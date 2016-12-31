Name Description

Francois-Henri Pinault Mr. Francois-Henri Pinault has been Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since May 19, 2005. He is Member of the Company's Sustainability Committee. He joined the Pinault Group in 1987 and started as a Salesman at the Evreux branch of Pinault Distribution, a subsidiary specialized in the import and distribution of wood. In 1988, he created the company’s purchasing unit, which he managed until September 1989. He was then appointed Managing Director of France Bois Industries, the company comprising the industrial activities of the Pinault Group. He managed the 14 plants of this subsidiary until December 1990, when he returned to Pinault Distribution to become Chairman. In 1993, he was appointed Chairman of CFAO and Member of the Management Board of Pinault Printemps Redoute. Four years later, he was appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Fnac, a position he held until February 2000. He was then appointed Deputy Managing Director of Pinault Printemps Redoute, in charge of developing the group’s Internet activities. In 2000, he became Co-Managing Director of Financiere Pinault. In 2003, he was appointed Chairman of the Artemis Group. In 2005, he was first appointed Chairman of the Management Board on March 21, 2005, and then Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of PPR SA on May 19, 2005. Prior to that, he was appointed Member of the Supervisory of PPR SA on January 17, 2001 and was then Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board from May 22, 2003 until March 21, 2005. He has occupied various other functions, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gucci Group NV., Chairman of the Board of Sowind Group SA and Artemis SA, and Board Member of Bouygues and Soft Computing. Mr. Francois-Henri Pinault graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC).

Patricia Barbizet Ms. Patricia Barbizet has been Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Kering SA since May 19, 2005. She is the Chairwoman of the Nominating (Appointment) Committee, as well as Member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees of the Company. She was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company in December 1992 and then served as Chair of the Supervisory Board from December 2001 until May 19, 2005. She graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Paris in 1976 and began her career within Groupe Renault as Treasurer of Renault Vehicules Industriels. She then became Finance Director of Renault Credit International. She joined Groupe Pinault in 1989 as Finance Director. In 1992, she became CEO of Artemis and in 2004, she was appointed as CEO of Financiere Pinault. She has held several other mandates within the Company, including Chairperson of Christies International Plc and holds directorships within several other companies, including Director of Total, Bouygues, TF1 and Air France-KLM.

Jean-Marc Duplaix Mr. Jean-Marc Duplaix has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since February 2012. He is a graduate of HEC and holds a DESCF Degree in Accounting & Finance. He began his career at Arthur Andersen as Project Coordinator and later Director from 1994 to 2004, where he conducted statutory auditing and financial consulting missions on behalf of CAC40-listed industrial groups. In 2005, he joined the M6 Group (Metropole Television) as Deputy Chief Financial & Administrative Officer. He also held the offices of President of Multi4, a broadcasting operator for several TNT channels, and was a Board Member of the FC Girondins de Bordeaux football club, of TF6 and Serie Club.

Jean-Philippe Bailly Mr. Jean-Philippe Bailly has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since April 2016. He was the Director of Supply Chain & Procurement at Richemont since 2004, where he was responsible for the global and transversal functions of Supply Chain, Compliance and Procurement. Mr. Bailly started his career in the United States, in sports marketing and publishing specialized in American professional sports. He then became Director of Logistics and Procurement of the distribution division for Europe at Valeo, before being appointed Director of Operations, responsible for industrial and commercial development of a joint venture of the Group. He joined Richemont in 2000 to develop a worldwide integrated strategy and logistics organization. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Madison and the ISLI Kedge Business School.

Beatrice Lazat Ms. Beatrice Lazat has been Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since March 2016. She started her career in the luxury sector in France at Cartier, and moved to Christofle. She then joined L’Oreal and built an international career for over 20 years, working successively in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and China. More recently, she worked in Shanghai as L’Oreal’s Human Resources Director for the Asia-Pacific region. She is a graduate of the ESCP business school and holds an MBA from Georgia State University.

