Manish Bhatia Mr. Manish Bhatia serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has more than 20 years of experience in core field of Accounts, Finance & Commercial.

Vijay Aggarwal Mr. Vijay Aggarwal is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of PRISM CEMENT LIMITED. Mr. Vijay Aggarwal was appointed as Managing Director on the Board of Directors since March 3, 2010 and has earlier been a Director on the Board of the Company as an alternate to Mr. Satish B. Raheja. He was the Managing Director and CEO of the erstwhile H. & R. Johnson (India) Limited since 1998, before it was merged with the Company. Mr. Aggarwal graduated from IIT Delhi with a B. Tech in Electrical Engineering and completed his PGDM from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Rajan Raheja Shri. Rajan B. Raheja is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of PRISM CEMENT LIMITED. He is a industrialist and was Chairman of the Company since 1994 till March 26, 2009. He has diverse interests in industries and is on the Board of several companies - Asianet Satellite Communications Limited, EIH Associated Hotels Limited, EIH Limited, Exide Industries Limited, H & R Johnson (India) Limited, Futura Polyesters Limited, Indus Hotels Corporation Limited, Juhu Beach Resorts Limited, Supreme Petrochem Limited, Sonata Software Limited, Foodworld Supermarkets Limited and Innovasynth Technologies (India) Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committees of EIH Limited, EIH Associated Hotels Limited, Jujiu Beach Resorts Limited and Indus Hotels Corporation Limited. He is member of the Investors’ Grievance Committee of Supreme Petrochem Limited.

James Brooks Mr. James Arthur Brooks is Independent Non-Executive Director of PRISM CEMENT LIMITED., since March 3, 2010. Mr. Brooks has been a Director on the Board of the erstwhile 'RMC Readymix (India) Private Limited' since inception and has had a long and distinguished career with the RMC Group Pic. He was in RMC Group Plc.'s worldwide expansion and was personally in setting up a Joint Venture for the RMC Group Pic. in India. He was Managing Director of RMC International Cement and Director - Asia Pacific and Head of Group Strategy of RMC Group Pic. He was Non-executive Director of Readymix Pic., Ireland and Adelaide Brighton, Australia. He retired from the RMC Group Pic., in 2005.

Raveendra Chittoor Dr. Raveendra Chittoor serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company with effect from July 3, 2017.