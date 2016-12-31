Name Description

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, Jr., is Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation of Canada. He is Executive Co-Chairman of PFC. He joined the Corporation in 1981 and assumed the position of Vice-President the following year. Mr. Desmarais served as Vice-President of PFC from 1984 to 1986, as President and Chief Operating Officer from 1986 to 1989, as Executive Vice-Chairman from 1989 to 1990, as Executive Chairman from 1990 to 2005, as Chaiman of the Executive Committee from 2006 to 2008 and as Executive Co-Chairman from 2008 until today. He also served as Vice-Chairman of the Corporation from 1991 to 1996. He was named Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation in 1996. From 1982 to 1990, he was a member of the Management Committee of Pargesa, in 1991, Executive Vice-Chairman and then Executive Chairman of the Committee; in 2003, he was appointed Co-Chief Executive Officer and in 2013 named Chairman of the Board. He has been a Director of Pargesa since 1992. He is a director of many Power group companies in North America, including PFC, Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam Investments, LLC, IGM, Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. In Europe, he is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, and a Director of Total SA, LafargeHolcim Ltd and SGS SA. He was Vice-Chairman of the Board and a Director of Imerys until 2008 and a Director of GDF Suez until 2014. Mr. Desmarais is a member of the Board of Directors of The Business Council of Canada. He is also active on a number of philanthropic advisory councils. In 2005, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada, in 2009, an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec and, in 2012, Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur in France. He has received a number of honorary doctorates.

Andre Desmarais Dr. Andre Roger Desmarais, Ph.D. is an Deputy Chairman of the Board, President, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation of Canada. Prior to joining the Corporation in 1983, he was Special Assistant to the Minister of Justice of Canada and an institutional investment counsellor at Richardson Greenshields Securities Ltd. He has held a number of senior positions with Power group companies and was named President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation in 1996. Mr. Desmarais is a Director of many Power group companies in North America, including PFC, Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam Investments, LLC, IGM, Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. He is also a Director and Vice-Chairman of Pargesa in Europe. He was a Director of Bellus Health Inc. until 2009 and of CITIC Pacific Limited in Asia until 2014. Mr. Desmarais is Honorary Chairman of the Canada China Business Council and is a member of several China-based organizations. Mr. Desmarais is active in a number of cultural, health and other not-for-profit organizations. In 2003, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada and, in 2009, he was named an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec. He has received Doctorates Honoris Causa from Concordia University, Université de Montréal and McGill University. Mr. Desmarais is a trustee of the Desmarais Family Residuary Trust.

Michel Plessis-Belair Mr. Michel Plessis-Belair, FCA, is a Vice-Chairman of the board of Power Corp of Canada. Previously, he was Vice-Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Power Corporation and Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Power Financial. He is a director of La Presse ltée and Lallemand Inc. He was a director of Pargesa until May 2017, of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert until April 2017 and of Great-West Lifeco, Great-West Life, Great-West Life & Annuity, London Life, Canada Life Financial and Canada Life until 2016. Mr. Plessis-Bélair is a Fellow of the Québec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants. He holds a degree in Business and Accounting and a Master of Business from HEC, an MBA from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Université de Montréal.

Henri-Paul Rousseau Dr. Henri-Paul Rousseau, Ph.D., is a Vice Chairman of Power Corporation of Canada. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec from May 2005 to May 2008 and Chairman and Chief Executive Offi cer from September 2002 to April 2005. Prior thereto, he was President and Chief Executive Offi cer of the Laurentian Bank of Canada from 1994 to 2002, Vice-Chairman, President and Chief Executive Offi cer of Boréal Assurances Inc. from 1992 to 1994 and Vice-President of the National Bank of Canada from 1986 to 1992. Mr. Rousseau was a professor of economics at the Université Laval from 1975 until 1986 and at the Université du Québec à Montréal from 1973 until 1975. He is a Director of several Power group companies, including PFC, Lifeco, The Great- West Life Assurance Company, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life Insurance Company, Canada Life Financial Corporation, The Canada Life Assurance Company, Crown Life Insurance Company, IGM, Investors Group Inc., Mackenzie Inc. and Putnam Investments, LLC. Mr. Rousseau has received Doctorates Honoris Causa from Concordia University, the Université Lumière Lyon 2 (France), the Université Laval and the Université de Sherbrooke. He is active in a number of community and not-for-profi t organizations.