Valerie Duport Ms. Valerie Duport has been Senior Vice President - Communications and Image and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since May 2016. She is responsible for designing and implementing Kering’s communications strategy and promoting its image in the Luxury world. As of October 1, 2016 she will also be responsible for overseeing and accompanying Kering’s brands in the design and implementation of their respective communications strategies. She began her career in the luxury sector in 1988 at Chanel in Paris, in Press Services for the Fragrance & Cosmetics division. In 1994, she joined Press Services for the Watches and Jewellery division at Chanel, which she headed in 1997. In 2008, she was appointed International Director of Press Services and External Relations at Chanel. Ms. Duport holds a graduate degree (DEA) in contemporary history from the University of Paris-Sorbonne.

Carlo Beretta Mr. Carlo Alberto Beretta has been Member of the Executive Board, Chief Client & Marketing Officer at Kering SA since October 2016. Between October 2015 and October 2016 he acted as the Company's Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta and Member of the Executive Committee. He started his career in 1993 at the Italian department store La Rinascente as senior buyer. He spent over seven years there, concluding his experience as divisional merchandising manager for menswear. He was then appointed menswear brand manager at Valentino. In 2003, he joined Ermenegildo Zegna, where he spent 11 years, starting as senior merchandising manager, then being appointed retail development director. In January 2015, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta. He holds a degree in business administration from Bocconi University in Milan.

Jean-Francois Palus Mr. Jean-Francois Palus is Member of the Board of Directors and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA. Since 2008 he also has been Group Managing Director. He oversees Kering’s operational and financial activity. He also is Member of the Sustainability Committee of the Company. After being responsible for managing Kering’s mergers and acquisitions, Mr. Palus served as CFO from 2005 to 2008, when he was appointed to his current role. He joined the Kering board in 2009 and has been chairman of the Administrative Board of PUMA SE since December 2012. Before joining the Artemis Group in 2001, Mr. Palus spent ten years with Pinault-Printemps-Redoute (now Kering), where he held positions including deputy CFO for the timber division of Pinault SA and Group financial control director. Mr. Jean-Francois Palus graduated from HEC business school.

Sophie Bouchillou Ms. Sophie Bouchillou has been Member of the Board of Directors - Employee Representative of Kering SA since July 10, 2014. She also is Human Resources Project Coordinator of the Company. She joined the Group in 1981 working for Conforama as a sales and administrative agent and subsequently executive sales assistant. From 2001 to 2009, she held the position of executive purchasing assistant at PPR Purchasing. She has been working in the Human Resources Department of Kering SA since 2009.

Francesca Bellettini Ms. Francesca Bellettini has been Chief Executive Officer of Saint Laurent and Member of the Executive Committee at Kering SA since October 2015. She started her career in London as an investment banker, working at Goldman Sachs International, Deutsche Morgan Grenfell and Compass Partners International. In 1999, she joined the Prada Group in the planning & new business development division, and was appointed operations manager of Helmut Lang in 2002. Ms. Bellettini joined the Kering Group in 2003 as strategic planning director and associate worldwide merchandising director of Gucci. In November 2008, she was appointed worldwide merchandising director of Bottega Veneta and then promoted to worldwide merchandising and communications director in November 2010. In September 2013, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Saint Laurent. She holds a degree from Bocconi University in Milan.

Albert Bensoussan Mr. Albert Bensoussan has been Chief Executive Officer of Kering ‘Luxury – Watches and Jewelry’ Division and Member of the Executive Committee at Kering SA since June 2014. He worked as an independent consultant from 2010 to 2014. Previously, he was associated with LVMH Group for over 16 years in various senior capacities. He was Director for the Watches and Jewelry business unit for Louis Vuitton Malletier from 2003 until 2010, where he launched the Watches and High Jewelry businesses, after being the Sales and Marketing Director for the entire LVMH Watches & Jewelry Division from 2000 to 2003. Previously, he was President of Givenchy Couture in Japan from 1996 until 2000. Prior to that, he worked with Cartier from 1984 to 1994 as Director of development for watches and jewelry.

Marco Bizzarri Mr. Marco Bizzarri has been Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Gucci of Kering SA since January 1, 2015. Previously, he was the CEO of Kering’s ‘Luxury - Couture & Leather Goods’ division from April 2014 to January 2015. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta since January 2009, after first joining the Kering group in January 2005 as President and Chief Executive Officer of Stella McCartney. In 2012, he was appointed Member of the Executive Committee of Kering. He joined Stella McCartney from Marithe & François Girbaud in Paris, where he was General Manager. Previously, Marco Bizzarri worked for the Mandarina Duck Group from 1993 to 2004, most recently as General Manager. Mr. Bizzarri started his career as a consultant in Accenture’s strategy consulting team.

