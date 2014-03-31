Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Deepak Amitabh

53 2012 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Arun Kumar

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance

Rajiv Maheshwari

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajib Mishra

2015 Director - Marketing & Business Development, Director

Ajit Kumar

2015 Director - (Commercial & Operations)

Kulamani Biswal

2015 Director - Nominee of NTPC Limited

Mathew Cyriac

2017 Non-Executive Director

Chinmoy Gangopadhyay

2017 Non-Executive Nominee Director of Power Finance Corporation

Mahesh Mittal

56 2017 Non-Executive Nominee Director of NHPC Limited

Krishna Nagnyal

2017 Non-Executive Nominee Director of LIC of India

Ravi Singh

57 2012 Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Arun Verma

57 2017 Non-Executive Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India

Jayant Gokhale

61 2017 Independent Director

Rakesh Kacker

64 2017 Independent Director

Harbans Bajaj

69 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Anil Razdan

65 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dhirendra Swarup

70 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Varun Sethi

Manager
Biographies

Name Description

Deepak Amitabh

Shri. Deepak Amitabh has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of PTC India Ltd., effective October 16, 2012. He belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Revenue Service. He is on deputation at PTC and has more than 24 years of work experience in auditing, financial analysis and revenue mobilization. He has acted as Financial Advisor to Director General Naval Projects, Mumbai and has held in the Indian Revenue Service, the post of Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. He is a Director of PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS), and in Athena Energy Ventures Private Limited (AEVPL) as nominee of PTC. He is also a Director on the Board of Athena Damwe Power Private Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee of PTC India Financial Services Ltd. He is a Chairman of Audit Committee of AEVPL.

Shri. Mahesh Kumar Mittal serves as Non-Executive Nominee Director of NHPC Limited of the Company. He is a Director (Finance) of NHPC Limited.

Ravi Singh

Shri Ravi Prakash Singh serves as the Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Degree of B.E.( Mechanical) and Post-Graduate Diploma in HR. He has previously held the positions of Executive Director (Eastern Region- II) and Executive Director (Human Resource Management & Corporate Communication) in Powergrid. Shri Singh has over 30 years of work experience in the power sector, handling various multi-disciplinary functions like HR, Telecom, Contracts, Materials, Planning etc.

Shri. Arun Kumar Verma serves as Non-Executive Nominee Director of Ministry of Power, Government of India of the Company. He was Director - Nominee of Ministry of Power, Government of India of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary in Ministry of Power, Government of India.

Jayant Gokhale

Shri. Jayant Purushottam Gokhale, F.C.A. serves as Independent Director of the Company. He holds position of Independent Director in Syndicate bank and has lot of experience in the field of Audit and Account/Finance.

Rakesh Kacker

Shri. Rakesh Kacker, Retd. lAS serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has worked in the Energy and Resource Institute.

Harbans Bajaj

Shri. Harbans Lal Bajaj serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Master Degree in Power System and B.E. (Electrical). He is Fellow-The Institute of Electrical and Electronics (IEEE), U.S.A and Fellow- The Institute of Engineers (India). He has held the positions of Chairman, Central Electricity Authority. Shri Harbans Lal Bajaj has over four decades of experience in the development and growth of Indian Power Sector. He has experience in Engineering, Contracting, Construction, Commercial and Human Resource Management in NTPC Ltd. He has proficiency in Policy making and Regulatory matters at Apex Level in CEA and Appellate Tribunal for electricity and NTPC Ltd.

Anil Razdan

Shri. Anil Razdan IAS (Retd.) serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Degree in B.Sc. (Hons.) and Law Graduate from Delhi University. He had joined the Indian Administrative Service in 1973. Shri Anil Razdan was secretary of the Government of India in Ministry of Power during 2007-2008. He has held various assignments in the Government of Haryana, and the energy sector in the Government of India, including that of Additional & Special Secretary with the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. He has experience of Indian Power Sector.

Dhirendra Swarup

Shri. Dhirendra Swarup serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of PTC India Ltd. He holds a Post – Graduate Degree in Humanities. He is a Govt. certified Public Accountant and a Fellow of Institute of the Public Auditors of India. Along with this Shri Swarup was member of the Board of SEBI, and a member of Permanent High – Level Committee on Financial Market between July 2005 and December 2009. As former civil servant, he retired as Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Government of India in 2005, & has approximately 42 years of experience in finance, budgeting, audit, public policy. Shri Swarup has also served as Chairman of Pension Funds Regulatory Authority between 2005 & 2009, Chief of Budget Bureau of GoI between 2000& 2005. He has experience of finance sector.