Gregory Tretiak Mr. Gregory D. Tretiak is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada. Mr. Tretiak has been with IGM Financial Inc. (a subsidiary of the Corporation) for 24 years and is currently the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since 1999. Mr. Tretiak will also join Power Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of the Corporation, as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

Claude Genereux Mr. Claude Genereux is a Executive Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada. Like Power’s last notable outside hire – former Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec head Henri-Paul Rousseau, who joined in 2009 – Mr. Généreux comes with a high pedigree, having spent 28 years with top-flight U.S. consulting firm McKinsey & Co., most recently as a senior director. He graduated from McGill University and Oxford University, which Mr. Généreux attended as a Rhodes Scholar. The Power rookie will also join the company’s main subsidiary, Power Financial Corp., as an executive vice president.

Olivier Desmarais Mr. Olivier A. Desmarais is Senior Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining Power as Vice-President in May 2014, he was Director of Business Development at Square Victoria Digital Properties. From 2010 to 2013, he worked as an Associate at Putnam Investments. While completing his Law degree, Mr. Desmarais was an articling student at Heenan Blaikie LLP and also worked as an analyst at Pandion Investments. In May 2014, Mr. Desmarais was named a director of Great-West Life, Investors Group, Mackenzie, Square Victoria Communications Group, Gesca ltée and La Presse ltée. He was appointed Chairman of Power Energy Corporation in April 2015. As of October 2016, he has been a member of the boards of the Montreal General Hospital Foundation and the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. Mr. Desmarais holds a Bachelor of Civil Law degree from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Political Science from McGill University. He has been a member of the Québec Bar since 2009.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais is Senior Vice President of the Company. He acts as Executive Chairman of Sagard Holdings and Portag3, Chairman of Wealthsimple and Peak Achievement Athletics, and Vice-Chairman of Imerys. He is also a director of Great-West Life, Investors Group, Mackenzie, Pargesa, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, IntegraMed, and Personal Capital. Before joining Power as Vice-President in May 2014, he was Assistant Vice-President in the Risk Management Group of Great-West Lifeco beginning in 2012. Previously, he worked in project management and corporate strategy at Imerys in France. He began his career in 2004, working for five years with Goldman Sachs in the United States, in the Investment Banking and Investment Strategy Groups, as well as in the Special Situations Group. In 2000, he was awarded the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (Gold Level). Mr. Desmarais is the Founder and Honorary Chairman of Young Canadians in Finance, which provides young professionals working in the private and public financial sectors an exclusive network that enables them to assume leading roles in this field. He served as Co-Chair of the True Patriot Love 2014 Arctic Expedition to the Magnetic North Pole. He also sits on the Board of Directors of The Next 36, an organization that fast tracks the development of Canada’s most talented young innovators, turning them into the country’s outstanding future business leaders and innovators. Mr. Desmarais is also a Chair of the Kenojuak Cultural Centre and Print Shop campaign. Mr. Desmarais is the recipient of a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Harvard College (graduating cum laude) and he holds a Master in Business Administration from INSEAD in France.

Paul Genest Mr. Paul Genest is Senior Vice President of the Company. Previously, Fellow at the Brookfield Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship since October 2015; previously, Deputy Minister in the Ontario Government.

Arnaud Vial Mr. Arnaud Vial is Senior Vice President of the Company.

Stephane Lemay Mr. Stephane Lemay is a Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lemay joined Power Corporation as Vice-President, Assistant General Counsel, and Associate Secretary in 2005 and assumed the same position at Power Financial in 2009. He is also responsible for corporate social responsibility initiatives at both companies, in addition to being the media spokesperson. Mr. Lemay began his career with the law firm Byers Casgrain, now Dentons, where he worked in commercial litigation for five years. He subsequently held the position of Policy Advisor, Economic Development, in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Lemay then returned to the private sector in Montréal, serving in a number of executive positions in legal, regulatory and public affairs with companies within the Telesystem Group. He then joined Gildan Activewear Inc., a leading sportswear manufacturer, where he was Vice-President of Public and Legal Affairs and Secretary until 2005. Mr. Lemay is active in a number of not-for-profit organizations and community initiatives. He launched Étudiants dans la course – Students In the Running in 2009 and remains still very much involved in the organization as Chair of the Board. It is a program that trains students from at-risk neighbourhoods of Montréal to run the annual Montréal Oasis Marathon. The program has been a success so far, and has positively impacted the lives of many young people. Mr. Lemay is also a member of the Board, Secretary and Chair of the Human Resources Committee of the Society for the Celebrations of the 375th Anniversary of Montréal.

