk Junge, CFA, is Independent Director of Paramount Resources Ltd. Mr. Jungé has been a director of Paramount since 2000. He has been the Chairman of the Board of the Pitcairn Trust Company (a private trust company) since 1991 and its CEO from 1993 to 1996 and from 2006 to 2012. He served as President of Pitcairn Trust Company from 2006 to 2008. Mr. Jungé also holds a number of director and trustee positions with philanthropic organizations. Mr. Jungé obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Finance from Lehigh University, was designated a Chartered Financial Analyst by the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts in 1978 and is a member of the Financial Planning Association, the Association for Investment Management and Research, and the National Association of Corporate Directors.