Marie-Claire Daveu Ms. Marie-Claire Daveu has been Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of International Institutional Affairs and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since September 2012. After embarking on a career as a senior civil servant in the field of agriculture and the environment, Ms. Daveu occupied the post of Technical adviser to the Cabinet of Prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, the Chief of Staff to Serge Lepeltier, Minister of Ecology and sustainable development, before joining Sanofi-Aventis Group in 2005 as Senior Director of sustainable development. From 2007 to 2012, Ms. Daveu occupied the post of Chief of Staff to Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet, first within the Ministry of Ecology, then in charge of forecasting and the digital economy, and lastly, within the Ministry of Ecology, sustainable development, transport and energy. She is a graduate of the Paris Grignon National Institute of Agronomy (INA PG), the National School of Rural Engineering, Water and Forests (ENGREF) and holder of a DESS (masters) in public administration from the University of Paris Dauphine.

Bjoern Gulden Mr. Bjoern Gulden has been Chief Executive Officer of Puma SE and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since July 1, 2013. He has international experience of nearly 20 years in the sporting goods and footwear industry, where he held a variety of management positions. He was Chief Executive Officer of Danish jewellery brand Pandora from the beginning of 2012 to 2013. From 2000 to 2011, he was Managing Director of Deichmann, where he also headed the US-subsidiaries Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoes as Chief Executive Officer and President.

Claus-Dietrich Lahrs Mr. Claus-Dietrich Lahrs has been Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta Member of the Executive Board at Kering SA since October 2016. He joined the Kering Group from Hugo Boss, where he had been chairman and CEO since 2008. Before that he was with LVMH for many years. In 1997, he was appointed general manager of Louis Vuitton, Loewe and Céline at LVMH Germany. In 2000, he became president and CEO of Louis Vuitton North America, and in 2004, he was named managing director of Christian Dior Couture. Prior to LVMH, he held various retail and marketing roles with Cartier in Germany and northern Europe. He began his career in 1990 as a sales and marketing project manager for the holding company Delton AG, working with several firms in the fashion sector. Mr. Lahrs earned a degree in Business Administration from the Universities of Cologne and Bochum and is a graduate of HEC in Paris.

Roberto Vedovotto Mr. Roberto Vedovotto has been Chief Executive Officer of Kering Eyewear and Member of the Executive Committee of Kering SA since March 2015. He joined Kering in November 2013. He leads Kering’s strategic initiative aimed at building an in-house eyewear platform for all Luxury and Sport & Lifestyle brands in the Group. Prior to joining Kering, he was twice Chief Executive Officer of Safilo Group. From 2002 to 2006, he was responsible for the restructuring of the organization and its subsequent listing on the stock exchange. From 2009 to 2013, he grew the firm to a multi-national enterprise. Mr. Vedovotto has also held senior management positions in the banking sector where he worked for 15 years, first at Morgan Stanley in London and Milan, then Lehman brothers, subsequently Nomura. He holds a degree in business administration from Bocconi University in Milan and a master’s in finance from London Business School.

Baudouin Prot Mr. Baudouin Prot has been Member of the Board of Directors of Kering SA since May 19, 2005. He is also Member of the Company's Nominating Committee. He was previously a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 11, 1998 until May 19, 2005. He graduated from Haute Etudes Commerciales (HEC) in 1972 and Ecole Nationale d’Administration in 1976. He spent four years at the Inspection Generale des Finances, before being appointed Deputy to the Director of Energy and Raw Materials at the Ministry of Industry for a term of three years. He joined BNP in 1983 as Deputy Director of Banque Nationale de Paris Intercontinentale, before managing European activities in 1985. He then joined the Central Networks Department in 1987, and was promoted to Central Director in 1990, and then Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP, in charge of networks, in 1992. He became Chief Executive Officer of BNP in 1996 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas in 1999. In March 2000, he was appointed Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas, and then Director and Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas in May 2003. He is an Officer of the Ordre National du Merite and a Knight of the Legion d'Honneur. He has alsoserved as Chairman of the Board of BNP Paribas and is also a Director of Veolia Environnement, Pargesa Holding SA and Erbe SA.