Denis Le Vasseur Mr. Denis Le Vasseur is Vice President, Controller of the Company.

Arnaud Bellens Mr. Arnaud Bellens is Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining the Corporation, he was Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President of Finance at La Presse, a subsidiary of the Corporation. In this role he oversaw all financial matters related to Square Victoria Communications Group (another subsidiary of the Corporation, overseeing Power’s media assets) and its subsidiaries, including La Presse. He was involved in the transition of La Presse from a primarily print operation to a digital company, in selling non-core assets, and in creating a new company to manage and license La Presse’s tablet business. Mr. Bellens served in several other capacities within Square Victoria Communications Group, which he joined in 2011. During his career, Mr. Bellens has also held various operational positions at Mitel Networks and at Alcatel-Lucent, both in Europe and in Canada. Mr. Bellens holds a Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering as well as a Master in Telecommunication Engineering, both from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium.

Peter Kruyt Mr. Peter Kruyt is Vice President of the Company. He is Chairman of Power Pacific Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of Power Corporation and of Sagard China, one of the Corporation’s equity investment funds. He is Vice-Chairman of Power Energy Corporation and Potentia Renewables Inc. and also serves as a director of Potentia Solar Inc. and Eagle Creek Renewable Energy Inc. When he joined Power Corporation in 1981, he served as Executive Assistant to Mr. Paul G. Desmarais, who, at the time, was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kruyt was President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Broadcasting Inc. from 1987 to 2000 and President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Technology Investment Corporation from 2000 until 2009. He was a director of Great West Lifeco Inc. from 2003 to 2008, of Bellus Inc. from 2002 to 2009, of Bombardier Sifang Power (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd and of La Presse, ltée from 1985 to 2016. He also served as an alternate director on the board of CITIC Pacific Ltd. in Hong Kong from 2003 to 2014. He has been Chairman of the Canada China Business Council since 2003 and became a member of the board of directors of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada in 2016. He is also a director of Montréal International. He served on the board of the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation and of the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis on Organizations (CIRANO). He was also a member of the Board of Governors of Concordia University from 2000 to 2005 and served as Chairman from 2005 to 2012. He was a member of the advisory board of the School of Business at Memorial University of Newfoundland, a director of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and chaired the Government Task Force on Digital Radio in 1992. Mr. Kruyt obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).

Pierre Larochelle Mr. Pierre Larochelle is Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada. He was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of Power Corporation, in January 2012. From 2003 to 2009, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Adaltis Inc. Previously, he held the positions of Vice-President of Business Development at Picchio Pharma Inc., and Vice-President of Mergers and Acquisitions at Credit Suisse First Boston in London, England. Mr. Larochelle began his career at the Montréal offices of Ogilvy Renault. He sits on the boards of Power Energy Corporation, Potentia Renewables Inc., Lumenpulse Inc., Eagle Creek Renewable Energy and Bellus Health. He is also actively involved in various not-for-profit organizations and serves on the board of directors of the Fonds de développement des anciens et anciennes du Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, of C2-MTL, an annual global conference on the relationship between commerce and creativity, and of the Sainte-Justine Foundation. Mr. Larochelle holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Université de Montréal, a Master in International Business Law from McGill University, and an MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD).

Yuhong Liu Mr. Liu Yuhong is a Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada. Mr. Liu will be responsible for business development in Asia, where the Corporation currently has a number of investments. He joined the Company in 1995 and has since held positions, most recently as Financial Analyst and Director of Asian Affairs. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Liu worked with China CITIC Group in Beijing. Mr. Liu obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Nanjing, China. He holds an MBA from McGill University and is a CFA charter holder.

Fabrice Morin Mr. Fabrice Morin is Vice President of the Company. Prior to joining Power Corporation, Mr. Morin has held a variety of positions with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company since 2002. Most recently, he was a partner, a leader of the firm’s Canadian financial services practice and a leader of its global wealth and asset management practice. In this role, he provided strategic advice to large financial institutions in Canada, in the U.S. and internationally. Mr. Morin has experience in a variety of business disciplines including strategy, acquisitions, post-merger management, operations and organization. He is the author of a number of McKinsey’s industry publications and articles. Mr. Morin has a Bachelor degree in Industrial Engineering with Honours from École Polytechnique de Montréal and holds a Master degree in Business Administration with Distinction from the Harvard Business School. Mr. Morin is an active community volunteer working with organizations such as Young Canadians in Finance in Montréal and with the Montreal Heart Institute.

