James Estey Mr. James M. Estey is Independent Chairman of the Board of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Mr. Estey’s principal occupation is as a Corporate Director. Mr. Estey is the retired Chairman of UBS Securities Canada Inc., a financial services company, and has more than 30 years of experience in financial markets. Mr. Estey joined Alfred Bunting and Company as an institutional equity salesperson in 1980 after working at A.E. Ames & Co. for seven years. In 1994, Mr. Estey became the head of the Canadian Equities business, and in 2002 Mr. Estey was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of UBS Securities Canada Inc. In January 2008, Mr. Estey assumed the role of Chairman of UBS Securities Canada Inc. Mr. Estey is a director and Chairman of Gibson Energy Inc., a Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) listed oil and natural gas services company and a director of New Gold Inc., a mining company listed on the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Mr. Estey also serves on the Advisory Board of the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan.

Andrew Phillips Mr. Andrew M. Phillips is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Mr. Phillips is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has over 15 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry in the areas of exploration, geology, business development, asset evaluation and executive management. Prior to his appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Phillips was the President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Home Quarter Resources Ltd., a private oil and natural gas company founded by Mr. Phillips in 2010 with producing properties and royalty interests in southwest Saskatchewan and Alberta. Home Quarter was successfully divested to a public oil and natural gas company in 2014. Prior thereto, Mr. Phillips was the Vice President, Exploration at Evolve Exploration Ltd., a private junior oil and natural gas company with assets in Western Canada, and an Exploration Geologist at Profico Energy Management Ltd. and at Renaissance Energy Ltd., both of which were Canadian oil and natural gas exploration companies. Mr. Phillips holds a Bachelor of Science, Geology degree from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Pamela Kazeil Ms. Pamela Kazeil is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Kazeil held the Chief Financial Officer position at Sinopec Canada. Ms. Kazeil’s experience includes serving as Vice President, Finance of Daylight Energy Ltd. from 2008 to 2011, and prior thereto Ms. Kazeil held increasingly senior finance roles with Sword Energy Ltd. and its predecessor Thunder Energy Trust from 2004 to 2008, including as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Kazeil started her accounting career at KPMG LLP in 2001. Ms. Kazeil is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Cameron Proctor Mr. Cameron M. Proctor is Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. He has experience in the oil and natural gas industry managing several business units including legal, regulatory, human resources, corporate governance, government and stakeholder relations, information technology and business services. From April 2014 to February 2015, Mr. Proctor was the Vice-President, Legal and Corporate Services of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Proctor was the Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer and a member of the board of directors of Sinopec Canada, working for Sinopec and its predecessor companies since 2010, including as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Daylight Energy Ltd. Prior thereto and since 2003, Mr. Proctor was a barrister and solicitor at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, specializing in corporate, securities and mergers and acquisitions law. Mr. Proctor holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Calgary.

Michelle Radomski Ms. Michelle Radomski is a Vice President - Land of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Prior to joining PrairieSky, Ms. Radomski was Vice-President, Land with Range GP since October 1, 2010 and prior thereto held leadership roles with Monterey Exploration Ltd., Baytex Energy Corp., Canadian Occidental Petroleum Ltd. (predecessor to Nexen) and Imperial Oil Ltd. Ms. Radomski is active in several industry groups and committees, including as President of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen for 2014/2015 and co-chair of the 2014 CAPL Freehold PNG Lease Committee.

Margaret McKenzie Ms. Margaret A. McKenzie is Independent Director of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Ms. McKenzie was formerly the Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Range Royalty Limited Partnership and prior thereto was Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Profico Energy Management Ltd. (a private oil and natural gas company). Ms. McKenzie holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan and has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta since 1985. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2013. Ms. McKenzie is an experienced director and currently sits as a director Bonavista Energy Company (a TSX listed oil and natural gas company), Encana Corporation (a TSX and NYSE listed oil and natural gas company), Inter Pipeline Ltd. (a TSX listed petroleum transportation, storage and natural gas liquids extraction company) and two private energy companies.

Sheldon Steeves Mr. Sheldon B. Steeves is an Independent Director of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Mr. Steeves’ principal occupation is as a Corporate Director. Mr. Steeves is a director of Enerplus Corporation and NuVista Energy Ltd., each of which is an oil and natural gas company listed on the TSX. From January 2001 until April 2012, Mr. Steeves was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Echoex Ltd., a private junior oil and natural gas company, and spent over 15 years at Renaissance Energy Ltd., a Canadian oil and natural gas exploration company, where he was appointed Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President in 1997. Mr. Steeves holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.