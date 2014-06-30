Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PROC.NS)
PROC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
8,613.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-71.90 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs8,685.75
Open
Rs8,747.00
Day's High
Rs8,747.00
Day's Low
Rs8,600.05
Volume
1,522
Avg. Vol
3,187
52-wk High
Rs8,865.80
52-wk Low
Rs6,001.00
Summary
|Name
|Since
|Current Position
Rajendra Shah
|84
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
Prashant Bhatnagar
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
Ishan Sonthalia
|2017
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
AI Rajwani
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
Shantanu Khosla
|53
|2015
|Executive Director
Pramod Agarwal
|53
|2015
|Additional Non-Executive Director
Sonali Dhawan
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Director
Karthik Natarajan
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Director
Shailyamanyu Singh
|38
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
Anil Gupta
|69
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Bansidhar Mehta
|82
|1979
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Rajendra Shah
|Shri. Rajendra A. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited. Mr. Shah joined the Board as Non-Executive Independent Director. He is a leading Solicitor and a senior partner of M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co., a firm of Solicitors and Advocates. He specializes in a broad spectrum of corporate laws. Mr. Shah has been associated with the Company since its inception. Mr. Shah is the Chairman of Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and Pfizer Limited. He is the Vice-Chairman of Colgate Palmolive India Limited. Mr. Shah is also a Director in Abbott India Limited, The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, BASF India Limited, Century Enka Limited, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Lupin Limited, Wockhardt Limited and Atul Limited.
Prashant Bhatnagar
Ishan Sonthalia
AI Rajwani
Shantanu Khosla
|Mr. Shantanu Khosla has been appointed as Executive Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited, with effect from 28 August 2015. He is a B.Tech (Mechanical Engg) with a post graduation in Business Management. He has been with P&G since 1983. He has over the period gained experience of overseeing P&G’s international businesses in UK, Malaysia, Japan and Singapore. Mr. Khosla is the Managing Director of Gillette India Limited and Procter & Gamble Home Products Limited (subject to the approval of the Central Government).
Pramod Agarwal
|Mr. Pramod Agarwal is an Additional Non-Executive Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited. He is a Bachelor of Commerce from Kanpur University and a Post Graduate in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is Vice President – Finance & Accounting for Global Hair Care & Color Business of Procter & Gamble based out of Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Agarwal is an expert in Finance with deep knowledge of the business in various geographies and product categories. Prior to the current role, he was the Vice President – Finance & Accounting for Asia business and rich experience in pulling the business out of Asian economic crisis in 1997 as well as the global financial crisis in 2008 and enabled strong growth of P&G business in Asia.
Sonali Dhawan
|Ms. Sonali Dhawan is Additional Non-Executive Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care Limited . She is a graduate from Lady Shriram College, with a B.Com. (Hons.) in Business Studies. She has completed her Masters in Business Administration in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.Ms. Dhawan joined Procter & Gamble in 1998. She has handled various roles in Marketing across different regions which include ASEAN, India & Australia. Through a career spanning 15 years, she brings with her a wealth of experience. Ms. Dhawan is also a Director on the Board of Gillette India Limited.
Karthik Natarajan
|Mr. Karthik Natarajan is Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant and has completed his Bachelor of Commerce from RA Poddar College, Mumbai. Mr. Natarajan is currently the Finance head for the P&G Group in India and has been with P&G for over 15 years. Prior to this role, he has worked across multiple locations including US, China, Phillipines and Singapore. He has held global responsibilities and has led strategy development, business and financial planning and operational execution with excellence for several important P&G businesses over his tenure with P&G.
Shailyamanyu Singh
|Mr. Shailyamanyu Singh is Non-Executive Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited. He graduated in Law from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and completed his Masters of Law from Bond University, Australia. He is a fellow member of the Center for American and International Law, Texas. Previously, Mr. Singh has also practiced independently. During his private practice tenure, he was also appointed as a member of the Disciplinary Committee of the Bar Council of India for a six month term. Mr. Singh has been associated with Procter & Gamble for last six years and has held various positions in legal department.
Anil Gupta
|Mr. Anil Kumar Gupta is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene And Health Care Limited. He is an Engineer from IIT, Delhi besides holding a PG Diploma in Industrial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Mr. Gupta is an expert in the field of manufacturing and supply chain management. He has vast experience of over 35 years in India and abroad in the field of manufacturing and product supply and had held various senior management positions. Mr. Gupta is also a Director on the Board of Gillette India Limited.
Bansidhar Mehta
|Mr. Bansidhar S. Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited. He is a graduate in Commerce and a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Mehta is an accountant in practice dealing with taxation, accountancy and valuation of mergers and acquisitions. He is a director on the boards of several prominent companies in India. Mr. Mehta is also a Director on the Board of Atul Limited, Bharat Bijlee Limited, Century Enka Limited, CEAT Limited, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, IL&FS Investment Managers Limited, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Sasken Communication Technologies Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, Gillette India Limited, NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure Limited and Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Rajendra Shah
|1,123,600
Prashant Bhatnagar
|--
Ishan Sonthalia
|--
AI Rajwani
|--
Shantanu Khosla
|69,385,696
|
Pramod Agarwal
|--
Sonali Dhawan
|--
Karthik Natarajan
|--
Shailyamanyu Singh
|--
Anil Gupta
|--
Bansidhar Mehta
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Rajendra Shah
|0
|0
Prashant Bhatnagar
|0
|0
Ishan Sonthalia
|0
|0
AI Rajwani
|0
|0
Shantanu Khosla
|0
|0
Pramod Agarwal
|0
|0
Sonali Dhawan
|0
|0
Karthik Natarajan
|0
|0
Shailyamanyu Singh
|0
|0
Anil Gupta
|0
|0
Bansidhar Mehta
|0
|0