Eoin O hOgain Mr. Eoin O hOgain is Vice President of the Company. Previously, Vice-President, Fundamental Equities Investing at State Street Global Advisors, an investment advisory firm, since 2013; previously, Associate Principal, Strategy and Corporate Finance at McKinsey & Company.

Richard Pan Mr. Richard Pan is Vice President of Power Corporation of Canada. Before joining Power in 2008, Mr. Pan was an Executive Director in Investment Banking with Goldman Sachs International based in London, England. In this capacity, he specialized in Energy and Private Equity and was a member of the Global Natural Resources group. He was previously a member of the U.K. Advisory group, specializing in mergers & acquisitions. Mr. Pan is a Rhodes Scholar and holds a Master of Philosophy in International Relations from Balliol College at Oxford University and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics from the University of Western Ontario. His secondary school education was at the University of Toronto Schools. He is active in the community, with particular interests in education and the arts. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Desautels Capital Management, the Opéra de Montréal and the Centaur Theatre. He is also Secretary of the Rhodes Scholarship Selection Committee for Québec and a Director of the Canadian Rhodes Scholars Foundation.

Luc Reny Mr. Luc Reny is Vice President of the Company. Currently, he is responsible for human resources and compensation matters as well as real estate management and various aspects of Power’s operations. He joined Power Corporation in 1989 as a financial analyst and was subsequently named Executive Assistant to the President. In 1995, he was appointed Director of Administration. He began his career in 1983 at the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, where he worked as a financial analyst in the Asset Management and Equity Markets departments until 1989. He is a member of the Consultative Committee and the Audit Committee of Square Victoria Communications Group and a member and President of the board of directors of NAPEC Inc. Over the years, he has participated in many fundraising activities for various charitable organizations. He currently serves on the boards of the Fondation Armand-Frappier, the Fondation Jean-Monbourquette and the Fondation Baxter & Alma Ricard. Mr. Reny holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Université Laval and an Executive MBA from Université de Sherbrooke. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation from the CFA Institute in Virginia, United States. In February 2017, he also obtained a certification (ASC) from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés.

Samuel Robinson Mr. Samuel Robinson is Vice President of the Company. He currently serves as President and as a Director of Sagard Capital in the United-States as well as Chairman of the Board of IntegraMed Fertility, and Board member of Vein Clinics of America and GP Strategies Corporation. Mr. Robinson joined Power after an 18 year career at Goldman Sachs, during which he lived and worked in the United States, Asia, Australia and Europe. He served in a variety of positions at Goldman Sachs, including Chief Administrative Officer and Head of strategy for the global Investment Banking Division, Chief Operating Officer of the firm’s emerging markets businesses, Asia Regional Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff to the firm’s President. Mr. Robinson trained as a financial institutions investment banker, worked in venture capital and, for many years, was also involved in corporate strategy and investor relations at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Robinson holds a M.A. with double first class honours and a M.Phil., both from Christ Church, Oxford University. Mr. Robinson serves on the Development Board of Christ Church and on the U.S. Board of the Cambodian Childrens’ Fund.

Adam Vigna Mr. Adam Vigna is Vice President of the Company. He currently serves as the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Sagard Capital. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Vigna was a Managing Director at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) responsible for leading CPPIB’s Global Principal Credit Investments Group, a multi-strategy platform making direct principal credit investments, with approximately CAD$20 billion of assets under management. While at CPPIB, he was Chair of the Principal Credit Investment Committee, a member of the Private Investments Committee and also a member of the Credit Investments Committee. Prior to joining CPPIB in 2009, Mr. Vigna was a Vice-President at Goldman Sachs in the Special Situations Group in New York and Toronto. In this role, he was one of the founding members of the Canadian Special Situations Group, which he co-headed prior to his departure. Before joining the Special Situations Group, he worked in Goldman Sach’s Investment Banking Division in New York where he was a member of their Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Vigna holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. Mr. Vigna is an active supporter of the United Way in Toronto and is involved each year in a number of philanthropic activities in the community.

Sacha Haque Mr. Sacha Haque is Assistant Secretary, Assistant General Counsel of the Company. Previously, Senior Legal Counsel and Assistant Secretary of the Corporation and of Power Financial since May 2013; previously, Senior Legal Counsel of the Corporation

R. Jeffrey Orr Mr. R. Jeffrey Orr is an Director of Power Corporation of Canada. Mr. Orr is President and Chief Executive Officer of PFC, a position he has held since May 2005. From May 2001 until May 2005, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM. Prior to joining IGM, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Vice-Chairman, Investment Banking Group of the Bank of Montreal. Mr. Orr had been with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and predecessor companies since 1981. Mr. Orr is a Director of PFC and is also a Director, the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman or a member of various Board committees of IGM, Investors Group Inc., Mackenzie Inc., Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life, London Insurance Group Inc., Putnam Investments, LLC, Canada Life Capital Corporation, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life and The Canada Life Insurance Company of Canada. He is also a Director of PanAgora Asset Management Inc. Mr. Orr is active in a number of community and business organizations.

