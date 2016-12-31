Name Description

Wolfgang Porsche Dr. Wolfgang Porsche is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE since July 24, 2007. He is Chairman of the Executive Committee, Investment Committee and the Nomination Committee, as well as Member of the Integrated Automotive Group Committee at the Company. From 1978 he was a Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in Stuttgart and Member of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg. He is also Chairman of Familie Porsche AG Beteiligungsgesellschaft and Eterna S.A. as well as Deputy Chairman of Porsche Holding GmbH, Porsche Ges.m.b.H., Porsche Retail GmbH, Porsche Bank AG and Porsche Austria GmbH. Moreover, he is Member of the Board at Porsche Cars Great Britain Ltd., Porsche Cars North America Inc., Porsche Iberica S.A., Porsche Italia S.p.A as well as Schmittenhoehebahnen AG. Dr. Porsche studied at Wirtschaftsuniversitaet Wien (University of Trade in Vienna), graduating with a Master of Arts in Economics and subsequently taking his Doctorate degree in Trade Science.

Hans Poetsch Mr. Hans Dieter Poetsch is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer at Porsche Automobil Holding SE effective from November 1, 2015. He was Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer at Porsche Automobil Holding SE since September 15, 2009. In addition to his duties at the Company, he also acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen(until October 2015), Chairman of the Autostadt GmbH. Moreover he is Member of the Supervisory Board at Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Porsche Holding GmbH(Chairman), Porsche Austria Gesellschaft.m.b.H., AUDI AG, Bentley Motors Ltd., Volkswagen Group of America Inc., Scania AB and the VfL Wolfsburg Fussball GmbH, among others. Mr. Poetsch holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Technische Universitaet Darmstadt.

Hans Pieech Dr. Hans Michel Pieech is appointed as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE with effect from May 30, 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE. He is Member of the Nomination Committee, Executive Committee, as well as Member of the Integrated Automotive Group Committee at the Company. Dr. Pieech also acts as Member of the Supervisory Board of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in Stuttgart, Volkswagen AG and AUDI AG. Furthermore, he is Chairman of the Board at Porsche Holding GmbH, in Salzburg, Porsche Ges.m.b.H. in Salzburg, Porsche Retail GmbH, Porsche Austria GmbH as well as Member of the Board at Porsche Bank AG in Salzburg, Porsche Cars Great Britain Ltd. in Reading, Porsche Cars North America Inc. in Wilmington, Porsche Italia S.p.A. in Padua, Porsche Iberica S.A. in Madrid, Volksoper Wien GmbH in Wien as well as Schmittenhoehebahnen AG in Zell am See. He is an Attorney at Law.

Manfred Doess Dr. Manfred Doess is Member of the Executive Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE since January 1, 2016. He is responsible for legal affairs and compliance at the company. He has already been in charge of the legal department of Porsche SE since May 2013. Prior to that he worked as general counsel for RWE AG in Essen and for MG Technologies AG (now: GEA AG) in Frankfurt.

Matthias Mueller Mr. Matthias Mueller is Member of the Executive Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE since October 13, 2010. He is responsible for general technical product issues, strategy and corporate development. He is also Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen AG, Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG since October 1, 2010. He also acts as Member of the Supervisory Board of Porsche Deutschland GmbH, Porsche Cars Great Britain Ltd. in Reading, Porsche Cars North America Inc. in Wilmington, Porsche Italia S.p.A. in Padua, Porsche Iberica S.A. in Madrid, Porsche Hong Kong Ltd. in Hong Kong, porsche (China) Motors Ltd. in Guangzhou, Porsche enterprises Inc. In Wilmington as well as SEAT S.A. in Martorell. Mr. Mueller holds a Bachelor degree in Computer Science.

Philipp von Hagen Mr. Philipp Alexander Edward von Hagen is Member of the Executive Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE since March 1, 2012. He is responsible for Investment Management. He is Director Global Financial Advisory at Bankhaus Rothschild. He studied B.Sc. (Economics) and M.Phil. (Economics). He serves at INRIX Inc.

Ulrich Lehner Prof. Dr. Ulrich Lehner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE since January 26, 2007. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee, as well as Member of the Integrated Automotive Group Committee at the Company. In his professional career, he has also served as Member of the Supervisory Board of HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG in Dusseldorf, E.ON AG in Dusseldorf, ThyssenKrupp AG in Dusseldorf and Henkel Management AG in Duesseldorf. He also occupies the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG in Bonn. Prof. Dr. Lehner is also Member of the Board at Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in Duesseldorf and Novartis AG in Basel. He is Member of the Shareholders Committee of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. Furthermore, Prof. Dr. Lehner was Member of the Supervisory Board at Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in Stuttgart. In 1975 he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Technische Universitaet Darmstadt (Darmstadt University of Technology).

Ferdinand Pieech Prof. Dr. Ferdinand K. Pieech is Member of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE. He is Member of the Nomination Committee and Investment Committee at the Company. In addition, Dr. Pieech acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG in Stuttgart, Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg and MAN AG in Munich. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of AUDI AG in Ingolstadt. Furthermore, he also serves as Member of Porsche Holding GmbH in Salzburg, Porsche Ges.m.b.H. in Salzburg and of Porsche Retail GmbH, Salzburg and Porsche Austria GmbH, Salzburg since February 25, 2010. He graduated in Engineering from Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule Zuerich (ETH).

Ferdinand Porsche Dr. Ferdinand Oliver Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board at Porsche Automobil Holding SE since January 29, 2005. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is active within investment management. Dr. Porsche serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at . Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, Voith GmbH, AUDI AG and Volkswagen AG. Additionally, he is also Member of Porsche Lizenz- und Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG, Eterna S.A. and PGA S.A. in Paris.