Laurence Boone Ms. Laurence Boone has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors at Kering SA since May 19, 2010. She also is Member of the Strategy & Development Committee, as well as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from the Faculty of Economics of Universite Paris-X Nanterre and earned her PhD in economics from the London Business School. She began her career as an analyst at Merrill Lynch Asset Management from 1995 to 1996, and then became a researcher at the CEPII, before joining the OECD as an economist in 1998. She was Chief Economist at Barclays Capital from 2004 to early 2011. She joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as Chief Economist Europe in June 2011. Ms. Boone lectured at the Ecole Polytechnique and currently lectures at ENSAE and Ecole Normale Superieure. She is the author of numerous articles and a member of the Circle of Economists.

Yseulys Costes Ms. Yseulys Costes has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Kering SA since May 19, 2010. She is also Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nomination (Appointment) Committees. She was the coordinator of IAB France (Interactive Advertising Bureau) for two years before founding 1000mercis.com in 2000. Ms. Costes is the Chair and CEO of the 1000mercis Group. She is the author of articles about online marketing management, was a guest researcher at Harvard Business School and lectures on interactive marketing at the French business schools HEC and ESSEC as well as Paris IX Dauphine University. She has also been Chair of the Supervisory Board of Ocito SAS. She graduated in Management Science (Masters) from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and Strategy and Marketing from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. She also holds an MBA from the Robert O. Anderson School of Management, part of the University of New Mexico.

Jean-Pierre Denis Mr. Jean-Pierre Denis has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Kering SA since June 9, 2008. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee. He is a Treasury official and a Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and Ecole Nationale d'Administration graduate. He has been the Chairman of Credit Mutuel de Bretagne and Credit Mutuel d'Arkea (comprising the federations of Credit Mutuel de Bretagne, du Sud-Ouest and du Massif Central around the inter federal fund). He was previously CEO and Chairman of the Oseo Group (merger of Anvar and the BDPME) from 2005 to 2007, Chairman of Sofaris (2003-2005), Chairman and CEO of Anvar (2004-2005), Chairman of the Management Board of the BDPME (2003-2005), Member of the Management Board of Vivendi Environnement, which later became Veolia Environnement (2000-2003), Chairman of Dalkia (now part of Veolia Environnement) from 1999 to 2003, Advisor to the Chairman of CGE, which later became Vivendi (1997-1999) and Deputy General Secretary of the Presidence de la Republique (1995-1997). He has held other mandates, including Director of Altrad, Caisse de Credit Mutuel de Cap Sizun, SOPROL, Groupe Glon Sanders and Paprec.

Sophie L'Helias Ms. Sophie L'Helias serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors at Kering SA. She is Chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She began her career as an M&A attorney in New York and Paris. She later joined an event-driven hedge fund in New York as Managing Director and founded a strategic corporate governance advisory firm. She co-founded the International Corporate Governance Network, where she had several roles. She recently founded LeaderXXchange in the United States, which collaborates with institutional investors, business leaders and other market participants to promote diversity on corporate boards worldwide. She has frequently had articles published in Europe, the United States and Canada and is a regular speaker at international business or academic forums on international corporate governance, shareholder activism and board diversity. She is an inactive member of the New York and Paris Bars. She holds an MBA from INSEAD, an LLM from the University of Pennsylvania, and a Masters of Laws from the law schools of the University of Pantheon-Sorbonne- Paris I, following law studies at the University of Saarbruecken, Germany. She has been a member of several non-profit and academic boards and a Senior Fellow at economic, strategic or governance think tanks in the United States.

Daniela Riccardi Ms. Daniela Riccardi has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Kering SA since May 6, 2014. She is also Member of the Sustainability Committee, as well as Member of the Strategy & Development Committee of the Company. She has been Baccarat's Chief Executive Officer since June 2013. She was formerly Chief Executive Officer of the international Lifestyle brand Diesel. Prior to Diesel, she served 25 years at the Procter & Gamble group, in various senior management roles including Vice President for Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela, Vice President and General Manager for Eastern Europe and Russia, and President of Procter & Gamble for China. Ms. Riccardi holds a degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Rome – La Sapienza (Italy).