Pierre Beaudoin Mr. Pierre Beaudoin is Independent Director of Power Corporation of Canada. Mr. Beaudoin is Executive Chairman of the Board and a Director of Bombardier Inc. (a diversified transportation manufacturing company), of which he was President and Chief Executive Officer from June 2008 until February 2015. Prior thereto, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Bombardier Aerospace from 2001 to 2008, and Executive Vice-President of Bombardier Inc., from 2004 to 2008. He was also President of Bombardier Business Aircraft and President and Chief Operating Officer of Bombardier Recreational Products.

Marcel Coutu Mr. Marcel R. Coutu is an Independent Director of Power Corporation of Canada. He is a Director of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Enbridge Inc. From 2001 to January 1, 2014, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Oil Sands Limited (an oil and gas company) and Chairman of Syncrude Canada Ltd. (a Canadian oil sands project). He was previously Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Gulf Canada Resources Limited, and prior to that, held various positions in the areas of corporate finance, investment banking, and mining and oil and gas exploration and development. Mr. Coutu is a Director of many Power group of companies in North America including Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam Investments, LLC, IGM, Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. Mr. Coutu serves as a Director of the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Board. He has also held board positions with Gulf Indonesia Resources Limited, TransCanada Power Limited Partnership and the Board of Governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers. He was a member of the Association of Professional Engineers, Geologists and Geophysicists of Alberta until 2014.

Gary Doer Mr. Gary Albert Doer is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Doer is a Senior Business Advisor to the law firm Dentons Canada LLP since August 2016. From 2009 to 2015, he served as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States. He was previously the Premier of Manitoba from 1999 to 2009 and served in a number of positions as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Manitoba from 1986 to 2009, including as Minister of Urban Affairs from 1986 to 1988 and as Minister of Crown Investments from 1987 to 1988. From 1979 to 1986, Mr. Doer was the President of the Manitoba Government Employees’ Association. Mr. Doer is a Director of several Power group companies in North America, including PFC, Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life, Putnam Investments LLC, IGM, Investors Group Inc. and Mackenzie Inc. Mr. Doer is also a director of Barrick Gold Corporation since April 2016. Mr. Doer is a volunteer Co-Chair of the Wilson Centre’s Canada Institute, a non-partisan public policy forum focused on Canada-U.S. relations. In 2010, he became a Member of the Order of Manitoba and, in 2011, he received a distinguished diplomatic service award from the World Affairs Council.

Anthony Graham Mr. Anthony R. Graham, LL.D., is Independent Director of Power Corporation of Canada. Mr. Graham is Vice-Chairman and a Director of Wittington Investments, Limited, (“Wittington Investments”), an investment management company and the principal holding company of the Weston-Loblaw Group. From June 2000 to May 2014, he was President of Wittington Investments. Prior thereto, he held senior positions in Canada and the United Kingdom with National Bank Financial Inc. (formerly Lévesque Beaubien Geoffrion Inc.), a Montréal-based investment dealer. Mr. Graham also serves on the Board of PFC. Mr. Graham serves on the Boards of Graymont Limited, Brown Thomas Group Limited, Holt Renfrew & Co., Limited and Selfridges & Co. Ltd. He served on the Board of George Weston Limited from November 1996 to May 2016 and, from February 1999 to July 2015, he served on the Boards of Loblaw Companies Limited and President’s Choice Bank, of which he served as Chairman until May 2014. Mr. Graham also serves as Chairman of the Ontario Arts Foundation and the Shaw Festival Theatre Endowment Foundation. He is a Director of the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, St. Michael’s Hospital, Luminato and the Trans Canada Trail Foundation. In June 2007, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Brock University.

J. David Jackson Mr. J. David A. Jackson is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Jackson retired as a Partner of the law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP (“Blakes”) in 2012, and currently serves as Senior Counsel to the firm, providing advice primarily in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. He was the Chairman of Blakes from 1995 to 2001. He was recognized throughout his career as a leading practitioner in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and corporate governance by numerous independent assessment organizations. Mr. Jackson is also a Director of several Power group companies in North America, including PFC, Lifeco, Great-West, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation and Canada Life. He served as a Director of Investors Group Inc. from 1991 to 2001. Mr. Jackson has also served as a Director of a number of public and private corporations. He was a Director and the Vice-Chairman of the Board of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre until June 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Windsor and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Osgoode Hall Law School, and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1974.

Isabelle Marcoux Ms. Isabelle Marcoux is an Independent Director of Power Corporation of Canada. Ms. Marcoux is Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc. (a printing, flexible packaging and publishing company), a position she has held since February 2012. She was Vice-Chair of the Board from 2007 to 2012 and Vice-President, Corporate Development, from 2004 to 2012. Between 1997 and 2004, she was Director, Mergers and Acquisitions, as well as Director, Legal Affairs and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Transcontinental Inc., prior to which she was a lawyer at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. Ms. Marcoux is a member of the Board of George Weston Limited and Rogers Communications Inc. Since November 2015, she has also served as a director of the Montréal Children’s Hospital Foundation. In 2016, she was Co-Chair of Centraide of Greater Montréal’s campaign. Furthermore, she has been actively involved in a number of fundraising campaigns for community and not-for-profit organizations, including Young Musicians of the World, Tel-Jeunes, the Montréal Children’s Hospital, the Montréal Museum of Fine Arts and the Montréal Mayor’s Foundation For Youth. In 2016, Ms. Marcoux was awarded the Medal of the National Assembly of Québec and, in 2017, she became the first Canadian to win the Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership from the global organization WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation.

Christian Noyer Mr. Christian Noyer is Independent Director of the Company. Previously, he served as the Governor of the Banque de France (the central bank of France, which is linked to the European Central Bank) from November 2003 to October 2015. From 1998 to 2002, he was Vice-President of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt. After being appointed to the Treasury in the Ministry of the Economy and Finance of France in 1976, Mr. Noyer held a number of positions before serving as Director of the Treasury from 1993 to 1995, Chief of Staff of the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance from 1995 to 1997, and Director at the Ministry for Economic Affairs, Finance and Industry from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Noyer served as a member of the Governing Council and the General Council of the European Central Bank from 1998 to 2015, as alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund from 1993 to 1995 and 2003 to 2015, as a member of the board of the Bank for International Settlements from 2003 to 2015 and as its Chairman from 2010 to 2015, as a member of the Financial Stability Board from 2008 to 2015, and as alternate Governor of the World Bank from 1993 to 1995. At various times from 1982 to 1995, he also served as a member of the boards of many partially state-owned companies as a representative of the French government, including Suez S.A., Société Générale S.A., Le Crédit Lyonnais S.A., Le Groupe des Assurances Nationales, Dassault Aviation S.A., Pechiney S.A., Air France and Électricité de France S.A. Mr. Noyer is the Honorary Governor of the Banque de France and has been awarded the honours of Commandeur de la Légion d’Honneur and Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres in France, Commander of the National Order of the Lion in Senegal, Great Cross of the Ordén del Merito Civil in Spain, Officier de l’Ordre National de la Valeur in Cameroon and Gold and Silver Star of the Order of the Rising Sun in Japan.

T. Timothy Ryan Mr. T. Timothy Ryan, Jr., is an Independent Director of the Company. Until October 2014, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Regulatory Strategy and Policy of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (“J.P. Morgan”), a global financial services firm, a position he had held since February 2013. From 2008 to 2013, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (“SIFMA”), a trade association representing 680 global financial market participants. Prior to joining SIFMA, he was Vice-Chairman, Financial Institutions and Governments, at J.P. Morgan, where he was a member of the firm’s senior leadership. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 1993, Mr. Ryan was the Director of the Office of Thrift Supervision, U.S. Department of the Treasury. Mr. Ryan is a Director of many Power group companies in North America, including PFC, Lifeco, Great-West, Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company, London Life, Canada Life Financial Corporation, Canada Life and Putnam Investments, LLC, having previously served as a director of the Corporation and of PFC from May 2011 to May 2013 and of Lifeco from May 2010 to May 2013. Mr. Ryan is Chairman of the Board of Santander Holdings U.S.A., Inc., Santander Bank, N.A. and Banco Santander International. He has served as a director of Markit Group Limited from April 2013 to October 2014 and of Lloyds Banking Group from March 2009 to April 2013. He was a private sector member of the Global Markets Advisory Committee for the U.S. National Intelligence Council from 2007 to 2011.